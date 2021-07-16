Are you feeling the blues on what to wear this season? We have some great shoppable blouse styles to experiment with.
We’ve all heard the praises, whether in books or via our grandmothers, for the nine yards as a style that never goes out of fashion. The eternal promise that no matter what your size, style or age is, the sari will flatter and look fashionable. The only catch in this tall claim is that while sari styles stay the same (more or less), the blouses go through cycles of trends. Our hack to maintaining your sanity in this whirlwind of trends is to invest in a variety of blouse styles that can be paired differently to create unique combinations. Borrow some tips from your favourite fashion influencers and wear these blouses as crop tops, with lehengas, under a jacket or even to the beach. The list is endless, and ours is easily shoppable.
If you wish to make a statement with your sleeves, then the Paakhi blouse from Saksham & Neharicka (Rs 4,794) is for you. A flattering sweetheart neckline, dramatic puff sleeves and yellow chanderi cotton silk fabric with resham embroidery in pink are its stylish credentials.
A masterpiece in itself, Ekaya Banaras’ turquoise blue blouse piece took over 64 hours to be handwoven by the Ansari family in Varanasi. The silk blouse (Rs 13,975) with meenakari work, floral all-over pattern, and a shawl collar are designed to have a flattering and almost kimono-like fit.
One of the most essential items in any Indianwear wardrobe is a versatile blouse that you can pair with absolutely everything. Case in point, this Ivory Bralette (Rs 32,700) from Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan.
Another classic piece that has multiple styling opportunities is the brocade blouse. Payal Khandwala’s Handwoven Silk Brocade Blouse (Rs 15,800) gives the illusion that it is embroidered and not woven. This rich brocade creation with its plunging neckline is a sexy addition to any handloom focused outfit.
Some blouses are so beautiful that they deserve an ode to their detailing, embroidery, and handiwork. Amongst them is Ridhi Mehra’s Peplonia blouse (Rs 58,800), a punny take on peplum tops. A sheer bodice with intricate pearl, thread and sequin work, the blouse with its transparent back and cinched belted waist is one that has stolen our heart.
Statement blouses that can change the looks of various outfits are the ones you definitely need to invest in. Pallavi Jaikishan’s off-shoulder blouse (Rs 36,500) is one such example with it’s subtle gold colour and embroidered sleeves are a great example.
Another essential blouse style for your Indianwear wardrobe is the corset. Borrowed from the Victorian era, is this quintessential piece designed by Shriya Som (Rs 42,000). A deep maroon hue in a tulle base with crystal embroidery and texture, it can easily be worn with trousers or a draped sari.