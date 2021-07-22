The exclusivity of a one-of-one sneaker made especially for you has an unmatched appeal. With #LSAforLocal, we’re celebrating some of the raddest sneaker customisers in India.

Sneakers have globally played a key cultural role in the affairs of hip-hop, dance, and street style. Members of these cults believe these footwear silhouettes can tell a story and express the vibrancy of one’s personality. To some, these simple kicks are a canvas for their creativity, and much like many street style destinations across the globe, India is equipped with its own kalakars (craftsmen).

Sneaker customisers in India are no slouch when it comes to turning a pair of white sneakers into an artistic masterpiece. As bespoke street style artists, we’ve witnessed their creative spectrum go beyond the quintessential footprint of graffiti and anime, tapping into the world of pop culture, sports, and even traditional art. This canvas for creativity for sneaker customisers in India is truly limitless, and these artists prove why. As part of Lifestyle Asia India’s #LSAforLocal campaign, we’re devoted to promoting these local heroes and their talent and skill.

Melroy Pamak – Mel’s Make

Meet Melroy, the Mumbai-based sneaker junkie had a penchant for graffiti back when he was in school. Since then, he managed to turn this hobby into a career-defining aesthetic. We think his best work can be seen on Nike silhouettes or canvas sneakers. From his latest artistic creations, our favourite would undoubtedly be this Simpson’s trim on a pair of All-Stars. Check out his IG and tell us which one’s your favourite.

Chaitanya Dixit – CHE

One of the leading names in India’s custom sneaker scene is Chaitanya Dixit or better known on the streets as ‘Che’. Even though Dixit has been in the game only since 2018, he’s already seen as the go-to guy for all things artistic sneakers. We’ve seen him collaborate with sneaker houses such as Superkicks and VegNonVeg. His elite clientele sees domestic as well as international names like Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Raja Kumari, Alia Bhatt, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Do check him out, he’s one of our favourite sneaker customisers in India.

Nishant Fogaat – Fogaat

In case you’re wondering how much of a creative junkie Fogaat is, he’s said to have upcycled a pair of old sneakers into a cap. We’re not quite sure how, but we are impressed. However, we aren’t the only ones impressed, so was the house of Swoosh, Nike who even offered him a platform to further showcase this. Based in Delhi and Osaka, Nishant is certainly one sneaker customiser that stands out from the rest.

One thing that impresses us about Seraphim is that this artistic web stretches beyond just sneakers and covers almost all things hypewear. His customisation journey began as school as a hobby as he didn’t like the boring look of shoes. Today, he’s seen as a major name in the sneaker-sphere for his work. He’s said to have collaborated with major sneakerheads in the country, most notably Virat Kohli, where he worked on a custom PUMA pair. Perhaps one of the best results of trial, error and humble childhood curiosity.

Sugandha Tyagi – Shoes Your Daddy

Meet Shoes your Daddy, a Delhi-based sneaker customisation house owned by Sugandha Tyagi. To her, every sneaker is truly a creative canvas. From abstract designs to animated characters, her paintbrush can ace it all. She also customises clothing and other pieces of apparel. Leave a pair of Air Force 1s or Nite Joggers in her artistic hands and watch the magic.

Rahul Dev – Unhinged Customs

Dev has spent the last 20 years with the paintbrush in hand and a mind full of creative ideas. He started Unhinged Customs in 2016 and stands as one of the top sneaker customisers in India today. If we have to describe Rahul’s aesthetic, it’s certainly focused on animated characters than abstract designs. Surf through his Instagram profile, you’ll definitely find one of your favourite characters there.

All images: Respective IG profiles