Get ready to ring in the New Year with these shimmer dresses

Incorporating an element of shine into an outfit is a quick way to elevate your overall look. And when it comes to New Year’s Eve events, a versatile and edgy ensemble that allows you to move around easily as you party hard all night is essential. Shimmer dresses that promise glamour and glitz are a perfect option to amp up your style quotient at this time.
Beads, sequins, metallic threads and coloured stones add texture to these dresses, making it a popular and classy trend that has also stood the test of time. Easy to style and experiment with, these dresses are a must-have item in your party wardrobe.
Celebrity-shimmer dresses to draw inspiration from
When Margot Robbie breathed life into the lead character in her 2023 film Barbie, she also conquered the fashion world. The actor’s look in the movie and at its promos featured glittery dresses in soft tones, breezy open hairstyles and stylish footwear options, all of which provide perfect style inspiration for this party season.
Actor Jhanvi Kapoor’s recent appearance at the screening of the movie The Archies is also a perfect example of a remarkable party dress. Kapoor stunned in a narrow black strap dress studded with multicoloured stones. She also opted for bronzed face makeup and styled her hair in wavy tresses with brown highlights.
Makeup tips for shimmer outfits
Keep your undertone in mind before choosing makeup products to match your party dress. Set the base right with a foundation in a suitable shade. Choose a shimmery compact powder to do this. Contour your nose, cheeks and chin for a sculpted look.
You can try bold eye makeup using shimmery eyeshadows and bold eyeliners. Frame your face by filling in your eyebrows and making them fuller. For the lips, glossy or metallic bold colours are a popular option. Don’t forget to use a highlighter to accentuate your features. A setting spray is also recommended to keep the makeup intact for a long time.
Balancing is the key to getting your look right when you are dressed in a shimmery outfit. Keep the base makeup simple when you want to highlight your lips and eyes.
Must-have accessories that complement shimmery dresses
Choosing the right accessories is vital when to styling your outfit. When it comes to footwear, pair stilettos, pumps and leather boots with mini-length dresses. If you love flats or sandals, select embellished options. For a muted look, opt for neutral shades like brown, beige or black.
You can also use the colour blocking technique to add a pop of colour to your overall ensemble. Sling bags and clutches in complementary tones create a statement look that works best with party dresses. You can also wear bejewelled watches and multiple finger rings.
Trending shimmer dresses to flaunt on New Year’s Eve
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Bebe Sequinned Sheath Midi Dress with Fringe Detail
- Kazo Brown Embellished Maxi Dress
- Rareism High Neck Sleeveless Sequin Dress
- PrettyGuide Women's Sequin Party Dress
- Forever New Dark Brown Maxi Dress
- Trendyol Embellished Sequinned Sheath Mini Dress
- Dorothy Perkins Embellished Velvet Sheath Mini Dress
- Label Ritu Kumar Sequinned A-Line Mini Dress
- Lulu & Sky Embellished Sequinned Maxi Dress
- Cover Story Green Embellished Halter Neck Bodycon Dress
- Laughido Women's Wrap V Dress
- H&M Bead-Decorated Dress
- Quiz Embellished Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
- RSVP Wine Embellished Gown
- Forever New Embellished Halter Neck Maxi Dress
This sleeveless blue embellished sheath dress in a midi length comes with fringe detailing on the hem. It also features a round neck and a concealed zip closure.
This brown maxi dress is crafted from superfine polyester. A distinct halter neck design along with a thigh-high slit adds to the charm of this flowy outfit.
Featuring a high neck and an above –the-knee length straight hem, this purple gorgeous sheath dress is an ideal option for any New Year’s Eve party. This sleeveless ensemble also features a zip closure.
This ultra-stretchy bodycon dress is embellished with sequins. The sparkling sleeveless midi outfit also features a deep V neck at both the front and back.
This dark brown outfit from Forever New is made from a premium polyester fabric with metallised fibres that give the dress a unique sheen. The ruffles originating from the waistline and the sheer full sleeves along with a deep V neck make this a stylish ensemble.
An amazing frock made from a blend of polyester and metallised yarn; this mini-length dress is great for night parties. A very deep neck with a structured support under the bust makes this outfit a trendy option. It also features long, regular sleeves.
This bright fuchsia embellished mini dress with straight hem has a round neck and a unique cut-out detail at the back. It also features a concealed zip closure and long regular sleeves.
A wide, deep V neck and a deep button closure at the back is the highlight of this heavily embellished black mini dress. This polyspandex outfit also features three-quarter puffed sleeves.
This sleeveless sequined maxi dress comes in a striking gold colour. The thigh slit detailing and noodle shoulder strap raises the glamour quotient of this ensemble.
This sleeveless, bottle green dress comes with a deep V neck and a tie-up detail at the back. The mini-length outfit also features a backless design and a flowy fabric on one side down to the knee.
A blend of polyester, velvet and cotton, this shimmery luxe frock in wine red has a thigh-high slit. Ideal for evening parties and cocktail events, this frock exudes regal charm.
This beaded dress from H&M comes in a woven fabric and features a round neckline in the front and a deep-V neck at the back. The dropped shoulders, with extra-long balloon sleeves with cuff slits and shaping darts at the waist, make this shiny ensemble just perfect for casual parties.
This grey heavily embellished chiffon long frock features a tulip hem. The deep square neck and long regular sleeves make this dress ideal for both formal and casual parties.
This embellished wine colour maxi frock from RSVP comes in a slim fit. The deep V neck and the sleeveless pattern makes this dress an elegant choice.
A deep V-neck frock that is heavily embellished, this dress features a stylish halter neck and a centre slit. This ensemble also features a concealed zip closure.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Are shimmer dresses in trend?
Yes, shimmer dresses are in trend and are ideal for night parties.
– Why are shimmer dresses in trend?
Shimmery dresses help you elevate your look in an instant. They are effortless to style and keep you comfortable all day long.
– What is the best way to style shimmer dresses?
For a casual look, pair your shimmer dress with a denim skirt or sneakers along with minimal jewellery. You can also accessorise it with bling bags or clutches and embellished footwear.
– Can I wear a shimmer dress for a wedding event?
Yes, shimmer dresses can be worn for wedding receptions or cocktail parties.