Silaiwali x Chloé – A collaboration giving fashion a sustainable makeover

An India-based social enterprise, Silaiwali collaborated with luxury fashion brand Chloé in order to drop yet another chapter of upcycling waste fabrics generated from apparel scraps and achieve new standards of sustainability. Here’s everything you need to know about the Silaiwali x Chloé collaboration.

Sustainability is one aspect walking hand in hand with style nowadays, it is what’s making the fashion scene much more inclusive and exclusive, both at the same time. Having said that taking the notion of sustainable fashion even further, the Delhi-based social enterprise, Silaiwali is leaving no stone unturned in weaving a handmade tale in the stream of fashion. The brainchild of Iris Strill and her husband Bishwadeep Moitra, Silaiwali intends to upcycle waste fabric generated from apparel scraps to create handcrafted decorations by Afghan women refugees in India. Abiding by their motto “A stitch against waste. A stitch for freedom” Strill and Moitra both planted the seed of fair trade by upcycling textile scraps and dead stock from the garment-manufacturing industry to create hi-fidelity home décor products sold all across the globe.

Despite being in limelight for their in-store and online retail, it is their latest collaboration with Chloé that got them the center stage. Dolls being the brand’s USP, a limited edition collection of fashion dolls were designed to showcase Chloé’s design ethos, but with a hint of upcycled fashion this time. So, in order to elaborate on this collaboration and understand Silaiwali’s approach towards sustainability even better, the founders let us in on their journey up till now.

In conversation with Bishwadeep Moitra and Iris Strill about the Silaiwali x Chloé collaboration

Since upcycling fabrics has been your OTP ever since tell us how you think sustainability is a crucial aspect of growth when it comes to fashion.

Delhi, where Silaiwali is based, is the biggest manufacturing hub for the fast fashion industry in India. Up to 47% of all fiber entering the fashion value chain becomes waste. Textile waste generated by the fast-fashion industry is the second largest pollutant after vehicular emission in the cities. Manufacturers take raw materials from the Earth, use them to make products, and eventually throw them away as waste. This system is not eco-friendly and not sustainable in the long term because our planet’s resources are not infinite. In order to address this issue, Silaiwali set up a new method for up-cycling this waste by turning it into home decor products. And this new method is effective, we started a collaboration to up-cycle the waste fabric from their garment manufacturing in India to make handicrafts out of it. The collaboration has brought revenue worth 300 000 USD (411 847 SDG) and saved more than 11 metric tons of waste fabric in India” shares the founders.

To address the elephant in the room, tell us how the Silaiwali x Chloé collaboration took place, and now that it’s out how do you feel about it?

Someone senior at Chloe DM’d us on our Instagram page, and that’s how we started developing the exclusive products. The product development was a long and minutely detailed process. The Chloé team was very helpful and understood the limitations a small enterprise like Silaiwali may face. Most of all, they valued the artisanal skills of our team. Silaiwali x Chloé collaboration is a proud moment for us, profound in many ways. But we want to be modest about it. The Silaiwali x Chloé products are just being launched, we still don’t know how a consumer of a luxury brand would respond to a handcrafted unique product. We are keeping our fingers crossed.

Previously you’ve also collaborated with UNIQLO and now with Chloé, so tell me how you wish to bring about a change in the stream of fashion, and what is your ultimate goal?

UNIQLO and Chloe are better-known brands, like Ulla Johnson, with whom we have just done a collaboration (Elephant Mom&Mini) and are currently making two exclusive products for Uma Wong with their waste fabric. We have done many other similar collaborations, and continue, with lesser-known labels like Emili & Eda, Banjanan, Nila Foundation, Laconet-Hemant etc. Made51, a Geneva-based marketing arm of UNHCR, the UN Agency for Refugees is a big help to us in finding new markets and collaborating partners. Silaiwali is an appointed Local Social Enterprise partner of Made51 since Silaiwali started at the end of 2018.

We are quite happy with the way we have grown in these last few years. We are not looking for any windfall gains. Our motivation remains on how many ladies for whom we can find sustainable employment and how much waste fabric we can upcycle. Silaiwali is a Guaranteed Fair Trade Organisation certified by WFTO (World Fair Trade Organization, Netherlands). All Silaiwali made products are entitled to use the WFTO mark. This we wear as a badge of honour on our sleeves.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Silaiwali x Chloé.