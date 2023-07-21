Sitara Ghattamaneni dazzles in INR 1.42 lakh Tarun Tahiliani gown

In the enchanting world of South Indian cinema, the charismatic actor Mahesh Babu and the former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar, reign as the most adored couple, capturing the hearts of audiences far and wide. While their endearing bond is evident to all, their roles as devoted parents to their two children, Gautham and Sitara, have also captured the hearts of fans worldwide. However, it is their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, who has been stealing the limelight, garnering significant media attention and amassing an enthusiastic fan-following on the internet.

At a remarkably young age, Sitara has already showcased her budding talents, making her debut alongside her father in the delightful dance video, Penny, and lending her voice to the Telugu version of the animated hit, Frozen 2, as the adorable character, baby Elsa. Moreover, the young starlet recently achieved yet another milestone as she became the brand ambassador for a renowned jewellery brand, marking her foray into the world of endorsements. In a display of her growing prominence, Sitara’s presence even graced the iconic New York Times Square billboard, a testament to her rising star power, all at the tender age of 11.

The Tarun Tahiliani glamour: Unveiling Sitara’s INR 1.42 lakh gown

Her recent media appearance exuded an aura of poise and elegance, as Sitara once again impressed onlookers with her sophisticated demeanour. Donning a magnificent one-shoulder oyster grey gown from Tarun Tahiliani, valued at INR 1,42,900, she effortlessly captured the spotlight. The fluted bodice of the gown added a contemporary touch to her overall look, while the flowing tulle stole gracefully enhanced her style. Opting for a signature minimal look with a sleek necklace, Sitara showcased her affiliation with the renowned jewellery brand PMJ Jewels during the launch of her lookbook at a press conference.