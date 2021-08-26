We picked 12 gorgeous micro bags based on your Zodiac sign

Micro bags: They may be small, but they sure make a big impact.
Micro bags, like their name suggests, are teeny tiny handbags. The smaller, the better. With these mini bags, say goodbye to practicality, and hello to vogue. For scale, these purses are not supposed to fit your phone, your wallet, or anything, really. The sole purpose of these minuscule bags is to make your vibe on point. If you’re walking down the street with a micro bag, or you walk into an event carrying one, just know that you will be serving looks. A-listers like Beyoncé, Lizzo, and Blake Lively have hopped on the trend of micro bags, as well as many local fashionistas.
Convinced to get one of these endearing bags for yourself? We feel you. To make decision-making trouble-free, we’ve compiled a list of the micro bag you should get, based on your Zodiac sign. Read on and see what’s written in the stars for you.
Coperni Orange Micro Baguette Swipe Bag
Fellow Aries, we’ve picked out a micro bag that we think best reflects your sign’s key character traits. Embracing the fire sign, this neon orange Coperni leather micro bag screams optimism, confidence, and passion, just like an Aries.
Price: Approx. Rs 20,7000
Valentino Garavani micro VSLING bag
The iconic, eminent, fashionable Lizzo, also a Taurus, rocked the Valentino micro bag at the 2019 AMAs. So for all the Tauruses out there, we recommend this bold, red, leather Valentino micro bag. We think this compliments your intelligence and dedication.
Price: Approx. Rs 62,500
Prada Brushed Leather Mini Pouch
We believe that this triangular, white, leather micro bag is perfect for the gentle and affectionate Geminis. Apart from the white colour representing gentleness, the hue also depicts the positivity and good vibes this sign exudes. The Bermuda triangle-like shape accurately represents the adaptability of this particular sign.
Price: Approx. Rs 63,500
Fendi Pico Baguette FF-logo chain-strap purse
Tenacious and highly imaginative, this Fendi micro bag is designed for people belonging to the Cancer sign. This brown-coloured bag with contrasting trim and a gold-tone logo plaque made from calf leather comes with a detachable chain-link shoulder strap.
Price: Approx. Rs 48,700
Dolce & Gabbana Devotion Micro Bag
Since Leos tend to love all things luxurious and are enthralled by rare, exclusive, designer pieces, we’ve got just the micro bag for you. This Dolce & Gabbana bag features a top flap closure, a round top handle, and a crossbody strap. Often known as the most dominant sign of all signs, we deemed it appropriate to go for the biggest micro bag.
Price: Approx. Rs 65,000
Loewe Puzzle nano leather shoulder bag
Embracing the Earth sign, this green, leather micro bag is basically a Virgo. Analytical and systematic like the black lines and practical like the rectangular shape of the purse. Virgos, this is the bag for you.
Price: Approx. Rs 1,23,000
Balenciaga Hourglass nano leather tote
Libras, we know you can be experts at being tactful and we thank you for being natural peacemakers. We also know that you can sometimes be indecisive. So, to say our thanks, we’ve picked out this classy, minimal, black Balenciaga micro bag for you.
Price: Approx. Rs 73,300
Roger Vivier Vanity Strass Buckle Bag in Suede
Brave, resourceful, and ambitious like the sign, we think this bright-coloured Roger Vivier bag is a valiant choice, and it’s for Scorpios. A unique silhouette inspired by vintage beauty cases, this mini bag is handcrafted in suede and features an exquisite crystal buckle.
Price on request
Balenciaga Neo Classic super nano croc-effect leather tote
To go with the comfortable and versatile clothing that Sagittarians tend to wear, this micro bag completes the outfit and can be paired with anything in your wardrobe. A Sagittarius’ charm and sophistication are things you cannot miss – just like this one-of-a-kind bag.
Price: Approx. Rs 72,000
Jacquemus Le Chiquito mini leather tote
Responsible and disciplined, this Jacquemus mini leather bag is made for Capricorns. Known for their exceptional management skills and pragmatism, we see you Capricorns rocking this bag once you’re at the top and you’re giving out boss energy.
Price: Approx. Rs 42,300
JW Anderson Nano Cap Bag
We think — nay, we’re pretty sure — that an Aquarius designed this bag. Progressive and original, this bag has all the qualities of an Aquarius. Sculpted from leather to resemble a baseball cap, this accessory will ensure you’re the stand-out in the crowd.
Price: Approx. Rs 30,500
Dior Micro Saddle Bag
The most artistic sign of all, we deemed this imaginative micro bag the most appropriate for all the Pisces out there. Crafted in cloud blue goatskin, its design features a saddle flap. Further embracing Pisces’ creativity, this Dior bag also allows you to personalise the embroidered shoulder straps.
Price: Approx. Rs 1,93,000
