Stylish, practical and comfortable: Take your pick from the trendiest sling bags for men

A sling bag is a small, cross-body bag worn over one shoulder. They are popular among men and women of all ages and have become increasingly handy in recent years. Sling bags for men are a rage these days and it’s not hard to see why. They’re stylish, practical and versatile, making them an excellent choice for any man on the go.
Sling bags are ideal for carrying everyday items including your wallet, phone and keys. Most sling bags are made from durable materials such as nylon or canvas. You can also find designer and leather variants that are more on the pricier side.
Whether you are looking for something casual or dressy there’s a sling bag for every occasion.
How to choose the best sling bags for men?
Know your measurements
Sling bags come in a variety of sizes, so it’s important to know your own dimensions before shopping. Measure the width of your back and chest and make sure to leave enough room for movement.
Consider what you’ll be carrying
If you’re only carrying a few essentials, a smaller sling bag can suffice. But if you need to pack more items, opt for a larger bag with multiple compartments. However, it should not be too big and cumbersome to carry around. The Tumi Alpha Pocket Bag Small Cross Body (Buy it for INR 22,000 on Tata Cliq Luxury) is a perfect example.
Find a comfortable fit
Make sure the sling bag’s straps are adjustable to find a comfortable fit regardless of your body size. The straps should be padded and must distribute the weight evenly across your shoulders.
Choose a style that suits you
Sling bags come in a range of styles, from sporty to sophisticated. Pick one that matches your personal taste and fashion sense.
Make a style statement with these fashionable sling bags for men
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Wenger BC Fun Monosling Bag
- Aldo Brown Jereil Large Cross Body Bag
- Calvin Klein Jeans Black Cross Body Bag
- Guess Brown & Black Ave Medium Ave Cross Body Bag
- Lacoste Black The Blend Monogram Medium Cross Body Bag
- Tumi Alpha Pocket Bag Small Cross Body
- Emporio Armani Blue & Nero Logo Small Cross Body Bag
- Da Milano Men Blue Textured Messenger Bag
- Coach Light Tan & Buttercup Medium Flight Bag
An excellent travel accessory, the Wenger BC Fun Monosling Bag comes with a padded pocket big enough to accommodate a 10 inch tablet. It has mesh side pockets to easily store your water bottles or even an umbrella. The bag also comes with unique thumb ring adjusters to easily adjust shoulder straps to your desired fit.
This cross body sling bag with front zipper by Aldo is stylish yet functional. Crafted for modern men, this bag goes with casual as well as formal outfits. It’s made with premium quality materials which makes it sturdy and durable. It comes with adjustable straps that add to your comfort and a zip closure to ensure the safety of your essentials.
An effortlessly stylish bag designed to suit any occasion. The Calvin Klein Jeans Black Cross Body Bag is the one that you’d want to grab before you head out of your home. Perfectly sized, the bag isn’t cumbersome to carry yet big enough to hold all your valuables safely. The shoulder straps are adjustable and ensure optimum comfort.
The Guess Brown & Black Ave Medium Cross Body Bag is an ideal piece for its impeccable style, size and durability. The stylish design is perfect for everyday wear and it also has enough room for all your essentials.
Fusing the iconic logo of Lacoste with a modern design, this bag for men is the perfect addition to any smart-casual look, whether you’re at work, out with friends or on a night out. It is made from canvas and features a grained effect. The bag also offers zippered fastening along with adjustable straps and removable metal hooks.
One of the excellent items of the Alpha 3 collection by Tumi, this bag features best in class functionality, style and superior performance. Thanks to the brand’s patented ultra durable FXT ballistic nylon. It offers multiple pockets, both interior and exterior. It also has a back slip pocket to slip in and out your cell phone with ease.
Flaunt the classic style of Emporio Armani with this Blue & Nero Logo Small Cross Body Bag. Adjustable straps make the bag super comfortable while the front compartment allows quick access to your essentials. The body of this sling bag for men features the Emporio Armani logo making it stylish and chic.
One of the most stylish sling bags for men, this piece from Da Milano is a real favourite amongst fans of the brand. Classy and chic, it comes with detachable and adjustable sling strap, zip closure for safety of your items and two external pockets for easy access to your essentials. It is durable, easy to carry and looks exceptionally good.
Another excellent sling bag for men, the Coach Light Tan & Buttercup Medium Flight Bag is the perfect combination of luxury and style in one sling bag. It features a spacious compartment to hold your valuables safely. It comes with detachable straps that can be adjusted to the fit of your liking. It is stylish and goes perfectly with casual outfits.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, sling bags for men are in trend and used by men for both formal and casual settings.
Answer: Men can carry sling bags for casual outings as well as for more formal settings such as meetings.
Answer: You can style sling bags by opting for one that matches or complements your outfit. For instance, if you are wearing a casual outfit, a sling bag with prints can go well. On the other hand, if you are headed to a meeting, opt for a solid colored sling bag that also has a dedicated pocket for your notebook or tablet.