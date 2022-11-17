Perk up your style quotient with these trendy and functional shoulder bags for women

From accommodating almost anything to the dainty ones that make you look like a true-blue fashionista, shoulder bags for women are more than just an essential accessory. They are a staple in the accessory troves for how they combine both utility and fashion in a design. Bringing the look together, it also ends up becoming the essence of that look a lot of times.
The bag industry for women is brimming with a myriad of shoulder bag styles, each with a charm of its own. From statement and chic styles that amp up a dressy fit to casual bags for a streetwear outfit or formal bags for that perfect workplace ensemble, the options are plenty. Not to forget how the use of distinctive materials, hues and innovative patterns further widens the scope of options to choose from.
How to choose the best shoulder bags for women?
Although there are umpteen options to handpick from the sea of shoulder bag designs and styles, that’s not the only factor that helps you get the best one; you will have to consider many other essential factors. After all, a bag is as much a necessity as it is a fashion statement. Here’s a quick guide to help you decide which bag to opt for every time.
Comfort
Although the look of the bag matters, especially when it comes to styling your ensemble, you should always consider its comfort level. The strap should be comfortable and not pressing and hurting the underarm skin. If you usually carry a lot of essentials, try considering a bag that is lightweight and has broader straps.
Ease of compartments
If you tend to carry plenty of things in your bag, opt for a design that also has different compartments like an external and internal zip pocket, sections and slide pockets. Such divisions in a bag help in keeping your stuff organised and finding them a lot easier. For instance, the Da Milano Croco Textured Tote Bag (But it for Rs 14,449 on Myntra) with two main compartments and three internal pockets will keep your essentials separate making it a perfect pick for the office.
Size
Shoulder bags come in many sizes spanning from small sling pouches to oversized totes. Choose a size that you’re comfortable carrying around and feel would hold all your essentials that are a must.
Purpose
There’s a shoulder bag style for every occasion, and you should always consider what purpose you are looking for a bag for. If you’re looking for a workplace bag, a tote or a satchel would be ideal. Whereas, if you’re looking for a small dressy design that you can accessorise your party outfits with, a piece such as the H&M Quilted Sling Bag (But it for Rs 2,699 on Myntra) should be your go-to.
Quality
Be it the material used in its making, the finesse of the stitching or the hardware used for closures, straps and decorative accents, always look for a quality bag. A durable and good quality bag can last you for years more so when taken care of the right way.
What are the types of shoulder bags for women?
Shoulder bags are a category that encompasses different kinds of bags, with distinctive styles and sizes. Here are some of the most common types of shoulder bags that women can splurge on.
Hobo bag — an unstructured and slouchy bag in a crescent shape with straps long enough to carry the bag on shoulders.
Tote bag — usually a large bag (also known as a shopper) with single or double straps.
Slings — a small bag with a long strap worn on the side or looped across the opposite shoulder to wear as a cross-body bag.
Baguette bag — a small bag with a strap that’s big enough to make wearing it on your shoulder comfortable and small enough to hold the bag as a top handle.
Satchel bag — a bigger version of the classic sling that can even hold books and iPads.
Barrel bag — a small to medium-sized cylindrical bag with a long strap.
Check out some of the most stylish shoulder bags for women
A hobo bag fashioned in a simplistic design and neutral hues, this is one of the most popular Michael Kors shoulder bags for women. With enough space and its many interior pockets, this bag with a comfortable acorn-hued strap is perfect for your day outings or workplace.
A structured bag crafted in a stunning amber-brown hue, this bag is for those looking for an edgy look. With a snap closure, the flap of the bag comes with a mirror sewn on the inside so you don’t have to go find a mirror every time you desire a lipstick fix or a touch-up. While the small strap lets you carry it like a handbag, the long detachable strap allows it to be worn like a cross-body, sling bag.
Coach enjoys a highly lionised status, as the brand makes for an extremely popular choice for bags for women. And this medium-sized hobo bag is perfect, owing especially to its lightweight design with minimal hardware detailing. It has a single spacious open compartment and comes with a detachable strap that lets you wear it like a sling bag, too.
This Kate Spade bag for women is a stunning blend of casual and chic design that’s effortless to style. It’ll elevate your streetwear fits as gorgeously as it will elevate your dressy brunch and dinner looks. It’s a classy piece that’s a must in your accessory closet.
Amp up your style with this statement bowling bag by Charles & Keith that flaunts a beautiful finish in a versatile beige hue. It’s a piece that will complement any apparel in your wardrobe that saves you from the hassle of putting your look together every day. While it can be carried on the shoulder with its detachable strap, you can also carry it by the handles for a smart and chic look.
Boasting a popular silhouette in a striking black hue is this shoulder bag for women by Dune London. It’s a statement piece that would elevate any outfit instantly, be it formal or a date night fit. Apart from the short strap, the bag also comes with a long adjustable strap.
A quilted shoulder bag with a chain sling, this understated piece by H&M is the perfect bag to carry to social events, parties or dinner dates. With light padding to add structure to the design, this lightweight bag has enough space to hold your essentials like money, cards, compact and lipstick for touch-ups and earphones.
If you’ve been looking for a side bag that has enough space to hold all your essentials and yet isn’t too big, this brown DKNY satchel is what you should go for. With a structured construct, detachable and adjustable long strap and metal accents, this piece will look amazing when styled with your workwear or brunch dresses and maxis.
Crafted with premium quality nylon with a zip closure and minimalistic metal hardware, this shoulder bag for women by Tommy Hilfiger toes the line between casual and elegant to a tee. Carry it with a cutesy dress or a tank and baggy jeans streetwear fit, this bag will accessorise almost all of your looks with utmost perfection.
A tote bag (or a shopper) is a must in every woman’s wardrobe. And this croco-textured bag designed in dual-effect genuine leather will make for a great choice. From its structured silhouette to the many compartments, this tote bag infuses a sophisticated look and optimum utility perfectly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
