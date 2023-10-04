From Birkenstock to Yeezy: 10 cool sliders to add to your streetwear shoe wardrobe

Footwear fashion has changed tremendously over the past few years. Heels aren’t reserved just for special outings and runways anymore but have been taken to the streets, styled effortlessly with athleisure. Sneakers have ventured beyond hardwood floors and workout sessions onto red carpets and workplaces. Similarly, sliders (popularly called slides) are no longer casual or poolside footwear but have become a fashion statement for men and women that’s worth flaunting.

The industry today is marked by a thriving sneaker culture, with state-of-the-art brand and artist collaborations setting trends, and pop culture aesthetics ruling our shoe closets. While this has pushed everyone to discover and channel their personal style, it has blurred the lines that define where to wear what. In the wake of sneakers, sliders have also catapulted from the living room to our occasion-wear wardrobe, while their classic open-toe design has undergone significant makeovers and iterations.

Available for men, women and even kids, sliders by designer and athleisure brands have given consumers an abundance of options to choose from. If you’ve been meaning to add some classy pieces to your wardrobe, this guide is all you need to scroll through.

How are sliders different from regular slippers?

Slippers are a type of footwear that is easy to slip in and out of. Depending on their style, they can be made of faux fur, leather or faux leather, synthetic and recycled materials, suede, cloth and rubber. Some of the most common options include fabric and fur indoor slippers, flip-flops, closed-toe mules, sliders and clogs. Slip-on shoes include loafers, espadrilles, moccasins and ballerina flats.

Slides, on the other hand, are a type of slipper that has an open-toe front and open back. They have a sporty, athleisure-like aesthetic and can be styled with almost all kinds of looks. For instance, while you can pair your Nike slides or Yeezys with streetwear outfits, formal shorts or to the beach, you can wear the classic two-strap Birkenstock Arizona with short dresses and even ethnic wear like Indian suits (for women) and kurta pyjamas (for men).

While the world is of two opinions about wearing socks with slides or not, you can combine them, especially for the upcoming autumn and winter seasons. It is, after all, a huge trend that has been spotted on red carpets, runways and celebrities, including Ye, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Tyler The Creator and Sophie Turner.

Additionally, sliders feature a cushioned sole or contoured footbed to provide long-lasting comfort and durable outsoles for optimum traction and grip while walking. They also feature branding and logo detailing on the design for a sneaker-like look.

Check out some of the top sliders for men and women