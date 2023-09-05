How this streetwear label sought inspiration in the skateboarding culture of India

Musician-turned-designer, Ankit Duggal of Back Alley Bodega shares notes on skateboarding in India, streetwear and style.

Back in 2010, Back Alley Bodega was the name of an indie-music group that was a small of Delhi’s niche music scene. While the band ceased into existence, in its place emerged a streetwear label that celebrates the spirit of music, art and culture. For Ankit Duggal, the founder of the brand, it was a natural and in a way inevitable shift from music to design as both realms allow for space for expression, identity, and storytelling. “While music gave me a voice, fashion provided a canvas, allowing me to communicate my creative vision in another rich and textured medium. In a way instead of an instrument I am using stitches, patterns, fabrics and silhouettes to express myself now,” says Duggal.

In a space burgeoning with streetwear labels, how does Back Alley Bodega differentiate itself? Inspired by the urban landscape, sneaker culture and sneak-boarders, the brand prides itself on its sustainable practices, gender-neutral approach to clothing and ability to re-energise a saturated market. With oversized t-shirts, cargo pants, jackets and unconventional yet easy styling, the brand does pique the curiosity but it’s the thought process and the production process that truly keeps you interested. We talk to the founder and creative mind behind Back Alley Bodega about skateboarding in India, sneaker culture and this experimental spirit.

Ankit Duggal of Back Alley Bodega on India’s skateboarding and hype culture:

How would you describe India’s street or hype culture?

India’s street culture and hype culture, in my opinion, distinctly vary. Street culture has long been intertwined with the vibrancy of Indian youth. It manifests in diverse domains like hip-hop, skateboarding, music production, fashion, and design, among others. These niche cultures not only thrive but carve unique spaces for themselves within the country. On the other hand, hype culture often orbits around fleeting popularity. While it can generate immediate buzz, its emphasis on transient trends might lack the lasting influence that genuinely impacts culture.

Tell us about the rising skateboarding community in India.

Skateboarding in India has experienced a significant surge in popularity over recent years. Currently, it’s blossoming organically, marked by an influx of enthusiastic skaters and committed individuals striving to elevate the sport nationally. What’s even more remarkable is the existence of a national skateboarding team, a fact often overlooked by many. At its core, the skateboarding community epitomises authenticity. It champions individual expression, the thrill of taking risks, and the warmth of mutual support. Numerous cities now boast skateparks, and initiatives like Skatelife Goa and Taatvik stand testament to the deep-rooted passion driving this culture. It was the values of individuality and rebelliousness inherent in skate culture that inspired the ethos of my brand.

Can you cite some examples of the punk, rock and street culture that have trickled into your designs?

Punk rock has long been a beacon of rebellion, a call to question the status quo and to challenge societal norms. Its spirit of non-conformity is what resonates deeply with my brand’s ethos. This isn’t just about the music, but also the timeless style it has ushered in. The edgy, raw aesthetics of punk rock fashion, characterized by its distinct and unapologetic nature, have been instrumental in shaping many of my designs. Concurrently, Japanese design has always captivated me with its meticulous attention to detail and unique silhouettes. The fusion of punk’s rebellious essence with the refined and distinct features of Japanese design has allowed me to craft a unique and timeless style. The result is a line of clothing that encapsulates the defiant spirit of punk rock while paying homage to the elegance and precision of Japanese craftsmanship.

What, according to you, is the importance of gender-fluid garments in today’s fashion scenario?

In today’s evolving fashion landscape, gender-fluid garments hold paramount importance. They challenge and dismantle the archaic notions bound by traditional gender norms. The industry, and society at large, is gradually recognizing that style is a personal expression, not confined to gender binaries. By embracing gender-neutral fashion, we’re not only making a statement about inclusivity but also propelling a movement towards universal acceptance. At the heart of our brand ethos is the belief that our designs are for everyone. It’s not about gender; it’s about resonance. If a piece speaks to you, it’s yours to wear and own.

Each piece is handmade and custom-made, can you tell us about these unique pieces?

Absolutely. At the heart of our brand is a commitment to craftsmanship and uniqueness. Each piece tells a story of meticulous selection and passion. We source only the finest fabrics, with a particular inclination towards cotton for its unparalleled versatility and premium feel. Our dedicated workshop and atelier are filled with seasoned artisans and tailors. These talented individuals, who are central to our brand’s identity, pour their expertise and precision into every stitch. The result is a one-of-a-kind piece, embodying both our brand’s vision and the artisan’s personal touch.

What are some of the sustainable practices adopted by the brand for their production?

Our commitment to sustainability is evident in our production practices. We actively source surplus materials, prints, and patterns, ensuring that we only utilize a fraction of these resources. This not only reduces waste but also gives our pieces a unique and limited-edition appeal. Once a style is sold out, it doesn’t return, effectively distancing itself from the fast fashion culture. More than just a design approach, it’s a conscious effort to reduce wastage and promote responsible consumption. Furthermore, we are dedicated to crafting collections that embrace a circular pattern, ensuring that sustainability remains at the forefront of our ethos.

Tell us about your upcoming boutique in Delhi.

We are looking to open up a second store in Delhi after the one we already have in Goa. Our efforts will be to create a space for people to feel the essence of the brand as well as be able to get their hands on pieces only available in-store. This is a practice we have continued to use in our Goa store where certain pieces or designs are only available there.

All Images: Courtesy Back Alley Bodega.