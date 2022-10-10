Sneakers for men under Rs 1000 that are absolute must-haves

When it comes to sneakers, we typically rely on top and renowned brands. While it’s not a bad idea to invest in a luxurious pair of trainers or trekking shoes, it’s not always necessary to burn a hole in your pockets. Unless you need a premium one for a special purpose, you can choose from a variety of sneakers for men under Rs 1000 in the market for an affordable catch.
The market abounds with a range of colours and styles, as well as durable and trendy materials. Now, that we’re talking about the process of selecting shoes, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.
Things to consider while buying sneakers
The key aspects while buying sneakers for men include the purpose or style, material and size. You need to decide whether you want the sneakers to pair them up with a casual attire or for an athletic purpose. Accordingly, the style also varies. Whatever you choose, make sure you check the sole quality and whether the shoes are breathable enough. You don’t want your feet to feel suffocated.
Another crucial thing to check is the material. Besides leather, there are other great alternatives including canvas, synthetic and nylon. Canvas is highly water-resistant and durable, so you can still get away with them on a bad weather day.
If you’re a runner, you’d need a pair of the best running shoes that deliver good traction with maximum flexibility. For instance, the Cross Wings White Lace-Up Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 875 on Ajio) is flexible and shockproof, making it the perfect running pair within budget.
Lastly, the most important thing to consider is the size. If the size doesn’t fit, no matter how much money you spend, the shoes wouldn’t be worth it. Besides, it’s always best to confirm your size. Simply follow instructions in the size guide to measure your feet’s size and pick the accurate one. With these points ticked off, you are only a step away from making the best pair of shoes your own.
Guide to buying the right sneakers as per your style!
Here are some of the best sneakers for men under Rs 1000
Make a unique style statement with these trendy white sneakers for men from Roadstar. The synthetic upper ensures that your feet are protected in bad weather while the cushioned footbed comforts your feet through long days of moving around. The sole is made from EVA, which makes it durable and flexible.
Check out these faded grey lace-up sneakers from Imcolus. The rubber sole lends extra support while you’re on the move and the synthetic upper ensures that the footwear lasts you for a long time without damage. This pair is definitely one of the best sneakers for men under Rs 1000. Remember not to soak the shoes in water while cleaning, instead wipe off the dirt with a clean, dry rag.
Slide your feet into these chic red and black sneakers for men from Forca and let them fly. The round toe and mesh upper allows enough space for your feet to breathe. The cushioned footbed hugs your feet with just the perfect balance so you can gain optimum traction while also being flexible.
Step into the world in style with these round toe colourblocked sneakers from Zebx. The classic black and white contrast adds a trendy touch to the footwear. Thanks to the PVC sole, the shoes don’t tear or break easily. The mesh upper lends an airy vibe, keeping your feet breezy and cool.
Perfect to style with a pair of chinos and a simple tee or semi-formal shirt, these pastel hued slip-on sneakers are what you need to stand out in the crowd. The insole is made from memory foam which keeps your feet snug and comfortable during winters. The sole, on the other hand, is crafted with TPR which is abrasion resistant.
Featuring a synthetic leather upper, this classic black pair of sneakers from Ajile is what you need to rock a casual look. The black leather lends a sleek touch while the white lace-up detail on top creates an eye-catchy contrast.
These lace-up sneakers are not only ideal for a casual walk around the park but also sturdy enough to fare well during a hike or a difficult trek. The rugged look of the shoes is complemented by its EVA insole, which makes the shoes lightweight, optimises flexibility and is shock-resistant.
Here’s a pair of shoes that is ideal for a workout session or a casual night out with friends. The EVA sole delivers extra comfort combined with flexibility and breathability. You can also pair these with a semi-formal attire and amp up your look.
Make sure that your casual look is spot-on with this chic pair of white striped sneakers from Mast & Harbour. With a simple lace-up fastening, the shoes reveal a quirky, patterned design that is a good fit for most casual occasions.
