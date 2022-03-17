Shyamal and Bhumika’s new collection is an ode to summer weddings

There is an ethereal quality attached to summer weddings. Muted colours, dainty embroideries, and free-flowing silhouettes are some of the pillars of this dreamy alliance. Setting the mood for spring-summer weddings in 2022 is Shyamal and Bhumika’s collection, ‘Summer Dreams’. It’s a call for tranquility swathed in timeless craftsmanship, romantic details, and hand-embroideries.

The inspiration for the collection is the year spent by the designers surrounded by nature and tranquility. The result then is fresh and feminine with an enhanced focus on floral embroideries in their varied forms. Surface ornamentation is lush colours with imagery of flora, butterflies, waterbirds, and other aspects of spring seep into the aesthetic of the line. The palette as picked by the designer is one that truly symbolises summer weddings, that is eye-pleasing vintage mid-tones, rich wine, muted ivory, emerald, aubergine, intense-pink, champagne-gold, deep-blue, English-rose, smokey-grey, dusty-mint, and raspberry red. Despite its contemporary palette and global aesthetic, the approach to design remains traditional with the use of beautiful hand embroideries like aari, zardosi, peeta, shimmer, beadwork, appliqué, and handcrafted silk threads embellished with crystals. “We celebrate couture for its exceptional artistry and fine details and treasure the rare beauty it brings to the world of fashion,” shares Shyamal Shodhan. The lehengas and sarees emanate grace in soft muted tones, tropical florals, textural embroidery finished in silk threads, and antique finish gold zari.

When it comes to forecasting for the upcoming season, Shyamal and Bhumika have their pulse on the trends. It’s time to get swept away as “classic floor-sweeping paneled lehengas with dramatic trailing veils and hemlines is the biggest trend for summer weddings in 2022,” suggests the designer duo. The news of season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ is also a signal for bringing out the corsets and the designers are in agreement. “Corset blouses make a comeback to give lehengas a modern makeover. The constructed draped sari gowns are also in trend for the pre-wedding functions. Signature ruffle details in lehenga hems and saree hems bring a delicate touch to the garments.” Other key styles from the collection include blouses with plunging necklines, open-shouldered bodices, fish-tail skirts, ruffled sarees, romantic sleeves, halter necklines, pleated bustiers, gorgeous head veils, and one-shoulder blouses.

Talking about the hero pieces from the collection, the floor-sweeping paneled lehenga with extravagant trailing veils and voluminous exaggerated sleeves and skirt with a fish-tail trail are some of the designers and our personal favourites this season. “Handcraft is the most important aspect of what we do. Following our love for hand embroidery techniques, we would like to see people appreciate the rare art created by the artisans.” So if you have a destination wedding coming up this summer, take a little trip to the ateliers of Shyamal & Bhumika to let your dreams unfold.

