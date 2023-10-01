A closer look into Schiaparelli’s excellence at the Paris Fashion Week

Gigantic accessories, innovative motifs and the Jenner sisters stealing the spotlight, all of this combined is what rightly spells out Schiaparelli’s exquisite craft at the Paris Fashion Week.

Yet another year, another season and yet another stunning series of fashion shows are taking over our Instagram feeds and opening the table for a much-awaited discussion of upcoming trends. After New York, London and Milan all eyes are now glued to one of the most renowned fashion capitals in the world aka Paris. The streets of Paris exude a certain amount of opulence during the fashion weeks, and why shouldn’t they? After all some of the most celebrated maisons all across the globe showcase their finest collections during the week. Speaking of finest collections, amidst the many other names the one currently turning heads is Schiaparelli and its exquisite ready-to-wear spring/summer 2024 showcase initiates a dialogue like always.

Schiaparelli showcases its ready-to-wear collection at the Paris Fashion Week

Let’s just say all we have to do is leave it to Schiaparelli to put up a show to remember. The brand is no stranger to being the talk of the fashion town, right when we thought that animal heads stirred up enough drama in January the label dropped yet another series of looks to talk about. Daniel Roseberry’s innovation knows no bounds and that seemed pretty clear by the looks of their spring/summer collection. What began on a classic and easy note quite swiftly turned into plunging necklines, lock motifs, spilt nail polishes, of course, gigantic and statement accessories.

The moodboard was an uncomplicated one, it was followed by loads of neutrals and basic silhouettes with slight hints of gold in between. But as we all know Daniel Roseberry is not one to just play with basics, there had to be jaw-dropping moments and there were! Apart from the dainty embroideries, a three-dimensional lobster hanging around the model’s neck and the massive crab necklace caught our attention. Schiaparelli’s obsession with gold ornaments went up a notch this year, courtesy of the enormous gold cuff bracelets and one couldn’t just take their eyes off those golden sunglasses.

Furthermore, while the accessories were the highlight, the spotlight also shifted to the Jenner sisters in attendance. The show may have begun with a black fine and structured piece, but it ended with Kendall Jenner’s hot red dress filled to the brim with crystals and red fingernails. Where one walked the ramp, the other one was seen taking over the front row, yes it was Kylie Jenner, channelling her inner Marilyn Munroe and exuding the vintage Hollywood vibe in a shimmery ensemble by Schiaparelli.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Schiaparelli