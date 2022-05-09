Take cues from these celebrities on how to pull off the sheer dress trend

The fashion It-girls seem to be pulling out all the stops and playing risqué with sheer ensembles. Sheer fabrics and risqué dresses, once considered the pinnacle of bad taste, have recently become a significant part of some of the world’s chicest wardrobes. Continue reading to discover how your favourite celebrities rock this style.

The most iconic sheer dress moments

There’s a bold fashion attitude in the air. With parties back in play, designers have pushed out all the stops, bringing all things platformed, sequined, and risqué into our sights. A slew of our favourite celebs have embraced spring 2022’s hottest trend, but stylists have recognised the sheer dress’s potential for quite some time. From Kate Moss’ quintessential slip dress to Kendall Jenner’s 2021 Met Gala gown to Rihanna‘s lingerie bump at Fashion Week, it’s safe to say this trend is here to stay.

Sheer dresses have long been a Met Gala staple. From Kendall Jenner to Irina Shayk, sheer ensembles were a popular pick on the famous red carpet in 2021, with Kendall channelling Audrey Hepburn in a gorgeous crystal Givenchy gown while Irina chose a sheer Moschino dress, marking the trend‘s strong comeback.

We’re so sold, in fact, that we’re searching for any reason to throw one on ourselves. Scroll through the gallery as we take a look back at the most iconic sheer dress looks.

All Images: Courtesy Getty Images