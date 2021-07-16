Are you feeling the blues on what to wear this season? We have some great shoppable blouse styles to experiment with.

We’ve all heard the praises, whether in books or via our grandmothers, for the nine yards as a style that never goes out of fashion. The eternal promise that no matter what your size, style or age is, the sari will flatter and look fashionable. The only catch in this tall claim is that while sari styles stay the same (more or less), the blouses go through cycles of trends. Our hack to maintaining your sanity in this whirlwind of trends is to invest in a variety of blouse styles that can be paired differently to create unique combinations. Borrow some tips from your favourite fashion influencers and wear these blouses as crop tops, with lehengas, under a jacket or even to the beach. The list is endless, and ours is easily shoppable.