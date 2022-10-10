Sneakers for men under Rs 1000 that are absolute must-haves

When it comes to sneakers, we typically rely on top and renowned brands. While it’s not a bad idea to invest in a luxurious pair of trainers or trekking shoes, it’s not always necessary to burn a hole in your pockets. Unless you need a premium one for a special purpose, you can choose from a variety of sneakers for men under Rs 1000 in the market for an affordable catch.

The market abounds with a range of colours and styles, as well as durable and trendy materials. Now, that we’re talking about the process of selecting shoes, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

Things to consider while buying sneakers

The key aspects while buying sneakers for men include the purpose or style, material and size. You need to decide whether you want the sneakers to pair them up with a casual attire or for an athletic purpose. Accordingly, the style also varies. Whatever you choose, make sure you check the sole quality and whether the shoes are breathable enough. You don’t want your feet to feel suffocated.

Another crucial thing to check is the material. Besides leather, there are other great alternatives including canvas, synthetic and nylon. Canvas is highly water-resistant and durable, so you can still get away with them on a bad weather day.

If you’re a runner, you’d need a pair of the best running shoes that deliver good traction with maximum flexibility. For instance, the Cross Wings White Lace-Up Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 875 on Ajio) is flexible and shockproof, making it the perfect running pair within budget.

Lastly, the most important thing to consider is the size. If the size doesn’t fit, no matter how much money you spend, the shoes wouldn’t be worth it. Besides, it’s always best to confirm your size. Simply follow instructions in the size guide to measure your feet’s size and pick the accurate one. With these points ticked off, you are only a step away from making the best pair of shoes your own.

Guide to buying the right sneakers as per your style!

Here are some of the best sneakers for men under Rs 1000

(Main image: Courtesy Ray Piedra/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Wallace Chuck/Pexels)