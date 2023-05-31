Sharvari Wagh makes an uber cool airport entry carrying a INR 2.2 lakh Louis Vuitton sling bag

More than red carpet appearances, celebrity airport looks have become the topic of discussion amongst fashion fanatics. Actors put a lot of thought into creating their looks for when they are flying in or out of the city. Recently, Vijay Varma, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at the airport. But it was Sharvari Wagh and her chic Louis Vuitton sling bag that caught everyone’s attention.

Just like several other stars, Sharvari was flying to Abu Dhabi for an award function. She opted for an uber-cool, all-black look to go with the Louis Vuitton sling bag. LV bags are quite a popular choice amongst Bollywood actresses, and Sharvari sure has an eye to get the best from their collection.

Get your hands on Sharvari Wagh’s Louis Vuitton sling bag

The LV New Wave Multi-Pochette crossbody bag comes in three different colours including black, khaki and rose ballerine. Sharvari carried the Louis Vuitton purse in black colour. It is considered to be one of the best LV bags for women. The Louis Vuitton sling bag comes with a removable strap that can be adjusted lengthwise as well.

What is the price of the LV crossbody bag?

The Louis Vuitton purse reportedly costs a whopping USD 287 (INR 2.23 lakh). The bag is made out of smooth cowhide leather with microfiber lining and vintage gold-colour hardware. It also has a removable round coin purse attached to it on the side.

Get more details about the bag here.

How did the Bunty Aur Babli actress style the bag?

The newbie paired a plain white crop top with Adidas‘ Aricolor classics track pants worth USD 40.63 (INR 3,359) and a classic black boyfriend blazer. She added a pair of white shoes to complete the look.

What is the actress upto?

Sharvari marked her debut in 2020 with Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye. Her film debut was with Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. She is now working on Maharaja starring Junaid Khan and Shalini Pandey. She is also rumoured to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe.

Hero & Feature Image: Sharvari Wagh/Instagram