Unleash your fun side with funky prints from the 7 best graphic t-shirt brands

A gift of pop culture, graphic tees have stood the test of time in the transient world of fashion. A well-designed graphic print t-shirt is perfect for wearing your personality and preferences on your sleeves.

From sharing your taste in music to expressing your political beliefs, a graphic print t-shirt has been a way to make a statement since long before the era of social media. With the rising popularity of the streetwear culture, its significance has only increased. The best graphic tee brands offer versatile designs for both casual and luxury wear.

What are graphic t-shirts?

The significance of a graphic print t-shirt primarily lies in the quirky imagery or design printed on it. Brand logos, artworks, film and TV show posters or stills, cartoons and typography are some popular picks.



Usually short-sleeved and made from cotton, some of these tees can also come as crop tops, oversized, or sleeveless.

How are graphic t-shirts made?

There are various methods of t-shirt printing used by different brands.

Screenprinting: One of the most popular ways to transfer designs to graphic tees is by using screen printing inks on a machine. These are denser than other inks made by different methods and give a vibrant and high-quality result.

Direct-to-garment (DTG) printing: A less messy and more cost-effective method is DTG printing. It lets you print even the smallest details on a blank tee with inkjet technology.

Other printing techniques include heat transfer printing, sublimation printing, plastisol transfers, and vinyl heat transfer. However, these are not as widely preferred.

How do I choose the best graphic tees?

Choose designs with prints that speak to you as a graphic design t-shirt is a means to express your personal style. Build your collection with both basic and designer labels. This can include merchandise for your favourite TV show, abstract art prints, or even distinctive typography.

Opt for graphic t-shirts with clear, durable prints and high-quality fabric material.

Here are 7 of the best graphic t-shirt brands to look out for

Bewakoof

Carving a niche for itself in the world of graphic prints, Bewakoof is very popular among youngsters. With a wide variety of prints available, their stocks offer tees based on the Harry Potter and The Batman franchises, cult favourite TV shows like The Office and F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and animes like Death Note and Naruto.

Additionally, they offer an official merchandise collection with prints based on pop culture revolutions like Marvel, Disney, DC and Minions. Besides this, they also house a vast typography collection, with prints inspired by recent trends.

Difference of Opinion

If any label aces the back-printed t-shirt trend, it is a Difference of Opinion. The brand has uniquely designed motifs with a blend of messages and abstract designs. Find city typography, famous quotes, universe and nature-themed artwork prints in their collection. Contrasting colours and vivid schemes make their t-shirts stand out.

Bonkers Corner

Get the ’90s aesthetic with Bonkers Corner, a homegrown brand. Get prints of the most popular characters from Disney, Marvel, and even animes like Pokemon. The overall designs are minimal, reflecting the original poster themes. They also have styles with back prints and oversized fit.

Dillinger

A high-street brand, Dillinger t-shirts stand apart with their mostly monochrome designs. Single-word typography and city-themed prints in soft and saturated shades are their trademark styles. The brand also offers some bold and abstract art prints. The unisex collections come in regular and oversized fit options.

Puma and One8 x Puma

If Puma is your go-to brand for all things athletic, their graphic tees will take the quality of your wardrobe up a notch. The latest collection of One8 x Puma, a collaboration with cricketer Virat Kohli, also has some stunning graphic tee options. Suitable for casual wear, a Puma graphic t-shirt comes in various prints of the brand’s name and logo. From basic typography to quirky fonts and even images, you can take your pick from high-quality tees.

Adidas and Adidas Originals

Everyone’s favourite brands, Adidas and Adidas Originals have an expansive collection of graphic tees. Call it saturated or sunny, the prints reflect a colourful take on the brand’s collection. With a digital painting-like effect, the tees are best for workouts and as a daily style.

The Souled Store

The Souled Store is a treasure trove for ’90s kids. A one-stop destination for stepping up your graphic t-shirt collection, the online store offers a comprehensive collection of cartoons, TV shows, superheroes and anime-themed prints. Build your wardrobe with Archie Comic characters, SpongeBob SquarePants, DC Comics, Marvel, Johnny Bravo, F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Tom and Jerry, Popeye the Sailor Man, Looney Tunes and many other old-school prints.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Bonkers Corner/ Myntra)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the best unisex graphic t-shirt brands?

Graphic print tees can be worn by both men and women. Bewakoof, Difference of Opinion, Bonkers Corner, Dillinger, Puma and One8 x Puma, Adidas and Adidas Originals and The Souled Store are some of the best brands for unisex graphic t-shirts.

– What are the different types of designs available on graphic t-shirts?

Quotes, typography, city and brand name designs and images, abstract art, films, cartoons and TV show-inspired merchandise are some designs you can find on graphic t-shirts.

– Are graphic t-shirts suitable only for casual wear?

Graphic t-shirts are mostly available in regular or oversized fits, making them an appropriate outfit option for casual wear. You can style them accordingly for concerts, film dates, vacations or a shopping spree.

– How do I care for my graphic t-shirts?

To maintain the print quality and colour of graphic t-shirts, hand-wash them with gentle cleansers or fabric conditioners.

– Can I layer a graphic t-shirt with other clothing items?

Yes, a graphic t-shirt worn over a full-sleeved basic top is the best way to achieve a popular ’90s look. You can pair it with jeans and a matching denim jacket to ace the retro denim-on-denim trend.

– Are graphic t-shirts considered fashion-forward?

Graphic t-shirts are not only in vogue but also very stylish. To stay up with the trends of the younger generation, brands have evolved the most distinctive, nostalgic, or unconventional prints.

– Can graphic t-shirts be worn to events or parties?

Depending on your preference and personality, graphic tees can be styled for casual events like birthdays and weekend parties.

– How do I choose the right size for a graphic t-shirt?

If you want a loose or oversized look in a regular-fit top, choose one or two sizes bigger than your suitable size.

– Can graphic t-shirts shrink after washing?

Depending on the material and care you take with the garment, graphic t-shirts may or may not shrink after washing. Hand-wash printed tees to ensure longevity,.

– How do I style a graphic t-shirt for different occasions?

Graphic t-shirts are known for their versatility. Pair them with shorts, jeans or casual pants to get on with your everyday styling. To dress up and attend social events like birthdays or weekend getaways, pair them with leather shorts or pants, skirts or semi-formal pants.