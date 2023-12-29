Get ready to ring in the New Year with these shimmer dresses

Incorporating an element of shine into an outfit is a quick way to elevate your overall look. And when it comes to New Year’s Eve events, a versatile and edgy ensemble that allows you to move around easily as you party hard all night is essential. Shimmer dresses that promise glamour and glitz are a perfect option to amp up your style quotient at this time.

Beads, sequins, metallic threads and coloured stones add texture to these dresses, making it a popular and classy trend that has also stood the test of time. Easy to style and experiment with, these dresses are a must-have item in your party wardrobe.

Celebrity-shimmer dresses to draw inspiration from

When Margot Robbie breathed life into the lead character in her 2023 film Barbie, she also conquered the fashion world. The actor’s look in the movie and at its promos featured glittery dresses in soft tones, breezy open hairstyles and stylish footwear options, all of which provide perfect style inspiration for this party season.

Actor Jhanvi Kapoor’s recent appearance at the screening of the movie The Archies is also a perfect example of a remarkable party dress. Kapoor stunned in a narrow black strap dress studded with multicoloured stones. She also opted for bronzed face makeup and styled her hair in wavy tresses with brown highlights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Makeup tips for shimmer outfits

Keep your undertone in mind before choosing makeup products to match your party dress. Set the base right with a foundation in a suitable shade. Choose a shimmery compact powder to do this. Contour your nose, cheeks and chin for a sculpted look.

You can try bold eye makeup using shimmery eyeshadows and bold eyeliners. Frame your face by filling in your eyebrows and making them fuller. For the lips, glossy or metallic bold colours are a popular option. Don’t forget to use a highlighter to accentuate your features. A setting spray is also recommended to keep the makeup intact for a long time.

Balancing is the key to getting your look right when you are dressed in a shimmery outfit. Keep the base makeup simple when you want to highlight your lips and eyes.

Must-have accessories that complement shimmery dresses

Choosing the right accessories is vital when to styling your outfit. When it comes to footwear, pair stilettos, pumps and leather boots with mini-length dresses. If you love flats or sandals, select embellished options. For a muted look, opt for neutral shades like brown, beige or black.

You can also use the colour blocking technique to add a pop of colour to your overall ensemble. Sling bags and clutches in complementary tones create a statement look that works best with party dresses. You can also wear bejewelled watches and multiple finger rings.

Trending shimmer dresses to flaunt on New Year’s Eve