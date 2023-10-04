From Birkenstock to Yeezy: 10 cool sliders to add to your streetwear shoe wardrobe

Footwear fashion has changed tremendously over the past few years. Heels aren’t reserved just for special outings and runways anymore but have been taken to the streets, styled effortlessly with athleisure. Sneakers have ventured beyond hardwood floors and workout sessions onto red carpets and workplaces. Similarly, sliders (popularly called slides) are no longer casual or poolside footwear but have become a fashion statement for men and women that’s worth flaunting.
The industry today is marked by a thriving sneaker culture, with state-of-the-art brand and artist collaborations setting trends, and pop culture aesthetics ruling our shoe closets. While this has pushed everyone to discover and channel their personal style, it has blurred the lines that define where to wear what. In the wake of sneakers, sliders have also catapulted from the living room to our occasion-wear wardrobe, while their classic open-toe design has undergone significant makeovers and iterations.
Available for men, women and even kids, sliders by designer and athleisure brands have given consumers an abundance of options to choose from. If you’ve been meaning to add some classy pieces to your wardrobe, this guide is all you need to scroll through.
How are sliders different from regular slippers?
Slippers are a type of footwear that is easy to slip in and out of. Depending on their style, they can be made of faux fur, leather or faux leather, synthetic and recycled materials, suede, cloth and rubber. Some of the most common options include fabric and fur indoor slippers, flip-flops, closed-toe mules, sliders and clogs. Slip-on shoes include loafers, espadrilles, moccasins and ballerina flats.
Slides, on the other hand, are a type of slipper that has an open-toe front and open back. They have a sporty, athleisure-like aesthetic and can be styled with almost all kinds of looks. For instance, while you can pair your Nike slides or Yeezys with streetwear outfits, formal shorts or to the beach, you can wear the classic two-strap Birkenstock Arizona with short dresses and even ethnic wear like Indian suits (for women) and kurta pyjamas (for men).
While the world is of two opinions about wearing socks with slides or not, you can combine them, especially for the upcoming autumn and winter seasons. It is, after all, a huge trend that has been spotted on red carpets, runways and celebrities, including Ye, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Tyler The Creator and Sophie Turner.
Additionally, sliders feature a cushioned sole or contoured footbed to provide long-lasting comfort and durable outsoles for optimum traction and grip while walking. They also feature branding and logo detailing on the design for a sneaker-like look.
Check out some of the top sliders for men and women
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Birkenstock Arizona Suede Leather
- Adidas Adilette 22 Slides
- Nike Air More Uptempo
- Adidas Yeezy Slide Resin
- Jordan Super Play
- Under Armour Unisex Project Rock 3 Slides
- FILA Atlas Slide
- TOMS Alpargata Mallow Cross-Over REPREVE
- Lacoste Croco 1.0 Synthetic Slides
- Tommy Hilfiger Clip Buckle Strap Pool Slides
Known for their two-strap, cult-classic Arizona slides, Birkenstock is a German footwear firm that was established in 1774. Famous for orthopedically inspired shoes, the brand has created a niche for itself in the market with offerings that, as the brand claims, are often imitated but never duplicated.
While the Arizona style has various iterations spanning a wide price range, the suede leather design is an unmatched fashion staple. The most distinguished feature of this pair (or any other Arizona design) is the soft, cork footbed that conforms to the contours and shape of the foot while providing arch support and comfort with its soft foam cushioning. Both the upper and the footbed lining are made with suede leather, lending it a chic yet casual look.
While these unisex slides can be paired with any kind of outfit (western, Indian, workwear and occasion wear), the beige hue adds to their versatility.
Image: Courtesy Birkenstock
Fashioned in a futuristic design that’s inspired by 3D topography and expeditions to Mars, these Adilette 22 sliders for men make for a cool pick. The white, grey and black colourway promises to add a distinctive edge to all your streetwear looks. It is future-focused not only in its design but also in its construction, as the pair is made using natural and renewable materials such as sugarcane.
Additionally, the model flaunts a one-piece design that makes it comfortable to wear and run errands in. It is available in other colour combinations as well.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
An easy-to-slip-in-and-out-of iteration of the classic Nike Air Uptempo sneakers, these slides retain most of the details from the original design. Be it the full-length Nike Air cushioning, the graffiti-style bold graphics or the grip pattern on the rubber outsole for traction and durability, this pair features it all.
