Simon Porte Jacquemus staged a serene showcase at the Palace of Versailles, France

The Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 collection was a perfect replica of the typical French summer, courtesy of the scenic views of Lake Versailles and the sheer silhouettes walking down the carpet.

Just when you thought that models literally rising from the surface were the best you saw up until now, that is when Simon Porte Jacquemus staged one of the most ethereal shows in front of you. Jacquemus turned one of France’s most iconic sites, the Versailles Lake into the front row, taking the French aesthetic to another level. The house’s latest spring/summer 2024 show- ‘Le Chouchou’ was as dramatic as it gets. Living up to his past shows, this year was no less, in fact, it was quite literally a majestic and royal setup, courtesy of the Palace of Versailles. The guests were seen sitting in rowing boats waiting to witness the models walk on that long train right in front of them.

Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 collection: ‘Le Chouchou’

Furthermore, the presence of several A-listers on and off the ramp is proof enough of the brand’s cult status. Jacquemus is known for his visionary collection, and his spring/summer 2024 showcase was a perfect way to replicate the French summer vibe. The sunny set-up, the long train and the boats, all of this was definitely part of the highlight. But it was only when Kendell Jenner and Gigi Hadid strutted down the ramp, the showcase caught our complete and undivided attention. The former was seen looking magical in a white cloud dress along with a choker inspired by Princess Diana, whereas the latter exuded elegance in a sheer white dress with lingerie underneath. From sheer silhouettes, motifs of tulle, and silk to the vintage core aesthetic, the entire showcase was a treat to the eyes. Apart from the models catching a gaze, the silhouettes inspired by the iconic aura of Princess Diana, it was the A-listers like Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, and Emily Ratajkowski who further maximised the allure of Paris that day.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Jacquemus