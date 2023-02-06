Shraddha Kapoor on DIY masks, makeup hacks and her beauty philosophy

When our favourite B-town diva gets on board with one of our favourite beauty brands that’s what serves the soul of beauty enthusiasts like us, right? Having said that, since Shraddha Kapoor x MyGlamm is the perfect instance for the same, we decided to catch up with the diva and have her spill her beauty secrets and give us insight into her association with the beauty brand.

The beauty bracket witnessing loads of trends and plenty of celebrities launching their personal skincare brands sure sounds like a party for all beauty enthusiasts. But the queens of B-town spilling their beauty secrets themselves is what sounds like actual music to ears, right ladies? Speaking of which, one of the most-loved B-town divas recently forayed into the beauty space and added yet another feather to her hat, aka the multi-talented Shraddha Kapoor! She might’ve been MIA during the pandemic months, but the diva knows how to make a comeback not just on the big screen but in our hearts too. Mine and your favourite beauty brand MyGlamm announced Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador, giving us yet another reason to obsess over the brand’s splendid collections. Apart from dropping some acclaimed films and carving a niche for herself at the box office, Kapoor is known for her evergreen beauty and charming personality. So, if you wish to know the secret behind her flawless skin, and her association with MyGlamm well then we’re here catching her candid while she decodes her beauty tips and tricks in front of us.

Shraddha Kapoor offers us a warm welcome into her beauty world

What are a few beauty secrets you swear by while shooting?

My makeup artists have taught me some of their secrets, and one of the most important ones has been to remove your makeup and let your skin breathe as often as possible. Applying ice on your face is also great because it helps you to instantly reduce puffiness and feel fresh.

When not in a public space, what are Shraddha’s daily beauty hacks?

My mom has been passing on her natural remedies and DIY recipes to me for years. We have a little Sunday ritual, where we use natural ingredients to make face packs. My favourite one is the Papaya-Honey-Banana pack, which is so gentle on my skin and makes it super soft.

How did you associate with MyGlamm and how do you think the brand resonates with your personality?

I deeply resonate with MyGlamm’s clean beauty formulations and their cruelty-free promise as that is something I feel passionately about. When MyGlamm launched its experiential beauty store in Juhu, it instantly became one of my favourite beauty destinations not only because of the experience it offers customers but also because I love how the brand incorporates customer feedback and wants in its product formulations. So, when the opportunity to join MyGlamm as the brand ambassador came up, I was quite keen. Not only was I excited but also decided to invest in the brand. The DTC beauty market is growing rapidly and I believe it is the future. Through MyGlamm, I hope to understand and fulfil the beauty needs of my fans and followers.

What are a few makeup faux pas to avoid?

I think a makeup faux pas would be just having too much makeup on. Heavy eyes with heavy cheeks are usually a recipe for disaster. I’ve had my own phase of combining a heavy eye look with a dark lip colour, but you live and learn! Minimalism is my new beauty secret–I try to highlight either my eyes or lips in order to draw more focus to one feature and balance out the look.

Any DIY beauty tips you want makeup enthusiasts to know?

Since I have sensitive skin, I’m all about natural, homemade beauty rituals. Besides fruity face packs, I swear by DIY rose water. All you have to do is gently rinse fresh rose petals and then simmer them in boiling water until they lose their colour. You can then strain the mixture and set aside the water to use as a gentle toner on your face.

Do you like trying new skincare products or do you have a certain routine?

I am a bit cautious about experimenting with my skincare because I try not to aggravate my skin too much. Over the years, I have built up a trusted routine and kept it simple and easy. For instance, I find that starting my day by icing my face helps me keep puffiness in control, and also makes me feel refreshed and ready to begin my day.

Since wellness and beauty go hand in hand, what would you say are the three things one should include in their diet?

The nutrition we eat reflects in our physical health and skin. I make sure to eat a nutrition-rich balanced diet. I normally eat a protein-rich breakfast which includes an egg; for lunch, I eat lots of vegetables; and I make sure to include at least one fruit every day.

Lastly, tell us what are your top 3 beauty picks from the MyGlamm collection.

The most recent addition to my list of favourites would be MyGlamm’s newly launched BB Cream from the Super Serum range. It is makeup infused with skincare–it thoroughly hydrates my skin while giving it an even finish. I also love using the glow-iridescent foam cleanser. It is a gentle gel formula enriched with rosehip oil that gives my skin an iridescent glow. And last but not the least, the Ultimatte Long-Stay Matte Lipstick has become my go-to lipstick. Together, these three products are perfect for a quick morning makeup routine

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shraddhakapoor/IG