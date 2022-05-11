5 size-inclusive activewear brands in India for women

Whether or not you are stepping out for your daily workout, the perfect activewear does the job of an organised, dedicated workspace. It helps you work out with more dedication. These homegrown labels are making size-inclusive activewear that caters to all women. Let’s take a look at some of these brands.

Size inclusive activewear brands in India for women

Bliss Club

A brand by the women, for the women. Bliss Club Founder and CEO Minu Margeret has always been a fitness enthusiast. Thus she created a brand that understands its target audience. This size-inclusive activewear brand empowers women with the opportunity to wear what makes them happy. Their range of activewear has tackled all the problems plus size women face. The brand features all body types, ranging in sizes from XS to XXXXL in 10 different colours. In the words of Minu Margeret, “Fitness is my hack to happiness. I need to move to stay sane. Movement releases endorphins and endorphins make you happy. BlissClub obsessively pursues this philosophy: of helping women find happiness, and their bliss… through movement!”

Buy here

The Pink Moon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pink Moon (@thepinkmoonofficial)

Divya Goenka’s size-inclusive activewear brand not only focuses on body positivity, but it also focuses on responsible production. What’s special about this brand is that they only use fabric sourced from the leftovers of export factories and mills. They also have an in-house production team to ensure their artisans are treated fairly. As a result, there is consistent quality control. They also have a zero-waste policy. They manufacture in batches, which minimises the amount of unsold inventory. With sizes ranging from L to 6XL, this brand sells dresses, tops, jackets, activewear and bottoms.

Buy here

Spirit Animal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spirit Animal™ (@spiritanimal.in)

If you are size 12 or higher, this is one of the best size-inclusive activewear brands. From joggers and yoga pants to sports bras and tops, they take their range of activewear seriously. If you think activewear can’t be fashionable, think again. With sizes ranging up to 6XL, this brand aims to give plus-size women in India the space and platform to display their unique style with maximum comfort. The company was launched in 2018 and has been a hit since then. Their signature sports bra, the Feel Comfy Bra, comes with removal pads, keeping your maximum comfort in mind and lets you move freely.

Buy here

Aastey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aastey (@liveaastey)

Aastey was launched in 2020. Its founders, Jeevika Tyagi and Kanupriya Kundhra, found out how body image issues are universal. Their Werk It line is a fun collection of workout gear for all sizes and includes a sports bra and matching leggings. Available in 16 different sizes, this collection is designed for comfort and style and can be worn from morning to night. This size-inclusive activewear brand uses high-quality, flexible and sustainable fabric that doesn’t restrict your movement and gives you the freedom to move around.

Buy here

SilverTraq

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silvertraq (@silvertraq)

While starting this brand, its founder Dhriti Badani had one idea in mind – to give activewear a fun spin. That is why SilverTraq features a tye and dye athleisure line, going beyond the usual solid colours for activewear. This brand offers everything you need in activewear- leggings, long sleeve zipper shirts, track pants, training shorts, racerback tanks, and even athletic underwear! They are available in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. Their four-way stretch workout wear made of polyester derived from recycled pet bottles has sweat-wicking, quick-dry, and anti-odour features so that you feel fresh even after an intense workout.

Buy here