Look dapper this festive season with the Shah Rukh Khan-approved ethnic wear

Is there anything that Shah Rukh Khan can’t pull off? Undoubtedly, the Dear Zindagi actor is the ultimate OG style king of the century. Despite a new lot of stars in B-town, his magic remains intact and untouched. And he is incomparable when it comes to wearing traditional outfits. Khan has made multiple public appearances at award shows, parties and events wearing ethnics, and the guy simply makes it look effortless and classy.

9 times Shah Rukh Khan proved his love for ethnic wear

As much as we love him on screen in jackets and shirts, we adore his Indian style. Be it Diwali or Eid, Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress his fans with his bandhgalas, sherwanis and even the simplest of the kurtas. But, out of all his OOTDs, we drool over him for his white traditional outfits.

This festive season if you’re looking for ethnic wear inspiration for men, take cues from the one and only Shah Rukh Khan.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram, Instagram/@gaurikhan, Pinterest; Featured image: Courtesy Pinterest