Snag these chic eyewear styles that will never go out of fashion

Accessories – particularly chic frames- are the perfect way to elevate your overall look. We’re exploring the world of eyewear glasses for options that will never go out of style.



A style game-changer, eyewear allows you to alter your look the way you’d want it – glamorous, geeky, quirky, classy, you name it. Naturally, with summer’s yearly debut past us, we’re looking at a refresher course for those classic shades. After all, the frames you don might just frame your perspective for the season, so picking the right pair is essential. Here’s a look-see at what’s on our radar.

Timeless eye glasses styles that will never go out of fashion

While the primary purpose of sunglasses is to protect our corneas from the glare of the sun and to provide vision correction for eyeglasses, they have evolved over the years into a must-have item and a fashion statement. The ideal pair complements our facial features and adds finishing touches to our everyday look.

And as the demand for chic eyewear rises, a larger set of brands are releasing new styles to meet the demands of their clients. However, much like fads, these designs fade faster than we may think. To get the most value for your money, we’ve compiled a list of eyewear styles that will never go out of fashion – so you don’t have to worry about fashion faux pas.

Aviators

Many people may recall the fad for Ray-Ban aviators. In 2022, thin metal rims are being replaced by thicker, ’70s-esque counterparts. Look for vibrant, colourful tinted lenses as well as a bold brow line detail – a must-have for this military-inspired look.

Cat-eye

Cat-eye sunglasses are arguably one of the most classy eye glasses silhouettes. The triangular points will emphasise your brow arch and are a great way to add a fun twist to your ensemble. These frames can instantly elevate even the most basic white tee and jeans outfit, or give your tailored workwear a retro touch. Depending on your preferences, you may have one with thick acetate hardware or a thin metal rim.

Round frames

Round sunglasses are ideal for the bold fashionista who likes defying old-school fashion rules. While round frames complement square and heart-shaped faces best, iconic figures Janis Joplin and John Lennon have demonstrated that what seems incompatible may often be flattering. A pair of ultra-thick round sunglasses will instantly add a maximalist touch to any ensemble. Alternatively, for a more minimalist look, go with a pair of thin metal rims.

Sleek rectangles

Rectangular eye glasses were trendy in the ’90s fashion scene and continue to be popular. If you prefer anything other than black, go for a pair with white or other eye-catching frame.

Oversized

Oversized tinted frames are the way to go for maximum coverage and sun protection. Go classic with black squares, or snag a playful whimsical cat-eye option. In the oversized category, the Hailey Bieber-approved butterfly frames are also a popular choice.

Featured image: Courtesy @ranveersingh/Instagram; Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock