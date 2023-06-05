From red carpets to casual chic: Exploring Sharvari Wagh’s Instagram style diary

She knows how to make a grand entrance on the red carpet, leaving a lasting impression with her stunning looks. Her feed is adorned with a mesmerising collection of glamorous ensembles that exude elegance and sophistication. From breathtaking gowns to chic dresses, Sharvari effortlessly carries herself with grace and poise, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Each red carpet look is meticulously curated, showcasing her impeccable sense of style and her willingness to embrace bold fashion choices. One standout piece that left us in awe was the black gown by Surya Sarkar, featuring dramatic balloon sleeves that added an extra oomph to the overall look. The gown hugged her body flawlessly, accentuating her figure and creating an unforgettable silhouette. Another memorable outfit was the one she wore for Filmfare by Rafik Zaki Designs, a stunning creation adorned with exquisite embellishments and a high slit that added an extra touch of glamour.

Effortless Street Style

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, Sharvari’s Instagram also offers a glimpse into her effortless street style. Her off-duty looks are a perfect blend of comfort and chicness. From oversized blazer paired with cargo jeans to denim-on-denim look, she effortlessly captures the essence of casual fashion. Sharvari’s street style looks are relatable and accessible, making her a fashion inspiration for those seeking everyday outfit ideas.

Traditional Elegance

Sharvari Wagh proudly embraces her Indian roots and often showcases stunning traditional outfits on her Instagram. Her ethnic looks are a celebration of rich Indian craftsmanship and heritage. From intricately embroidered sarees to opulent lehengas, she showcases a diverse range of traditional ensembles that leave us in awe. One of her standout looks features a red Manish Malhotra saree, where she exudes elegance with a sleek bun and minimal makeup, while a colourful necklace adds a captivating touch. Another Indian look that we absolutely love is her ethereal lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. With soft glam makeup and a touch of flowers adorning her hair, she looks like a vision. Style Manish Malhotra: “I’ve always believed that an individual’s self-confidence can elevate any outfit” | Exclusive Beauty & Grooming No filter needed: Try these CC creams for a natural summer makeup look

Experimental Fashion

One of the most captivating aspects of Sharvari’s Instagram looks is her fearless approach to experimental fashion. She isn’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks with her style choices. Whether it’s a bold print, unconventional silhouette, or unexpected accessory, Sharvari consistently us with her fashion experiments. We admire her seamless ability to embrace avant-garde fashion with unwavering confidence and a genuine openness to explore emerging trends.