Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik on making a mark with his vibrant wardrobe choices

Embrace easy silhouettes and comfortable fabrics with the second drop of the H&M Linen Collection featuring Indian singer-songwriter, Armaan Malik.

He sings in over 10 languages, started his career as a child actor, and holds a regular spot on YouTube’s ‘Top 10’ list. Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik needs little introduction to the music-loving millennials. His breakthrough single ‘Zara Thehro’ has been one of the biggest hits of 2020 and awards and accolades are an intrinsic part of his career graph. Beyond the mike, Armaan Malik steals the limelight with his effortless style. From tie-and-dye co-ords for holidays and oversized jackets at airport sightings to sharp suiting, he’s a style chameleon who has his pulse on the latest trends without being fussy about it. This is why his appearance in H&M’s Linen Collection campaign is one that is perfectly aligned with his casual yet curated style. It’s a call for summer that Armaan Malik is happy to attend. We talk to the singer-songwriter and international music sensation, Armaan Malik about the importance of bringing your personality to the table when it comes to fashion. Plus, how he keeps himself cool in the summer.

Indian singer Armaan Malik on his personal style choices:

What is your go-to chic summer style?

Cool, breezy, oversized silhouettes that really allow you to move and chill. I always opt for either linen or organic cotton in the summer, with funky, bright prints for that added flavour. I believe that one’s clothes speak a lot about their personality, so you’ll always see me experimenting with what feels most ‘me’ in a particular situation/state of mind.

What is that one style tip you would want the GenZ to adapt?

You do you. Period.

What do you prefer more? Prints or basic ensembles?

I love playing with prints, it always adds an element to my look whenever I step out.

What makes your style so effortless/timeless?

I am not someone who necessarily just follows trends. I am always looking at making a personal statement, something that will alert a passerby of what kind of a person I might be like. I look for that in my clothing, and I guess that’s what makes it unique.

What is the one thing which attracted you to H&M’s collection?

H&M has always been a brand that offers a wide range of options which are super versatile – from basic tees to the fun printed shirts – there’s something for everyone. From this linen collection, I really like the printed resort shirts, which work so well for this season.

Images: Courtesy H&M.