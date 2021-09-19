Size-friendly fashion approved by fashion influencer, Sakshi Sindwani

Don’t hide the curves, flaunt them is the mantra followed by fashion blogger and body positive influencer Sakshi Sindwani of Style Me Up With Sakshi. She lists homegrown labels that help you achieve just that.

Sakshi Sindwani has been changing the way the fashion industry and society view women with curves. The fashion blogger, size-positive influencer and general confidence booster behind StyleMeUpWithSakhi, she has been instrumental in presenting a different perspective on size.

Sakshi SindwaniSakshi Sindwani started her journey as a Youtube blogger after noticing that there literally was little to no plus size fashion styling videos for curvy women. Bridging this gap, Sakshi rose to fame with her vibrant styling videos, dancing challenges, fashion brand reccos and confidence boosting content. From being bullied for her size to gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, walking the ramp for Shivan & Narresh and more, Sakshi Sindwani is a poster child for the Indian body positive movement. She has earned a loyal following on Instagram (355K) and Youtube (87K) beacuse of her cheery attitude and honest conversations about size and skin.

Sakshi’s fashionable content is a curveball for those who think that curvy women should cover up and avoid skin show. From sports bras, corset to mini skirts, there’s nary a garment that Sakshi Sindwani can’t or won’t carry with elan. Here is a list of mind-blowing homegrown labels approved by the stylish blogger herself that are designed for women who are not afraid to flaunt their curves.

After discovering the brand on the pages of her blogger friends, Sakshi was drawn to their pantsuits. “I love their chic vibe and aesthetic. Even in the posts you could see that the quality was really good,” says the blogger.

“A sustainable brand that upcycles all of their products. The garments are all chemical-free, decomposable and made from natural fibres,” Sakshi Sindwani loves their custom-made products that extends beyond XS to XL to fit any shape or size.

Corsets are often considered taboo for larger or bustier women, busting this myth is Lea Clothing Co with their size-inclusive and positive campaign which also stars Sakshi Sindwani. “Their clothing accentuates the curves without apologising for it.”

Sakshi’s endorsement for a shapewear brand begins with a disclaimer, “Please don’t start wearing shapewear because you want to look ‘thin’. Most days I wear my clothes without any tuckers and still feel beautiful. But on the days when I feel a little bloated or uncomfortable in a dress, I slip into one and feel pretty empowered and confident.” So if you’re looking for a shapewear label that is inclusive for skin colour and size, Butt Chique is for real women like you.

If you’ve been shy of wearing a swimsuit/bikini then let Sakshi serve as your inspiration. Letting go of her fears around swimwear worn by curvy women, and inspired by Ashley Graham, Sakshi found Cupshe, a website dedicated to trendy swimwear.