Perfect to wear at any time and anywhere, the padded upper with airy perforations and contoured foam footbed ensures optimum comfort and performance. Apart from this black and white colourway, the pair also comes in other combinations, including white with university red highlights and white and black with a varsity red Swoosh logo.
Image: Courtesy Nike
Taking the world by storm one hue at a time are these Yeezy slides for men and women that get sold out instantly each time a new colour is dropped. A part of the Adidas and Ye collaboration, Resin was released in 2022 and has been one of the hottest colourways of all.
These sliders are known for their one-piece design, built with injected and moulded EVA foam, and feature a soft footbed for comfort with a debossed tonal brand logo. Another signature detail that sets these apart from the rest is the deep horizontal ridges-like cuts for a serrated outsole, offering enhanced traction and impact protection.
When buying Yeezy slides it is always recommended to go a size up from your usual footwear size.
Image: Courtesy StockX
A comfortable pair to slip into, especially when stepping out for longer periods. is the Jordan Super Play that comes in many colourways; the most versatile being this moon fossil, white and neutral grey combination. While the plush underfoot cushioning and the lightweight foam ensure premium comfort, the hook and loop strap on the upper provide an adjustable and secure fit.
Additionally, while the herringbone pattern on the outsole provides traction, the cushioned sole with a textured footbed keeps your feet happy throughout.
Image: Courtesy Nike
These slides by Under Armour are a part of the brand’s Project Rock Collection, wherein each piece was approved by Dwayne Johnson. The upper of these sliders features a stretch band on its medial side to help its structure adapt to your foot for that perfect fit. While the recycled footbed provides comfort and the Charged Cushioning midsole absorbs impact, the rubber outsole has traction lugs for optimum grip and durability.
It’s a sophisticated yet edgy pair that’ll add an uber-cool vibe to your streetwear look, no matter how casual or dressy it is.
Image: Courtesy Under Armour
Turn up the heat in these blazing red slides by FILA that are going to grab all eyeballs whenever you step out in them. Understated yet bold, the synthetic upper crafted in an overlap style is festooned with adjustable straps with black buckle closure. The moulded logo on the strap in black further stands out.
Additionally, the textured footbed adds both style and comfort to the pair while the outsole offers traction and durability.
Image: Courtesy FILA
Crafted in supersized proportions with puffy padded uppers are these crisscross sliders for women by the popular footwear label TOMS. The water-friendly silhouette features a dual-density EVA footbed ensuring quick drying whereas, the upper is made with REPREVE recycled jersey material. If you swear by an oversized aesthetic and would prefer slides that are bold yet understated, this pair should be your go-to.
These can be styled easily with your everyday casual wear, whether you’re at home, running errands or simply hanging out with friends.
Image: Courtesy TOMS
Flaunting a laid-back style in a white hue with the contrasting green crocodile logo are these Croco 1.0 Synthetic Sliders for men. Its understated, simplistic look with tonal embossed brand lettering on the midsole is what makes it easy to style and extremely versatile. The design has an EVA footbed and outsole for comfort, cushioning, impeccable grip and support. Moreover, the upper is fashioned in breathable synthetic while the lining is half EVA and half textile.
Image: Courtesy Lacoste
Pool slides that you can also style with your everyday wear, this Tommy Hilfiger pair will amp up your look effortlessly. While the straps accentuated with buckle-style clips on the recycled polyester upper create a striking colour contrast, the understated contoured footbed featuring the signature branding adds sophistication to the design. The EVA and BLOOM outsole further promises comfort and performance, making this option a highly coveted one.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Should I wear flip-flops or sliders?
While choosing between the two is primarily a question of personal style and preferences, you should opt for sliders if you’re looking for a pair that provides day-long comfort and good grip. Moreover, if you desire a design or pattern that can be styled in multiple ways and with different types of outfits (from streetwear to occasion wear), a pair of sliders should be on your list.
– Are sliders comfortable?
Yes, sliders are comfortable as their insole usually comprises cushioning while the outsole ensures support and traction. Additionally, the contoured footbed is mostly made using lightweight EVA material or better (brands’ self-designed, patented technology) that promises to keep your feet happy throughout the day.
– Which is the best brand for sliders?
Some of the best brands for sliders include Nike, Adidas, Crocs, Puma, Under Armour and Birkenstock.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Main Image: Courtesy Birkenstock; Featured Image: Courtesy VegNonVeg)