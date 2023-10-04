Step up your game with these 10 trendy high-end and designer flats for women

It is true that flat shoes garner less attention than heels. But the former can easily beat heeled footwear when it comes to comfort. For the fashion-conscious woman who wants a much-needed break from elevating yet sometimes hurtful heels, flats are the way to go. This does not mean that the fashionista in you has to compromise on making a style statement. Not only are these flats for women available in varied, elegant designs, but they also give your outfit an effortlessly stylish look.

We’ve picked some of the trendiest high-end and designer flats for women to add to your collection.

What are flats?

As the name suggests, such shoes for women have a flat midsole and typically do not arch with the foot. Additionally, they do not have an elevated heel, making them suitable for everyday use.

Types of flats for women

Based on categories like design, support and fit, these are some popular styles:

Flat sandals: Providing utmost comfort, these have a sturdy support with straps attached to the sole, with either a buckle or velcro closure.

Flat slippers: These flip-flops have a Y-shaped strap and are easy to slip into.

Flat mules: These slip-ons have a closed upper, with either pointed or round toes. Mules, however, have no closure behind the heel of the foot.

Ballerinas: This style features a closed toe and back, with a stiff fit.

Sliders: Featuring a rigid and sturdy sole, these have a casual look and are open-toed.

How to choose the best flats for women?

When selecting the perfect pair of flats for prolonged use, recognising your foot type (pronated, supinated or normal, according to Healthline) is important. You can go for pairs that are ergonomically right and provide the support you’ll need.

However, when picking a good pair of flats for special occasions that you might not wear for a longer duration, here is what to look for:

Pick the right size to avoid discomfort, corns and blisters. Be mindful of the make. Choose styles with natural materials that do not irritate your skin. For the best experience, you can wear cushioned flats to make sure that you do not hurt your feet in case of a long day. This also helps to absorb shock, lowering the chances of hurting your joints.

How to style flats?

Apart from trends, flat shoes can help you complete your outfit with flair while being comfortable. One can style women’s flats with jeans, culottes, shorts, skirts and even a dress. As long as you match them with suitable colours, flats can look flattering.

Shop for pairs that give an elegant look even if paired with fusion wear, formal or party looks, and you’ll be good to wear them on any occasion.

Shop these 10 fashionable flat footwear for women online