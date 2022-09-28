Budget-friendly sneakers for men under Rs 500 to purchase right now

While we all love to have some of the best branded shoes in our wardrobes, not all of them cost a fortune. However, this might not be true in case you’re buying sneakers for a particular purpose, like athletics and high-traction tasks. For all other reasons, you can stick to a regular pair of sneakers for men under 500.

The market abounds in scores of durable and comfortable sneakers that are available within an affordable range. While you can select from a range of colours and styles, you can also find a suitable pair made with various materials providing utmost comfort. Speaking of choosing, there are a few things to consider when you purchase sneakers. Let’s get to know what they are.

Tips for buying sneakers

The key aspects to consider while buying any footwear are the size, material and style. Selecting the size is the first thing to do. If you’re unsure about your size, simply follow the instructions given in the size guide of the brand and measure your feet accordingly. Based on the results, you can pick the accurate size.

The next thing is to check the material. While leather is one of the most reliable materials for footwear, others like nylon, canvas and synthetic can serve as alternatives. Canvas is highly water-resistant and durable, so you can wear them on rainy days. Pick the ASIAN Men Navy Blue Sneakers (Buy them for Rs 449 on Myntra), for they are not just lightweight but also have a sturdy build. Just because you aren’t spending a lot doesn’t mean you have to settle for less.

Thirdly, style. You can choose traditional lace-up shoes or easy-to-wear slip-on sneakers. Slip-ons are easier to manoeuvre when you’re in a hurry or feeling lazy. Whatever you choose, make sure they have a cushioned footbed to keep your feet secure. If you tick these criteria, you can find just the right shoe for yourself.

Check out some of the best sneakers for men under 500

(Main image: Courtesy Mstudio/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Wayne Lee/Pexels)