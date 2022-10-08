9 best Skechers sneakers for men to amp up your style

If you’re a sneaker lover, you must have heard of the American footwear company Skechers. Known for designing both athletic and casual footwear, Skechers is a go-to brand for many among us. Additionally, items like the Memory Foam range are the most popular creation of Skechers and are vouched for by celebrities across the world. From fit to style, Skechers sneakers for men prioritise delivering a comfortable experience to their customers. So, let’s get to know a little more about the brand.

How to choose Skechers sneakers?

When you’re buying stylish sneakers for men, you need to consider a few things to make sure you get the right pair in hand. The same applies when you’re looking for a pair of sneakers from Skechers. Here is a list of the key criteria.

Purpose

While scrolling through a selection of shoes, you must know the use of footwear — is it for casual wear or runs or just a sporty look? Once you know your requirement, it’ll be easier to narrow down your search.

Size

The next thing is to ascertain the size of your shoe. The best way to go about this is to measure your feet as per the instructions provided on the size chart. You don’t want your sneakers to be too tight or too loose. Only when you find the perfect fit, you’d be able to experience flexibility and the optimum level of comfort.

Budget

Skechers is usually a more affordable option than many other luxury brands on the market. The comfort that the brand offers makes it worth the investment. It also has a diverse range of shoes available at various price levels for you to explore.

One great option to try is the Skechers Men Navy Blue Air Dynamight Sneakers (Buy for Rs 4,874 on Myntra). It comes with a memory foam cushioned insole, which will give you the utmost comfort.

Check out the best Skechers sneakers that men should own

Here’s a guide to buying the right sneakers as per your style.

