Step up your game with these 10 trendy high-end and designer flats for women

It is true that flat shoes garner less attention than heels. But the former can easily beat heeled footwear when it comes to comfort. For the fashion-conscious woman who wants a much-needed break from elevating yet sometimes hurtful heels, flats are the way to go. This does not mean that the fashionista in you has to compromise on making a style statement. Not only are these flats for women available in varied, elegant designs, but they also give your outfit an effortlessly stylish look.
We’ve picked some of the trendiest high-end and designer flats for women to add to your collection.
What are flats?
As the name suggests, such shoes for women have a flat midsole and typically do not arch with the foot. Additionally, they do not have an elevated heel, making them suitable for everyday use.
Types of flats for women
Based on categories like design, support and fit, these are some popular styles:
Flat sandals: Providing utmost comfort, these have a sturdy support with straps attached to the sole, with either a buckle or velcro closure.
Flat slippers: These flip-flops have a Y-shaped strap and are easy to slip into.
Flat mules: These slip-ons have a closed upper, with either pointed or round toes. Mules, however, have no closure behind the heel of the foot.
Ballerinas: This style features a closed toe and back, with a stiff fit.
Sliders: Featuring a rigid and sturdy sole, these have a casual look and are open-toed.
How to choose the best flats for women?
When selecting the perfect pair of flats for prolonged use, recognising your foot type (pronated, supinated or normal, according to Healthline) is important. You can go for pairs that are ergonomically right and provide the support you’ll need.
However, when picking a good pair of flats for special occasions that you might not wear for a longer duration, here is what to look for:
- Pick the right size to avoid discomfort, corns and blisters.
- Be mindful of the make. Choose styles with natural materials that do not irritate your skin.
- For the best experience, you can wear cushioned flats to make sure that you do not hurt your feet in case of a long day. This also helps to absorb shock, lowering the chances of hurting your joints.
How to style flats?
Apart from trends, flat shoes can help you complete your outfit with flair while being comfortable. One can style women’s flats with jeans, culottes, shorts, skirts and even a dress. As long as you match them with suitable colours, flats can look flattering.
Shop for pairs that give an elegant look even if paired with fusion wear, formal or party looks, and you’ll be good to wear them on any occasion.
Shop these 10 fashionable flat footwear for women online
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Mango Silver Mid-Top Open Toe Flats
- Call It Spring Embellished Open Toe Flats
- TOTEME The Peep-Toe Satin Flats
- Tory Burch Metallic Leather Thong Sandals
- Jimmy Choo Ballet Pink Genevi Flats
- Jil Sander Metallic Slingback Mules
- Aldo Nude Embellished Slide Sandals
- Dune London Gold Hartlyns Woven Ballerinas
- Aprajita Toor Champagne Moti Bahar Kolhapuri Sandal
- H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Slingbacks
One of the most popular brands in modern fashion, Mango is known for its high-quality styles. These silver-toned gladiators are the perfect instance of the Spanish brand’s sophisticated aesthetics. The pair features an open-toe design, mid-top styling and an ankle loop, and is secured with a buckle closure. These are crafted in polyurethane (PU), have a cushioned footbed and a textured and patterned outsole. Style your mini dresses, jumpsuits and rompers with this must-have pair.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Want a comfortable pair to go with both Western and ethnic styles? These silver-toned open-toe flats come with a transparent strap. Overall, the pair is made with a synthetic upper, a cushioned footbed and a patterned thermoplastic rubber (TPR) outsole. The silver-embellished floral design is perfect to wear with sparkling party dresses and even light salwar kurta sets.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
A Stockholm-based brand, TOTEME is known for its modern, uniform aesthetics. These peep-toe flats are a fine example of their elevating workwear designs. Crafted in a luxe satin blend, this pair will go with all your formal ensembles. They have a leather sole, and the back design gives your ankle support to ensure comfort. Pair these black flats for women with your pencil skirts or culottes.
