8 times our B-Town divas aced the shimmer trend

‘That’s too shiny for me’ said no girl ever. Keeping that in mind we have a glamorous listicle of divas acing the Shimmer trend in Bollywood.

Missing out on our B-Town divas in terms of trends sure qualifies for a criminal offense. Statement-worthy ensembles and dolled-up looks, all begin in Bollywood and end at the gram. Speaking of which, we all know that subtle is the new shimmer. So, if you are hesitant to pull off a shimmer look then it’s high time you take a cue from the shimmer trends in Bollywood.

It’s time to #ShineOn with shimmer trends, as seen on Bollywood beauties

Ananya Panday: It’s Party time!!

As stated it’s party time for Ananya! Shimmer trends in Bollywood keep us glued to the gram, and Ananya Pandey makes it a point to woo us with her #ShimmerInSheer look. There is no donut in the fact that black is the colour for every season and Pandey sure adorns it well. The GenZ star wore a sheer beaded french lace gown from Aadnevik. Sheer accompanies the shimmer and the high slit contributes sass.

Kriti Sanon: Promotions with a touch of shimmer

Orange sure is the new black for our millennial starlet, Kriti Sanon. The ace actress looks ravishing in Alina Anwar Couture’s Orange sequins dress. Sanon oozed panache through this shimmery look while promoting her latest venture, Bachan Pandey.

Janhvi Kapoor: Drawing attention

Next up in line is our actively quirky GenZ star, Janhvi Kapoor. Kapoor looks all hotshot in this retro shimmery dress from Manish Malhotra. The Dhadak star leaves no stone unturned in promoting Manish Malhotra’s couture line. The deep neckline and that gaze make her dress worthy of mention. Janhvi is all one needs to conquer the listicle of Shimmer trends in Bollywood.

Malaika Arora Khan: A shimmery night

Let’s call it a shimmery night, as our very own Malla is no stranger in acing certain trends in Bollywood. Shimmer trends in Bollywood seem like a domain done and dusted by Malaika Arora Khan. She looks nothing less than a disco ball in Maison Met one-shoulder sequined gown. The sassy slit and the matty makeup contribute to all the elegance in her look.

Nora Fatehi: It’s the Golden Hour

How about a onesie all glammed up from head to toe? Well, no need to fantasize as we have our dancing diva Nora Fatehi giving us the #GoldenHourGlow with her outfit. Fierce Fatehi looks all dolled up in this golden sequined ensemble from Elilhaam. She sure aces the shimmer trend in Bollywood and bags a special mention for the same,

Madhuri Dixit: Our timeless beauty

Well, it seems like the #DhakDhak girl is never going to shy away when it comes to creating a ruckus in the trendsetting train. Dixit takes the shimmer trend in Bollywood forward with sheer elegance and utmost charm. The all-black mid-length attire from Nadine Merabi makes her look like a dream walking down the ramp. The off-shoulder dress along with ruffles on the top as well as the bottom makes it a fine instance of luxury couture.

Kiara Advani: True Blue-star!

Now that’s a perfect visual representation of a true blue star. Kiara looks quintessential in a sequined blue jumpsuit from Dinesh Ahuja Couture. The deep neckline and the high shoulder pads make her look like a queen waiting for her crown.

Mouni Roy: Saree not sorry!

Our beautiful Bengali Babe and the new bride in B-town are never giving up on making a mark through her splendid appearances. She looks all ‘sugar spice and every nice’ in this blue sequin saree from Pooja Bagaria Couture. Roy displays true diligence while pulling off this bold sequined look.

Hero Image: Janhvi Kapoor Nora Fatehi/IG

Feature Image: Ananya Panday/IG