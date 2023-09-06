Shanaya Kapoor steals the spotlight in Shyamal & Bhumika’s new couture collection

Designers Shyamal & Bhumika talk about their new couture collection, ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and muse of the moment, Shanaya Kapoor.

Titled, ‘Sheesh Mahal’, the Couture 2023 collection draws inspiration from the grandeur of Indian architecture especially the sheesh mahals (mirrored halls) found within many royal palaces. Ornate designs, regal silhouettes and traditional embroideries dot the collection with Shyamal & Bhumika’s signature simplicity to the mix. The collection comes together via the designer duo’s personal exploration of museums, private collections and antique trunks to create designs that are seeped in the past yet timeless.

Wearing the floating lotus lehenga, Shanaya Kapoor spoke about how she loved the blush pink lehenga with miniature motifs on it. “Lotus represents purity and strength and I love the message the piece sends across,” said the GenZ actress. “As a rising Bollywood star, Shanaya Kapoor exudes a youthful charm and graceful presence that perfectly complemented the collection’s fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics,” shared the designer duo about choosing her as the muse to showcase the collection.

Designers Shyamal & Bhumika on their couture collection, ‘Sheesh Mahal’:

Sheesh Mahal is a common feature in many Indian palaces. Any particular one that piqued your interest in this collection?

Among the many Indian palaces with Sheesh Mahals, the one that stands out is the Samode Palace’s Sheesh Mahal in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This palace is renowned for its intricate mirrorwork and glass mosaics that adorn its walls and ceilings. This collection was inspired by the Sheesh Mahal’s beauty, featuring intricate mirror-like designs and sparkling details.

What sets this collection apart from your previous works?

Our design ideology is constantly evolving every year and we have made a lot of fine but noticeable changes to our use of color and motifs this season. The last collection featured hand-embroidered ensembles inspired by nature and tranquillity whereas this year’s collection draws inspiration from the intricate beauty of prand Indian architecture, a picturesque panorama of beautiful landscapes and eclectic murals in a conglomeration of colours and cultures. The mood this season is romance while the trending embellishments are satin threads, sequins and beadwork in traditional embroidery techniques. We have been using natural fabrics lustrous raw silks, handwoven brocades, crepe de chine, sheer tulle and organza in traditional silhouettes in panelled Kalidar lehenpas, classic kurtas, sensuous saris, bandhgalas, jackets and sherwanis.

Sustainability is a big topic these days. Tell us about eco-friendly fabrics used for this collection and what is the brand – Shyamal & Bhumika’s approach to it.

We use a lot of hand-woven silks, wide varieties of silks, Matkas and double matkas, moonga, tassar, and raw silks all specially hand-woven for us for years. We also use a lot of tulle, crepe de chine, peorpettes and other translucent and flowy fabrics. Our fabrics come from various different weaving centres in India like Andhra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Bangalore, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, etc. Being environmentalists, we use eco-friendly, natural and biodegradable fabrics. They are sourced from weavers from different states of India. We believe our handicraft industries are the finest in the world and need to be encouraged for a sustainable future. We are lucky to have the luxury of hand-woven fabrics in our country and we treasure them.

What are the key hand embroideries and techniques used in this collection?

We have worked with different dyeing, embroidery and even hand-stitching techniques. In embroidery, we copiously used intricate Aari, Zardosi, Resham, Beadwork and Khaatwork. We have made each design unique and appealing to everyone. We have also been modernising some designs to appeal to millennial brides.

All Images: Shyamal & Bhumika.