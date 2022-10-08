9 best Skechers sneakers for men to amp up your style

If you’re a sneaker lover, you must have heard of the American footwear company Skechers. Known for designing both athletic and casual footwear, Skechers is a go-to brand for many among us. Additionally, items like the Memory Foam range are the most popular creation of Skechers and are vouched for by celebrities across the world. From fit to style, Skechers sneakers for men prioritise delivering a comfortable experience to their customers. So, let’s get to know a little more about the brand.
How to choose Skechers sneakers?
When you’re buying stylish sneakers for men, you need to consider a few things to make sure you get the right pair in hand. The same applies when you’re looking for a pair of sneakers from Skechers. Here is a list of the key criteria.
Purpose
While scrolling through a selection of shoes, you must know the use of footwear — is it for casual wear or runs or just a sporty look? Once you know your requirement, it’ll be easier to narrow down your search.
Size
The next thing is to ascertain the size of your shoe. The best way to go about this is to measure your feet as per the instructions provided on the size chart. You don’t want your sneakers to be too tight or too loose. Only when you find the perfect fit, you’d be able to experience flexibility and the optimum level of comfort.
Budget
Skechers is usually a more affordable option than many other luxury brands on the market. The comfort that the brand offers makes it worth the investment. It also has a diverse range of shoes available at various price levels for you to explore.
Check out the best Skechers sneakers that men should own
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Skechers Arcade 3.0 Sneakers
- Skechers Arch Fit Sneakers
- Skechers Hillcrest Vast Adventure Sneakers
- Skechers Air Dynamight Sneakers
- Skechers Voston-Reever Slip-On Sneaker
- Skechers Air Envoy Vexor Sneakers
- Skechers Max Cushioning Premier Running Shoes
- Skechers Textured Rover X Proximity Regular Sneakers
- Skechers Max Protect Fast Track Sneakers
You can’t take your eyes off these classic style sneakers from Skechers. The Arcade 3.0 collection features a half-inch heel along with an intricate and unique canvas upper. Not to mention the air-cooled memory foam in the insole that comfortably cushions your feet while you’re on the move.
Looking for a pair of sneakers that you can slip on and move around all day long with zero discomfort? Say hello to these Arch Fit Sneakers from Skechers. Designed by podiatrists, these shoes come with arch support to ensure a balanced weight dispersion. Coupled with a removable insole, the shoes are lightweight and shock-resistant.
If you’re a hiker or trekker, the Hillcrest Vast Adventure Sneakers can be your ideal companion throughout the journey. These black sneakers deliver optimum comfort for long hours, thanks to the memory foam infused in the midsole. The overlay lace-up helps your feet breathe and prevents them from getting suffocated even after hours of walking. Slip into this pair for the ultimate comfort.
Woven mesh upper, synthetic overlays and memory foam cushioned insole, what’s not to love about the Air Dynamight Sneakers from Skechers? Sleek in style and the best in comfort, these shoes absorb shock instantly to deliver supreme flexibility when you’re running or walking.
Slide your feet into these sneakers and let your feet experience ultimate comfort. Besides, these are made from 100 percent vegan materials, which is a big plus. While the knitted upper is crafted with 60 percent recycled polyester, the midsole features 20 percent recycled EVA. It gives you a relaxed fit and added arch support to make your movements resilient.
Another great option for hikers to try is the black Air Envoy Vexor collection. A special and new feature is the water repellant upper that keeps your feet warm and dry during bad weather. The shoes have an athletic feel with a one-and-a-half-inch heel and Goodyear® Performance Outsole to provide better stability and traction.
Try these Max Cushioning Premier Sneakers from Skechers that have been approved by orthopaedic specialists. These sneakers come with durable, sturdy cushioning and high-level breathability. They are crafted with the ULTRA GO(r) cushioning platform and the Natural Rocker Technology that ensures seamless heel-to-toe transition.
Amp up your fashion game with these athletic yet chic-looking sneakers. The traction outsole provides optimum flexibility while the air-cooled memory foam hugs your feet like a warm blanket. The lace-up front delivers a stylish finish, lending it a casual vibe.
If you’re a fan of sporty shoes, these sneakers are for you. With a Sketch-Air heel and a soft, cushioned midsole, the Max Protect Fast Track collection by Skechers is a must-have. While the Air-Cooled Goga Mat delivers extra comfort, the mesh upper lets your feet breathe even when they are not moving.
