Home > Style > Fashion
Style
16 Jul 2021 05:21 PM

Sexy and shoppable blouse styles to mix, match and make your own with saris this season

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
www.lifestyleasia.com
Style
Sexy and shoppable blouse styles to mix, match and make your own with saris this season

Are you feeling the blues on what to wear this season? We have some great shoppable blouse styles to experiment with.

We’ve all heard the praises, whether in books or via our grandmothers, for the nine yards as a style that never goes out of fashion. The eternal promise that no matter what your size, style or age is, the sari will flatter and look fashionable. The only catch in this tall claim is that while sari styles stay the same (more or less), the blouses go through cycles of trends. Our hack to maintaining your sanity in this whirlwind of trends is to invest in a variety of blouse styles that can be paired differently to create unique combinations. Borrow some tips from your favourite fashion influencers and wear these blouses as crop tops, with lehengas, under a jacket or even to the beach. The list is endless, and ours is easily shoppable.

Torani
1
Torani

A bikini-style might seem a bit risqué but with a little sari coverup, it’s sure to look both scandalous and sensational. The Firoza Abani Choli (Rs 18,000) from Torani with its spaghetti straps and chevron sequinned pattern is a great investment for a beach (or beach wedding).

Torani
Buy Here
Raw Mango
2
Raw Mango

Bold colour and neckline, the Ruhab blouse from Raw Mango (Rs 5,800) certainly paint a rosy picture of summer weddings. Crafted in soft cotton satin material with a floral print of roses, peonies and marigold with a tie-up knot belt, this style is one for the books.

Raw Mango
Buy Here
Saksham & Neharicka
3
Saksham & Neharicka

If you wish to make a statement with your sleeves, then the Paakhi blouse from Saksham & Neharicka (Rs 4,794) is for you. A flattering sweetheart neckline, dramatic puff sleeves and yellow chanderi cotton silk fabric with resham embroidery in pink are its stylish credentials.

Saksham & Neharicka
Buy Here
Ekaya
4
Ekaya

A masterpiece in itself, Ekaya Banaras’ turquoise blue blouse piece took over 64 hours to be handwoven by the Ansari family in Varanasi. The silk blouse (Rs 13,975) with meenakari work, floral all-over pattern, and a shawl collar are designed to have a flattering and almost kimono-like fit.

Ekaya
Buy Here
Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan
5
Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan

One of the most essential items in any Indianwear wardrobe is a versatile blouse that you can pair with absolutely everything. Case in point, this Ivory Bralette (Rs 32,700) from Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan.

Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan
Buy Here
Payal Khandwala
6
Payal Khandwala

Another classic piece that has multiple styling opportunities is the brocade blouse. Payal Khandwala’s Handwoven Silk Brocade Blouse (Rs 15,800) gives the illusion that it is embroidered and not woven. This rich brocade creation with its plunging neckline is a sexy addition to any handloom focused outfit.

Payal Khandwala
Buy Here
Ridhi Mehra
7
Ridhi Mehra

Some blouses are so beautiful that they deserve an ode to their detailing, embroidery, and handiwork. Amongst them is Ridhi Mehra’s Peplonia blouse (Rs 58,800), a punny take on peplum tops. A sheer bodice with intricate pearl, thread and sequin work, the blouse with its transparent back and cinched belted waist is one that has stolen our heart.

Ridhi Mehra
Buy Here
Pallavi Jaikishan
8
Pallavi Jaikishan

Statement blouses that can change the looks of various outfits are the ones you definitely need to invest in. Pallavi Jaikishan’s off-shoulder blouse (Rs 36,500) is one such example with it’s subtle gold colour and embroidered sleeves are a great example.

Pallavi Jaikishan
Buy Here
Nakul Sen
9
Nakul Sen

While we are all for experimental silhouettes and cuts, a traditional, classic blouse goes a long way. With an embroidered floral neckline and an all-over sequin bodice, this Nakul Sen blouse (Rs 20,700) is made for a romantic evening soiree.

Nakul Sen
Buy Here
Shriya Som
10
Shriya Som

Another essential blouse style for your Indianwear wardrobe is the corset. Borrowed from the Victorian era, is this quintessential piece designed by Shriya Som (Rs 42,000). A deep maroon hue in a tulle base with crystal embroidery and texture, it can easily be worn with trousers or a draped sari.

Shriya Som
Buy Here
Sari blouse designs Indianwear Indian sari blouses
Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and shows with more style than script, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.