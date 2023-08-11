10 off-shoulder tops to ace that flattering look for any occasion

Don’t cold shoulder off-shoulder tops — this is one trend that’s here to stay. Australian actress Margot Robbie wore an off-shoulder evening gown (with a faux-fur neckline!) for the European premiere of the 2023 Barbie movie she starred in and Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor aced the look with a stunning purple number at an event in Mumbai. But this style isn’t limited to just red-carpet events. Here’s how you can add this trend to your wardrobe.
Know the style
An off-shoulder neckline, as the name implies, is wide and open, exposing the shoulders. The fashion dates back to the Regency and Victorian eras. But it was French actress and fashion star Brigitte Bardot, whose name is used to identify the style, who revived it in the 1960s in a more casual avatar.
From casual styles, like the Mango Striped Off-Shoulder Bardot Crop Top (Buy now from Myntra), to fancy pieces, such as the Aahwan Red Off-Shoulder Bardot Crop Top (Buy now from Myntra), we’ve picked tops for various occasions.
Here are some trendy off-shoulder tops for women to shop online
A smocked black off-shoulder top from H&M is suitable to wear anywhere, from a party to a concert, or even a casual lunch. The voluminous cuffed sleeves and cropped length give it extra oomph. Style it with a denim skirt or shorts and black sneakers to complete the look.
An off-shoulder floral top is all you’ll need to refresh your basic style. This cotton top in olive green, yellow and red is an absolute head-turner. The neckline and puff sleeves have pleated detailing that stands out. Pair it with high-waisted pants or shorts on a date during the day.
This white off-shoulder top from Harpa is subtle, classic and stylish. Featuring shoulder straps, cold shoulder sleeves and a buttoned front, this pairs best with formal trousers. You can style this top with gold jewellery and statement heels to make a strong fashion statement.
Channel your inner Brigitte Bardot with this red off-shoulder top from Aahwan. It is similar to the iconic red top the star wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1953. With puff sleeves and a cute waist tie-up, this crop top is best worn with flared jeans or a quarter-length denim skirt for a classic 50s look.
Here’s a perfect off-shoulder crop top to add to your denim collection. This features a bustier design, smocked detailings and cuffed puff sleeves. Pair this corset-like top with matching jeans to pull off the denim-on-denim trend.
Bell sleeves, a chequered pattern and a pastel pink-and-white combination make this off-shoulder crop top a perfect everyday fit. Flaunt your collarbones in this casual style while heading for movie nights or shopping sprees. Complete the outfit with boyfriend jeans and platform sandals for a chic look.
Crafted in woven georgette, this cool blue-and-white Bardot top is perfect for a daytime rendezvous. It features flattering detailing like vertical stripes, short puff sleeves and a back tie-up. From poolside parties to a foreign holiday, you can wear this Bardot top for any outing. Complement this style with a cream skirt, trousers or high-waisted shorts, along with strappy footwear.
If bright and shiny is your vibe, this mustard yellow Bardot top from ONLY will be a stunning option for you. It has a relaxed fit and puff sleeves for the right amount of glamour. You can style this top with leather skirts or solid jeggings when on vacations or for cocktail nights.
Pull off the Barbiecore look with this pink blouson top from Urban Revivo. Short puff sleeves, gathered trims and the waist tie-up lend it a super chic style. Wear it with any shade of pink bottoms and matching footwear.
A tube top with a twist, this off-shoulder top with fitted sleeves is all you’ll need to ramp up your outfit for parties or celebrations. This black top from Forever 21 is a great match with pencil skirts or pants. Dress it up with fine jewellery and heels, or dress it down with minimal modern jewellery and platform heels.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Off-shoulder tops often have puffy details or fitted silhouettes. It’s best to pair them with fitted trousers, skirts, shorts or jeans.
Answer: Yes, off-shoulder tops can create a flattering look, regardless of body shape and size.
Answer: Off-shoulder tops are versatile enough to wear in all seasons. During summer and monsoon, wear them for a breezy feel and in winter, just pair them with a cosy jacket to keep you warm.
Answer: Strapless bras and bandeaus go perfectly with off-shoulder tops.
Answer: An off-shoulder top can be considered inappropriate for formal work events due to its bare-shoulder design.
Answer: Off-shoulder tops can be worn by anyone, depending on their personal style.