10 off-shoulder tops to ace that flattering look for any occasion

Don’t cold shoulder off-shoulder tops — this is one trend that’s here to stay. Australian actress Margot Robbie wore an off-shoulder evening gown (with a faux-fur neckline!) for the European premiere of the 2023 Barbie movie she starred in and Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor aced the look with a stunning purple number at an event in Mumbai. But this style isn’t limited to just red-carpet events. Here’s how you can add this trend to your wardrobe.

Know the style

An off-shoulder neckline, as the name implies, is wide and open, exposing the shoulders. The fashion dates back to the Regency and Victorian eras. But it was French actress and fashion star Brigitte Bardot, whose name is used to identify the style, who revived it in the 1960s in a more casual avatar.

From casual styles, like the Mango Striped Off-Shoulder Bardot Crop Top (Buy now from Myntra), to fancy pieces, such as the Aahwan Red Off-Shoulder Bardot Crop Top (Buy now from Myntra), we’ve picked tops for various occasions.

Here are some trendy off-shoulder tops for women to shop online