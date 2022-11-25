Glam up your everyday look with these chic and casual side bags for women

Perfect for travels, social gatherings and all sorts of leisurely hangouts, side bags for women are the most popular and coveted type of bags in the fashion industry. Spanning chic dressy designs to casual everyday pieces, every woman’s closet is stacked with a gorgeous assortment of varied pieces suiting different occasions.
The expansive side bags’ landscape brims with stunning styles for women to add to their personal repertoire of tasteful pieces. And when building one, side bags in different designs, silhouettes and sizes are a must. For how they further dress up your look, have enough space to hold your essentials and are fuss-free to carry, side bags deserve all the love and attention that they get. And, if you’re someone who isn’t a fan of bulky and big bags, such small or medium-sized bags are a saviour always.
How to choose the best side bags for women?
From satchels and work briefcases to sling bags and everyday practical pieces, the options of side bags for women are aplenty. But, how does one decide which ones to buy and for what type of occasions?
If you resonate with this dilemma, scroll through our quick guide below to take note of a few things to consider when shopping for side bags online.
One of the most essential aspects to adhere to is the purpose of the bag. If you’re looking for an opulent and dressy piece for your hangouts, a design like the Mango Croc-Textured Side Bag (Buy it for Rs 3,113 on Myntra) should be your go to. On the contrary, if you’re scouting for a bag to carry to your work, a bag like the DKNY Structured Satchel Bag (Buy it for Rs 22,125 on Myntra) would be rather ideal. The purpose or the occasion also determines the size of the bag you should choose. For carrying many essentials, opt for a side bag that has a larger space and additional pockets. However, when stepping out with just basic essentials like a phone, earphones, money and a touch-up kit, a small-sized bag is enough.
Apart from the style and make of the bag, its comfort, quality and durability should also be a priority. Especially, if you’re splurging on a luxury, designer bag. There’s no point in investing in a bag that doesn’t last long or feels uncomfortable to carry around.
When building a minimal or capsule collection of bags, opt for designs in basic silhouettes and hues such as black, brown and beige as they can be styled in multiple ways and with most outfits. For instance, the H&M Black Side Bag (Buy it for Rs 2,199 on Myntra) can be styled with formal wear as flawlessly as it can be pulled off with casual looks.
Check out some of the best side bags for women to add to your closet
- Aldo Quilted Structured Side Bag
- Nappa Dori Narvik
- Guess Structured Sling Bag
- Da Milano Textured Leather Half Moon Side Bag
- Hidesign Textured Leather Bag
- H&M Black Side Bag
- Marks & Spencer Structured Bag
- Liu Jo Nero ECS Medium Briefcase
- DKNY Leather Structured Satchel Bag
- Mango Brown Croc-Textured Sling Bag
- Charles & Keith Olive Bag
A statement black sling bag is a must in every woman’s closet and this structured, quilted beauty makes for a stunning pick. Featuring a single spacious compartment, the bag can also double up as a top-held one owing to its detachable strap. It can be styled with both casual wear and occasional wear easily.
If a minimal aesthetic infused with utility resonates with your style sensibilities, the Nappa Dori Narvik from their recently launched Auburn collection would make for a great pick. Crafted in genuine leather in a structured and sleek silhouette, the bag can complement all your looks to a tee, be it for day or night time soirees. It features an adjustable and detachable sling strap allowing you to frolic about hands-free without any hassle and features a stylish magnetic closure.
Fashioned in a chic off-white and subdued orange hue, this side bag for women by Guess makes for one of the most stylish picks. It features one zippered compartment and two external pockets with flap closures that offers ample space to hold your essentials. The bag’s detachable strap is imprinted with the brand name throughout, lending it an edgy look.
A textured brown sling fashioned in a compact yet spacious design, the Da Milano Half Moon Side Bag is the perfect blend of ease and style. While its make can elevate your look with its modish vibe, it makes carrying your essentials absolutely hassle-free. From dresses and casual wear to even work wear, this piece can complement all of your fits to a tee.
Crafted in a stunning tan-hued textured leather, this side bag for women is what you need to splurge on for your brunch date ensembles. While its detachable string lets you carry this bag as a top-held as well, the design featuring one main compartment and an external pocket stores all your essentials securely.
A black understated sling bag should always be on your bags’ wishlist and this simplistic piece surely makes for a great option. With an adjustable sling strap and a concealed magnetic fastener under a highlighted metal accent, styling this bag with all kinds of looks aesthetically is easy. It has one main pocket which can hold your necessities such as money, phone, keys and a lipstick.
Heading out for a date in a cutesy dress but wondering which bag to carry along? This round-silhouetted bag is the answer to your dilemma. Also carried as a top-held owing to its detachable strap, this leather bag can stylise your pretty ensemble magnificently. It can also complement your casual fits equally gorgeously.
The Liu Jo Side Briefcase is a medium-sized work bag that has enough space to hold all your work things while ensuring a top notch style statement. Fashioned in a classic black colour and a textured effect, the design has a magnetic closure accentuated with the brand’s logo metal hardware. The detachable and adjustable sling strap ensures ease of carrying and in various styles including top-held, crossbody and side sling.
One of the most popular types of side bags are satchels and this solid brown piece by DKNY makes for a highly versatile pick. Crafted in 100 percent leather, the bag flaunts a sophisticated yet dressy look that can complement all kinds of outfits. Whether you’re heading out for work, for daily errands or a casual day out, this bag won’t fail you (be it in terms of elevating your style or lending enough space to hold your essentials).
A bag that spells exquisiteness in a chic and elegant design, this sling bag by Mango is what your looks for social gatherings and events need. It is crafted in a croc-textured effect highlighted by golden-metallic closure and a chain sling strap. With a big compartment and an additional inner pocket to hold your essentials, this side bag is a harmonious blend of a classic, compact design and utility which makes it a great option.
An olive-hued side satchel by Charles & Keith that’s designed in an attention-grabbing make, this piece deserves all the space in your bag closet. It is made with durable and quality PU that lends an opulent look to the bag that’s further elevated by a metallic twist-and-lock closure. Apart from the top handle, the bag also features a detachable long strap to provide ease and comfort of carrying it as a crossbody.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes. For the stunning balance of style and function that they are, side bags for women are always a popular choice.
Answer: You can carry a side bag almost everywhere. It mainly depends on the occasion you desire carrying it to and the style of the bag. For instance, while you can carry a medium or large-sized side satchel to work, a small and rather chic bag would make for an apt choice for social gatherings and outings.
Answer: Owing to the availability of a myriad of designs and styles, side bags are versatile to pair as there’s something for every type of apparel. While a structured satchel or briefcase complements your work wear, a rather chic side bag can be used to accessorise dresses. Similarly, small bejewelled side bags can elevate your ethnic looks perfectly and practical everyday designs are more suited for casual wear.