Image: Courtesy Mytheresa
Walk in style with these flat sandals for women. Tory Burch, an American designer label, has these thong sandals that are just perfect to take on vacation. Crafted in genuine metallic leather, the pair is sure to glam up your casual ensembles.
Image: Courtesy Mytheresa
From Selena Gomez to Barbara Palvin, several celebrities have walked the red carpet in a stylish pair of Jimmy Choos. If you’d like a comfortable pair from this UK-based designer label, here are ballet flats in a chic pink shade. Crafted from suede, the shoes are decked out with crystal-studded criss-cross chains. The crystals are delicately strung and measure about 6 mm in diameter per stone. Pointy toes, a leather sole and Italian craftsmanship are some of the other prominent features of the ballet flats. Pair these with your party, formal or brunch outfits.
Image: Courtesy Jimmy Choo
A German designer label, Jil Sander is the epitome of elegance with its minimalist styles. These metallic slingback mules are just what you’ll need to step out in luxury. Made in genuine leather with Italian craftsmanship, the pair have a futuristic asymmetric silhouette with roomy square toes. Pair them with designer jumpsuits, pantsuits or dresses to make a lasting impression.
Image: Courtesy Mytheresa
From a premium Canadian brand, Aldo, these flat sandals for ladies are a super versatile addition to your dressy footwear collection. This nude-coloured and silver-toned pair has embellished details which will suit both modern and traditional ensembles. The open-toe flats have a fabric upper material, cushioned footbed and textured and patterned outsole. Wear them with jeans, jeggings or salwar kameez.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
From the world’s fashion capital, Dune London is a high-end label that offers luxury footwear at affordable prices. A pair of these woven leather ballerinas by this brand is perfect for your everyday casual look. They have a rubber sole and leather upper to provide your feet with the comfort and support they’ll need. The bow detail also gives them a cute look, which makes them a nice option for gowns, off-shoulder dresses and skirt sets.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
From a trendsetting Indian accessory designer, these Aprajita Toor Kolhapuri sandals are perfect to elevate your Indian wear. Embellished with pearls and zardosi work, the sandals have cushioned insoles and non-slip soles to keep you comfy during a traditional function. The Kolhapuris are made of leatherette and will go perfectly with your dhoti sets and anarkalis.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
If your wardrobe favours soft hues, this pair of nude embellished slingback flats will become your favourite. Decorated with rhinestones, the pair have a sheen finish, making them perfect to wear during the day as well as at night. The satin lining will keep your feet pampered and the slingback design is best for giving you a comfortable grip. The pointed-toe design makes them a great option to wear with pantsuits and coordinate sets.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Are flats suitable for formal occasions?
Yes, flat footwear can be styled with formal wear. You can go with a closed-toe design to add more sophistication to your look.
– Can I wear flats with dresses and skirts?
Flats are quite versatile when it comes to styling. They look absolutely stunning with fashion pieces like dresses and skirts. Go with ballet flats, slingbacks, gladiators or mules for the best looks.
– Are flats comfortable for extended wear?
Depending on your foot type and activity, that is, whether you’ll be walking or standing, flats may not be the best option to wear for longer hours. You can opt for either sneakers or sports shoes.
– Can I wear flats to work?
Yes, flats are a great option to pair with your work wear like pants, culottes or pencil skirts.
– Are flats suitable for all foot types?
Flat footwear lacks arch and ankle support. Additionally, they occasionally lack an insole that is cushioned or shock-absorbing. If used for an extended period of time, this may result in sore feet, backaches or a collapsed foot arch.
– Can flats be worn with jeans and pants?
Yes, flats go well with casual wear like jeans and pants.
– Are there different materials available for flats?
Different materials can be used to make flat footwear. Leather, suede and satin are some of the nicest and skin-friendly finishing fabrics used.
– How do I care for and clean my flats?
Depending on the material of the shoes, use a dry or damp cloth to remove the accumulated dust and dirt from your flats. To ensure their durability, make sure to keep them away from moisture.
– Can flats be worn year-round?
Flats can be worn throughout the year and are fairly comfortable. However, avoid wearing non-waterproof pairs during the rainy season.