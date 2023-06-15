Smriti Khanna lets us in on her travel dairies and summer staples

From a television actor to one of the most successful content creators today, Smriti Khanna’s style streak and exotic travel diaries have lured us to find out more about what goes behind the scenes.

Known for her contributions to the television industry and now making it big through her digital content, Smriti Khanna has created a niche for herself. Striking a balance between her career, content creation, and motherhood sure sounds like a tough nut to crack, but Smriti Khanna seems to have it all under control. Let’s just say if you came across the cutest mother-daughter duo while scrolling down those reels, then you definitely spotted Smriti Khanna with her little munchkin. From putting her best fashion foot forward, capturing the best shots with her beautiful daughter to serving us major travel goals with her travel diaries, Khanna sure is here to stay. With that said, wooed by her charms we had a candid conversation with Smriti Khanna about motherhood, fashion and travel.

Smriti Khanna on fashion, travel and more…

What are a few of your summer staples?

Maxi dresses, long comfy and airy looks that will also help from sun exposure

Flat sandals especially slides

Lots of accessories: layered neckpieces, stacked bracelets, ring stacks, hats

Linens especially in whites, beige, sage green, lavender

Prints: florals, stripes, bold prints, print on print

5 things that you always keep handy while travelling…

Tote bag: to fit in a lot of stuff at once

Credit cards



Skincare minis

Sunglasses

Comfy shoes/sandals

If not India, then what would be that one place where you would want to spend your life and why?

I’m a city girl at heart, I’ve always lived in busy cities so it has to be a big metro city like London or New York

How do you balance motherhood, career and social obligations?

I think the key is to create a schedule. Doing that can help you stay organized and make the most of your time. Block out time for work, family, and personal activities, and stick to your schedule as much as possible. Also, be present when you’re with your children, and be fully present and engaged with them. I’m a firm believer in quality over quantity.

A few places on your bucket list?

Iceland to see the northern lights

Bora Bora

St Petersburg

Lahore

Does travel play a role in your style streak? If yes then why?

Yes, it opens up your mind in a whole new direction. It helps me research fashion trends of the destination I’m travelling to and incorporate them into my wardrobe. I also take advantage to shop for unique fashion pieces and brands that are not available in India.

As an influential personality, what was the approach to your style during your pregnancy and post that?

As a public figure, it’s important to maintain your style and image while also being comfortable during your pregnancy. I wasn’t afraid to show off my bump! It’s a beautiful and natural part of pregnancy, and it can actually enhance your style. Also, I feel that Maternity clothing has come a long way in recent years, and there are now plenty of stylish options available so that definitely helped.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Smriti_khanna/IG