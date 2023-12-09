Shantnu & Nikhil showcase at the UN Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

United Nations’ annual Conference of the Parties (COP) isn’t simply a series of talks about climate change but a roadmap of global policies to combat the issue. Amidst the two-week event, falls the United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit which serves as an enabler of the fashion industry to spark conversations on circular economy and sustainability. This year, Indian designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil showcased their latest collection, ‘Indra’ at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023 in Dubai.

In a line-up that included world-renowned designers such as Stella McCartney, Rami Kadi, Gelareh Designs and various LVMH brands, the designer duo’s presence is a big win for Indian fashion’s plight towards sustainability. The collection, ‘Indra’ is named after the celestial god of rain and storms translated into design via graceful drapes, shimmering silks and metallic embellishments. We catch up with Shantanu Mehra (CEO and Co-founder) and Nikhil Mehra (Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder) about Maison Shantnu & Nikhil’s international mark on sustainability and the recent showcase in Dubai.

In conversation with Shantnu & Nikhil on showcasing at the UN Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Tell us about your showcase for the United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit.

We are so thrilled to be showcasing Maison Shantnu & Nikhil’s latest collection ‘Indra’ on a global platform hosted by the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 28 in Dubai. It is not only taking Indian Couture Fashion to the global forefront but also the rich cultural heritage depicted by the intricate weaves of the Indian artisans. Our collection, “Indra” is an ode to the rain god in Indian mythology and plays with silhouettes, colours, threads and patterns that depict the fluidity of water, the climate crisis, and the urgency of impending action.

It’s a proud moment to be the only Indian designer showcasing at an event of such great stature. Tell us about your thoughts and experiences.

The experience was nothing short of magical. As the only Indian designers to showcase at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 28, we knew we not only represented the craftsmanship, design, thought and ethos of the Maison but also India as a whole. We’re proud to represent our country, the artisans and our deep-rooted commitment to climate change on a global stage such as this.

Tell us about the collection, Indra. It’s inspiration and what made it the right choice for the summit.

Indra is a name that resonates with reverence and urgency, is more than just fashion; it’s a heartfelt plea. We paid homage to the rain god in Indian mythology, and weave a tapestry with threads of the divine, the earthly, unlined with the fervent appeal for help in the shadow of the climate crisis. In a world weighed down by the weight of environmental turmoil, Indra aims to transform the fashion runway into a sacred stage for transcendence. Every stitch and sparkle is symbolic of the tale of the watery world we teeter on the brink of losing, and that’s what we wanted to bring to the forefront with Indra.

Sustainability is a big conversation when it comes to fashion. What are your thoughts on it, and how does the brand align itself with the ideology?

In the global conversation on sustainable fashion, we hope that we bring a perspective that highlights the symbiotic relationship between cultural heritage and environmental consciousness through our brand Shantnu & Nikhil. By seamlessly integrating India’s rich traditions into the contemporary sustainable fashion narrative, we hope that we are the conversation-starters that strive to redefine luxury as a harmonious blend of timeless elegance, ethical practices, and cultural pride.

At the same time, greenwashing is a growing concern when it comes to sustainable fashion. What, according to you, should be done to generate awareness and minimise misinformation in the industry?

Our perspective on sustainable fashion is intertwined with a profound respect for tradition, craftsmanship, and sustainability. India’s diverse cultural tapestry provides a unique foundation for sustainable fashion, where age-old techniques and artisanal skills seamlessly merge with contemporary design principles. A core understanding of sustainable consumption requires a cultural mindset shift, where due credit and value is attached to our artisans, ancient handicraft techniques, intricate handiwork and embroideries- all native to our country. Keeping in that line of thought, transparency through information, education through the history of craft and art in India and promotion and adoption of these is a great starting point for the Indian couture industry

Tell us how the Indra collection is a metaphor for climate change.

The collection captures Lord Indra’s essence, as well as his celestial chariot, Airavata, and the mighty forces he commands. The graceful drapes and shimmering silks, something that Maison Shantnu & Nikhil has become synonymous with, mirror the serenity of tranquil waters, and the presence of Lord Indra is reflected through the metallic embellishments and temple jewellery. We wanted to showcase the might of Indra- the god of Rain and Storms, and allude to embarking on a profound journey in the face of the global climate crisis.

What are the embroideries, textiles and silhouettes that dominate the collection?

The collection uses all the handcrafted fabrics and slow-weaved handmade looms, that is cotton-silk and cotton matka fabrics which are weaved in the societies of Benaras and down South of India, ensuring that none of the elements used in the production of the garments cause any harm to the environment, whatsoever. We used refurbished metallic details, giving value to the crafts of India. The textures used in the silhouettes ensure that no machinery is used; it is all hand-crafted. The yarns and the textures represent the various forms of water that is the melting ice caps and the flow of the river depicting the drapes. The metallic detailing to depict thunderstorms ensures that plastic was not used in any form.

All Images: Courtesy Shantnu & Nikhil.