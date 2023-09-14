10 alluring off-shoulder dresses to make a statement

An off-shoulder neckline is a wide-open style that exposes the shoulders. It is also known as the Bardot neckline and dates back to the early to mid-1800s Regency and Victorian eras. French actress Brigitte Bardot, a fashion icon whose name is synonymous with the style, made it famous again in the 1960s.

Looking for a dress that ensures a flattering and glamorous look? Off-shoulder dresses can get you just that. We are taking cues from the queen of Hindi cinema — Deepika Padukone — who wore an off-shoulder Louis Vuitton cocktail gown to the 95th Academy Awards on 12 March 2023.

Masaba brings the magic of florals to this off-shoulder dress. In vibrant green and pink, this A-line outfit has long, bishop sleeves for you to stand out. Made in cotton, you can wear it to daytime events such as carnivals, themed parties and brunches. It has a zip closure and a straight fit. Style it with hot pink floral earrings and neon pink heels.

Whether you’re going to a wine tasting event or a friend’s engagement party to raise a toast, this off-shoulder dress will be your best bet. With chic detailing, such as pleats along the neckline and a thigh-high slit, this dress exudes a blooming yet elegant style. Made in polyester with a floral print, the dress has a body-hugging fit. Style it with modern accessories and white stilettos or white sneakers to leave an impression.

Solid, sophisticated and stylish, this white off-shoulder dress from Dodo & Moa can become a staple of your closet. While the A-line design makes it a flattering choice, this polyester dress features a flared hem and will reach just above your knees. Style the dress with pearl earrings and white strappy or platform heels to complete the look.

With an easy-breezy silhouette, this Label Ritu Kumar off-the-shoulder dress is a casual take on this flattering style. The fit-and-flare cotton dress has a blue-and-white geometric print, making it a good pick for daytime events. It features short, flared sleeves for added airiness and smocked detailing for a complementing look. Wear it to garden parties, paired with modern white or beige jewellery and white or brown flats.

If simple and sophisticated is your aesthetic, this Forever New off-shoulder black dress will be your favourite for special occasions. The bodycon fit is perfect for a defined look. This dress features a straight hem in a midi length, lace detailing at the neck and a concealed zip closure. Pair it with your pumps, silver jewellery and a sleek hairdo, and wear it to cocktail nights, festive parties or clubbing.

Pankaj & Nidhi, a luxury label known for contemporary styles, is a great choice to get a designer off-shoulder gown. Whether you want to dress up for a pool party at a destination wedding or a luxury vacation, this multi-colour chiffon dress will be perfect. It has a flared fit and a complementing cut. Pair this off-shoulder long dress with high heels and statement bangles or bracelets to complete the look.

Add a designer dress to draw all the attention towards you! Crafted in a polyester blend by the iconic Norma Kamali, this pink off-shoulder dress will create a breathtaking look. It has a chic mesh fabric overlay on the body-hugging silhouette. The dress is fully lined and secured with a hidden side zipper closure. Style it with stilettos and minimal cream-coloured jewellery.

Whether you’re going for a beach vacation or a simple brunch, this off-shoulder maxi dress will be a breezy choice. Crafted in a weaved viscose-blend crepe, it has wide, long sleeves, a flared skirt and smocked detailing. The elegant floral print on a white base makes it a pleasant dress to wear in the summer and spring. Pair it with flats and hoop earrings for a chic, casual look.

Romantic puff sleeves, a red and black floral print and a flirty flounce hem are all that you’ll need to make heads turn. This red off-shoulder dress from Oasis will be a trendy addition to your date and party night collection. Crafted in polyester, this A-line mini dress has pleated detailing and a concealed zip closure on the back. Style this off-shoulder dress with your favourite red stilettos and statement earrings.

Authentic and highest-quality jersey styles are among LA-based label Bobi’s best offerings. From their line of contemporary fits comes this black off-shoulder option. This midi dress has long sleeves and is made in a blend of cotton, modal and spandex. Pair it with diamond jewellery , pencil heels and an embellished clutch to elevate your evening ensemble.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I style an off-shoulder dress?

An off-shoulder dress design gives you a lot of space to play around with jewellery. You can go for statement pieces like oversized necklaces and chokers or leave it bare and style your look with a pair of oversized earrings.

Are off-shoulder dresses suitable for all body types?

Yes, depending on the comfort of the wearer, an off-shoulder dress looks good on all body types.

Can off-shoulder dresses be worn in all seasons?

An off-shoulder neckline leaves the shoulders bare, so while it is suitable for summer and monsoon, you might have to ditch it when the temperatures drop. However, in colder seasons, you can pair it with a jacket.

Can I wear a bra with an off-shoulder dress?

If you’re looking for a bra for an off-shoulder dress, it’s best to go with a bandeau or strapless design to avoid the straps from showing. You can even opt for a stick-on bra, depending on the comfort.

Can off-shoulder dresses be worn to formal events?

Off-shoulder dresses are quite a flattering option. However, due to the bare shoulder design, they can be unsuitable for formal events like business meetings or conferences. Fancy dinners, fundraisers and office parties are some of the formal occasions where you can wear an off-shoulder dress.

How should I care for off-shoulder dresses?

Follow the washing instructions as suggested by the brand. This way, you can ensure it retains its charm longer.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Pankaj & Nidhi/ Tata Cliq Luxury)