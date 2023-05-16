Fashion’s timeless muse: Sonam Kapoor’s Cannes fashion moments

In her opening look, she chose a pastel pink Elie Saab gown that accentuated her figure perfectly. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam added an Indian touch to her ensemble with long danglers and haathphools. The gown featured a scooped neckline and on-trend exaggerated sleeves that added a touch of drama as they elegantly trailed the floor. Completing the look was Sonam’s flawless makeup, skilfully done by renowned makeup artist Namrata Soni for L’Oréal.

Sonam Kapoor took the Cannes red carpet by storm in 2017 with her ethereal goddess-like appearance. Wearing a shimmery golden Elie Saab gown, Sonam looked ethereal and absolutely radiant. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, she effortlessly showcased her fashion prowess, leaving everyone in awe. The Chopard baubles added the perfect touch of elegance to her overall look, while the belt on the gown added a playful element.

Cannes 2016

Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely ravishing in a white ensemble by Ralph and Russo for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The exclusive column gown from the British couture house accentuated her stunning silhouette, featuring a short train and a delicate floral netted long cape that added a touch of grace to the ensemble. She completed the look with a pair of Ferragamo stilettos and adorned her fingers with sparkling jewellery. Kapoor opted for a princess-like makeup look, including light pink blush, eyeshadow, and lips, while her hair was styled in a neat and stylish bun. The accessories were kept minimal with stud-rock earrings and a floral diamond neckpiece by Bvlgari, allowing the gown to take centre stage.