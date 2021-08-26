We picked 12 gorgeous micro bags based on your Zodiac sign

Micro bags: They may be small, but they sure make a big impact.

Micro bags, like their name suggests, are teeny tiny handbags. The smaller, the better. With these mini bags, say goodbye to practicality, and hello to vogue. For scale, these purses are not supposed to fit your phone, your wallet, or anything, really. The sole purpose of these minuscule bags is to make your vibe on point. If you’re walking down the street with a micro bag, or you walk into an event carrying one, just know that you will be serving looks. A-listers like Beyoncé, Lizzo, and Blake Lively have hopped on the trend of micro bags, as well as many local fashionistas.

Convinced to get one of these endearing bags for yourself? We feel you. To make decision-making trouble-free, we’ve compiled a list of the micro bag you should get, based on your Zodiac sign. Read on and see what’s written in the stars for you.