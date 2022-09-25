Seeing double and other parallels from the Gucci Twinsburg show in Milan

68 pairs of identical twins dressed in matching Gucci looks walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and there really is nothing we can draw parallel to.

In an extraordinary tribute to his mother and her twin sister, Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele presented his show Gucci Twinsburg in Milan on Friday. The show began as a regular presentation with single models walking down the catwalk before a wall was lifted from the middle to unveil their identical twin on the other side. Much to the audience and our surprise, Michele had orchestrated for two entire shows to run simultaneously until the grand reveal.

What was also remarkable about the show was how the Italian fashion house had managed to recruit 68 pairs of identical twins for this grand presentation. Perhaps from the actual Twinsburg festival held in Ohio where he drew the name from. The symphony and symmetry were truly mind-boggling. Playing on the idea of reflections and the concept of the individuality of a twin. The lifting of the partition was done to an eerie chant of “I am not a clone, I am not a copy — I am different.” The Gucci Twinsburg presentation, thus, was an exploration of complex philosophies addressed amidst catwalk finery.

Talking about fashion, the collection heavily referenced the animal kingdom. With vibrant floral prints on accessories like boots, tights and gloves and animal imagery on jewellery, the collection alluded to biology playing a major role in the creation of twins. Michele acutely aware of the flipside of having a twin – aka loss of individuality highlights the cause by suggesting that duplicacy of clothes is a given yet doesn’t have to mean loss of originality. “Fashion, after all, lives on serial multiplications that don’t hamper the most genuine expression of every possible individuality,” he shares. It’s this juxtaposition that plays out in the design as well with a gamut of eclectic garments being sent down the runway – trousers with garters and flowing fairytale dresses. The dichotomy in the world of twins and in fashion is presented with action as opposed to words.

A closer look at the outfits from the Gucci Twinsburg presentation:

All Images: Gucci Twinsburg.