Sonam Kapoor Ahuja embraces motherhood in a mythological attire.

Sonam Kapoor embraces her pregnancy yet again in this surreal attire from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture on the former’s birthday.

Sonam Kapoor, like many other leading ladies of B-town, came out regarding her pregnancy on the gram. She posted a heartwarming picture with beau Anand Ahuja. The actress didn’t stop there yet, she decided to continue with her maternity fashion trends and adorn her baby bump like a diva. Kapoor took to her gram yesterday and posted a goddess-looking image inAbu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture and wished the designer a heartwarming birthday.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen looking all dapper in comfy blue joggers as well as a blazer a week ago. She showed off her baby bump with utmost confidence and diligence in the same. The actor is no stranger in creating havoc in the fashion industry. She sure seems to be one hell of fashion police when it comes to maintaining style goals at a global level. Ever since the actress came out about her pregnancy she seems all in to promote maternity fashion trends like a boss.

#MajorStyleInspiration: Maternity fashion trends

Speaking of which, Kapoor posted an elegant series of pictures in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture. The actress took her maternity fashion trends a notch higher by displaying her baby bump in a gorgeous white satin saree carved out by the splendid designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The mother-to-be has played muse to the designers several times. Likewise just to continue that tradition the ace actress adorned a custom saree from their couture on the special occasion of Abu Jani’s birthday celebration.

The fierce fashion diva of B-Town looked all ravishing in this antique look styled and curated by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Furthermore, the splendid jewellery accompanying the look was credited to the diva’s mother, Sunita Kapoor. The pure white dhoti-style saree made the actress look nothing less than an angel from the mythological era. The aura that she carried, the strappy blouse, and the intricate jewellery pieces took us back to the beauty of ancient times.

Her baby bump on display sure was the highlight of her look and gave us all the maternity fashion trends inspiration to look out for.

Hero Image: Rhea Kapoor/IG

Feature Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/IG