Home > Style > Fashion > We picked 12 gorgeous micro bags based on your Zodiac sign
We picked 12 gorgeous micro bags based on your Zodiac sign
Style
26 Aug 2021 01:23 PM

We picked 12 gorgeous micro bags based on your Zodiac sign

Natasha Sethi
We picked 12 gorgeous micro bags based on your Zodiac sign
Style
We picked 12 gorgeous micro bags based on your Zodiac sign

Micro bags: They may be small, but they sure make a big impact. 

Micro bags, like their name suggests, are teeny tiny handbags. The smaller, the better. With these mini bags, say goodbye to practicality, and hello to vogue. For scale, these purses are not supposed to fit your phone, your wallet, or anything, really. The sole purpose of these minuscule bags is to make your vibe on point. If you’re walking down the street with a micro bag, or you walk into an event carrying one, just know that you will be serving looks. A-listers like Beyoncé, Lizzo, and Blake Lively have hopped on the trend of micro bags, as well as many local fashionistas. 

Convinced to get one of these endearing bags for yourself? We feel you. To make decision-making trouble-free, we’ve compiled a list of the micro bag you should get, based on your Zodiac sign. Read on and see what’s written in the stars for you.

Aries (21 March-19 April)
1
Aries (21 March-19 April)

Coperni Orange Micro Baguette Swipe Bag 

Fellow Aries, we’ve picked out a micro bag that we think best reflects your sign’s key character traits. Embracing the fire sign, this neon orange Coperni leather micro bag screams optimism, confidence, and passion, just like an Aries. 

Price: Approx. Rs 20,7000

Image credit: SSENSE

Aries (21 March-19 April)
Shop Now
Taurus (20 April - 20 May)
2
Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Valentino Garavani micro VSLING bag

The iconic, eminent, fashionable Lizzo, also a Taurus, rocked the Valentino micro bag at the 2019 AMAs. So for all the Tauruses out there, we recommend this bold, red, leather Valentino micro bag. We think this compliments your intelligence and dedication.

Price: Approx. Rs 62,500

Image credit: Farfetch

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)
Shop Now
Gemini (21 May - 21 June)
3
Gemini (21 May - 21 June)

Prada Brushed Leather Mini Pouch

We believe that this triangular, white, leather micro bag is perfect for the gentle and affectionate Geminis. Apart from the white colour representing gentleness, the hue also depicts the positivity and good vibes this sign exudes. The Bermuda triangle-like shape accurately represents the adaptability of this particular sign.

Price: Approx. Rs 63,500

Image credit: Farfetch

Gemini (21 May - 21 June)
Shop Now
Cancer (22 June - 22 July)
4
Cancer (22 June - 22 July)

Fendi Pico Baguette FF-logo chain-strap purse 

Tenacious and highly imaginative, this Fendi micro bag is designed for people belonging to the Cancer sign. This brown-coloured bag with contrasting trim and a gold-tone logo plaque made from calf leather comes with a detachable chain-link shoulder strap. 

Price: Approx. Rs 48,700

Image credit: Farfetch

Cancer (22 June - 22 July)
Shop Now
Leo (23 July - 22 August)
5
Leo (23 July - 22 August)

Dolce & Gabbana Devotion Micro Bag

Since Leos tend to love all things luxurious and are enthralled by rare, exclusive, designer pieces, we’ve got just the micro bag for you. This Dolce & Gabbana bag features a top flap closure, a round top handle, and a crossbody strap. Often known as the most dominant sign of all signs, we deemed it appropriate to go for the biggest micro bag.  

Price: Approx. Rs 65,000

Image credit: Farfetch

Leo (23 July - 22 August)
Shop Now
Virgo (23 August - 22 September)
6
Virgo (23 August - 22 September)

Loewe Puzzle nano leather shoulder bag 

Embracing the Earth sign, this green, leather micro bag is basically a Virgo. Analytical and systematic like the black lines and practical like the rectangular shape of the purse. Virgos, this is the bag for you.  

Price: Approx. Rs 1,23,000

[Image credit: Net-a-Porter]

Virgo (23 August - 22 September)
Shop Now
Libra (23 September - 23 October)
7
Libra (23 September - 23 October)

Balenciaga Hourglass nano leather tote 

Libras, we know you can be experts at being tactful and we thank you for being natural peacemakers. We also know that you can sometimes be indecisive. So, to say our thanks, we’ve picked out this classy, minimal, black Balenciaga micro bag for you.  

Price: Approx. Rs 73,300

Image credit: Net-a-Porter

Libra (23 September - 23 October)
Shop Now
Scorpio (24 October - 21 November)
8
Scorpio (24 October - 21 November)

Roger Vivier Vanity Strass Buckle Bag in Suede 

Brave, resourceful, and ambitious like the sign, we think this bright-coloured Roger Vivier bag is a valiant choice, and it’s for Scorpios. A unique silhouette inspired by vintage beauty cases, this mini bag is handcrafted in suede and features an exquisite crystal buckle. 

Price on request

Image credit: Roger Vivier Paris

Scorpio (24 October - 21 November)
Shop Now
Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)
9
Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)

Balenciaga Neo Classic super nano croc-effect leather tote 

To go with the comfortable and versatile clothing that Sagittarians tend to wear, this micro bag completes the outfit and can be paired with anything in your wardrobe. A Sagittarius’ charm and sophistication are things you cannot miss – just like this one-of-a-kind bag. 

Price: Approx. Rs 72,000

Image credit: Net-a-Porter

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)
Shop Now
Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)
10
Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)

Jacquemus Le Chiquito mini leather tote 

Responsible and disciplined, this Jacquemus mini leather bag is made for Capricorns. Known for their exceptional management skills and pragmatism, we see you Capricorns rocking this bag once you’re at the top and you’re giving out boss energy.   

Price: Approx. Rs 42,300

Image credit: Net-a-Porter

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)
Shop Now
Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)
11
Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)

JW Anderson Nano Cap Bag

We think — nay, we’re pretty sure — that an Aquarius designed this bag. Progressive and original, this bag has all the qualities of an Aquarius. Sculpted from leather to resemble a baseball cap, this accessory will ensure you’re the stand-out in the crowd. 

Price: Approx. Rs 30,500

Image credit: Net-a-Porter

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)
Shop Now
Pisces (19 February - 20 March)
12
Pisces (19 February - 20 March)

Dior Micro Saddle Bag 

The most artistic sign of all, we deemed this imaginative micro bag the most appropriate for all the Pisces out there. Crafted in cloud blue goatskin, its design features a saddle flap. Further embracing Pisces’ creativity, this Dior bag also allows you to personalise the embroidered shoulder straps.

Price: Approx. Rs 1,93,000

Image credit: Dior

Hero and Featured image credit: Brigitte Niedermair for Dior

This story first appeared in LifestyleAsia Bangkok.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March)
Shop Now
Fashion Shopping Bags Zodiac micro bags
Natasha Sethi
Fashion

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia