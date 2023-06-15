Meet Snehal and Jyoti Babani, the stylish sisters taking Instagram by a storm

Twinning and twirling while turning the streets into their own runway, Snehal and Jyoti Babani, the ones seldom mistaken as twins are the dynamic duo conquering couture one coordinated ensemble at a time.

They may not hail from a revered Bollywood family or belong to the content creator clan, yet their Instagram feeds seem to cause a riot in the world of fashion. They are none other than the sassy sister duo Snehal and Jyoti Babani the ones currently raising the bar on the global fashion scene. Let’s just say if you came across a duo all dolled up in the glitz and glam of Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton… then you’ve probably landed on ‘Snejyo’s Instagram feed which looks like a page out of almost the luxury Maison’s lookbooks. Despite straying away from the clichés and shunning the tag of an influencer, the Babani sisters’ eclectic style streak fans out from the streets to the runways. Apart from being the most stylish dup to follow on Instagram of luxury and fashion, the sisters has their way with accessories, from those hair pins to those handbags, they sure know how to focus on the detail.

Refusing to put themselves in a category, the Babani sisters march to the beat of their drum which in turn explains their unique stature. Vintage or modern, minimal or maximal, no matter the route they take, Snehal and Jyoti Babani are all about adding their individual sense of style to every fashion choice they make. Let’s just say, if I got a penny for every time I envisioned a wardrobe like theirs I’d be a millionaire by now. Havings said that, if the Babani sisters’ glamorous world urges you to take a sneak peek into their journey and their experiences, then here we have the two getting candid in an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India.

In conversation with Snehal and Jyoti Babani

Firstly, tell us what made the two of you kickstart this journey…

I don’t think we are on a journey as such…there is no goal or destination to where we are headed. I think this is a passion and more of a lifestyle which is very authentic and probably what makes it so special.

Since firsts are always special, tell us something about the first-ever fashion show that you attended…

It was Chanel Fall-Winter 2019 – “In the Snow” at the Grand Palais in Paris. It was very bittersweet because it was our first show and Karl Lagerfeld’s last. We’ve looked up to Karl’s designs since we were very young and to witness his magic without him around felt truly bittersweet yet surreal.

Tell us about your experiences sitting in the front row for several shows

We love attending shows, but saying that it’s very important to highlight that we only attend shows of those brands that are close to our heart, and resonate with our style and the ones we’ve had a long association with. We don’t attend shows just to be present at the “it show” of the season, but attend shows to make an experience with a brand that’s close to our heart and people associated with the brand who we reunite with at these shows. Also since we love to have fun with fashion, the process prior to the show that involves curating our looks (sometimes with a sense of humour) is what makes it more exciting for us.

The two of you have always run your social media content on your own terms and you’re also not the ones to fall for fads, so tell us why is that? What is the reason behind this individualistic approach?

I think that’s because we are not influencers. We don’t have a goal to have millions of followers or be known for our social media. It’s not business-driven, it’s more passion-driven. We are passionate about fashion and very authentic to our individual style that we want to share with selective people who also share the same passion as us. To elaborate further, we run a private account that we handle together and everything you see on our social media or about us is handled solely by the two of us. Our styling, photography, and creative direction only involve the two of us. Offline is a Luxury for us. Luxury is always based on quality over quantity. In a world where people are running to have a million followers, we prefer to block the noise and have quality followers over quantity followers.

Having millions of followers with who we cannot communicate does not resonate with us. We prefer to have fewer followers who share similar passions and interests as us with whom we can have quality interaction. We do open our account once a while for a day or two, but as soon as we switch to private we review and then filter all our followers. There is no place for spam, trolls and stalker accounts if we want to build a community of quality interaction. Social media is to socialise and not publicise ourselves and I think it’s important to decide who you want to socialise with. We are fully open to critique as much as we are open to praise, but it really matters who it comes from, rather it comes from someone passionate than a troll. We prefer to know our followers and they know who we are than just have followers to be popular.

Your style and fashion choices have always been maximalist. Tell us what inspires the same? How would the two of you describe your personal style aesthetic?

It’s an assumption that we have a maximalist style. A lot of people assume we have maximal style which is actually not true. Our maximal style is just one facet of our personality which we love to explore once in a while, especially during fashion weeks – the streets are your runway so why not? What could be more inspiring than when the streets of fashion capitals are runways of fashion then nothing feels maximal enough. Go hard or go home. However, we don’t think it’s possible to be maximal every single day of our lives being a maximalist requires a lot of attention to detail when planning a look if it needs to be right and it could be quite consuming to be that way daily.

Contrary to how we come across publicly, our daily/personal style is more minimal and classic and based on our state of mind and how we feel each day when we wake up it’s what we call “emotional dressing” which is more mood based and your mood can’t be same each day. A lot of factors set the tone for your mood and in turn, set the tone for our style. We could wake up feeling rebellious, romantic, flirtatious, nostalgic or gloomy on a winter morning & would dress up based on that mood which is great as our style keeps evolving and we can explore more facets of our style each passing day.

Your regal handbag collection speaks for itself, so if you were to choose, which handbag is the closest to your heart and why?

Our handbags are like the little babies that we take care of and truly love. Could one choose between their children or which child they prefer more than another? Every bag we own – good, bad, ugly or old has a story to tell, and that’s what makes each of them so special.

Since social media trends pretty much drive the fashion scene nowadays, what do you have to say about that where its headed in the future and its influence on the industry?

We really don’t like that aspect of social media. We think style is something that is very personal and social media should be used to either enhance & showcase your authenticity or promote your brands and business. Fashion is a business and a great one as it should be & social media is a great tool for that. However, style is not a Business (at least for us). Style should be authentic and individualistic. It’s extremely disappointing that due to the current scene of influencers and swarming trends, the style has also become a business. Influencers are not authentic to their personal style and only promote trends that they are asked to promote, which are not always in sync with their personal styles/ body types/personalities. This is leading to people cloning each other and blindly following trends rather than remaining authentic to their personal styles. An individual’s style should have an organic influence on people who resonate with that style and should not be done with a business purpose in mind. We personally believe that following someone’s style journey is not wrong, as long as their style resonates with your individual style and you are able to blend it with your authenticity without being completely influenced.

Do you keep a keen eye on trends too?

Karl Lagerfeld once said – ‘Trendy is the last stage before being Tacky’. Couldn’t agree more! We definitely don’t follow trends. What’s trendy is probably not what suits one’s personal style or body type. Being trendy is unauthentic and opposes what we stand for – that is being authentic and true to your personal style. We would much rather use these trends & fashion forecasts of the season to create and explore our own style and create our version of it than blindly follow a trend.

3 brands you would want to collaborate with and why?

If we had to choose 1 of course, it would be CHANEL. The core brand values and morals of the house are what we identify with. It’s feminine at the same time strong, sometimes rebellious and flirtatious while always being very chic. There is something traditional & classic about the brand yet very modern. I think Chanel speaks the language of every woman from every generation. It’s timeless and has heritage – it’s Iconic.

Are you both beauty connoisseurs too? If yes, then tell us a few skincare essentials that the two of you swear by.

Of course, every woman does care about her beauty so we would be lying if we said we don’t have a beauty regime. But again, we are not skin freaks to the extent of trying too many treatments or new beauty fads. We stick to the few that have worked for us over the years and prefer to just carry out maintenance treatments. Some essentials would be regular laser toning & hydra facials and icing our skin pre and post-makeup. Our skincare essentials differ from winter to summer. During the summer we prefer the Dior Hydra Life range for its “sorbet consistency” that feels light during humid weather or the Chanel Hydra Beauty range with its camellia extract is ideal as it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. During the dry and colder months of the year, we swear by the Dior Prestige range, one of the very best products we’ve used. In cases of extreme dryness, we use homemade almond cream

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Snehal and Jyoti Babani