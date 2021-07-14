As the news of Shein returning to India via Amazon hits the market, we question how the fast fashion Chinese brand can change the homegrown movement in the country.

In June 2020, the Indian government banned a host of Chinese apps and services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and data infringement policies. Amongst them was the video-sharing app TikTok, which has been replaced with Instagram Reels by the Indian audience. Others like the gaming app PUBG that made a comeback earlier this year as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The apps find a way back in India. PubG as BGMI, and now Shein through Amazon’s Prime day launch. (From 26th July) pic.twitter.com/l64FapM6q6 — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) July 12, 2021

Another app that fulfilled the fast fashion fix that was Shein, and we are happy to report that it is making a comeback via Amazon. Hold your horses before you log into the Amazon India website, Shein is currently testing the waters by returning through Amazon only during their Prime Day sale 2021. Scheduled from July 26 (midnight) to July 27, Shein will be available as a dedicated page on the website. At present, there is no page or announcement on the Amazon website or app, but screenshots are floating around Twitter that is indicative of the Shein comeback. So are memes building up the excitement for the big comeback.

Shein coming back Girls right now: pic.twitter.com/6KLvV0RSxl — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) July 13, 2021

In the year-long absence of the fast-fashion app, the void for affordable stylish clothing options has been fulfilled by Shein dupes like Urbanic but more so by Indian homegrown labels. The year with its #VocalForLocal ideology has given space for Indian labels to grow, allowing people to explore the concept of slow fashion or made to order fashion as an alternative. Will the return of Shein change this movement is a thing to be seen. However, if you’re looking to stay true to sustainable local labels, we have a host of options here:

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.