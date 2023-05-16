Fashion’s timeless muse: Sonam Kapoor’s Cannes fashion moments

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion evolution at the illustrious Cannes Film Festival over the years has been one captivating journey. From breathtaking debuts to unforgettable red carpet moments, Bollywood fashionista’s impeccable style, timeless charm, and remarkable transformations have had us transfixed. On that note, get ready to be mesmerised by her unforgettable fashion choices that have left an indelible mark on the Cannes red carpet all this time.
Step into the glamorous world of the Cannes Film Festival, where cinema and fashion collide in a global extravaganza. Join us as we delve into the sartorial legacy of Bollywood’s fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor, at this prestigious event. With her impeccable style and daring fashion choices, Kapoor has redefined glamour on the red carpet. From ethereal gowns to avant-garde ensembles, she has captivated the audience and left an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. Get ready for a glamorous journey through Sonam Kapoor’s iconic Cannes looks throughout the years.
Cannes Couture: Sonam Kapoor’s fashion triumphs on the red carpet
Cannes 2019
Sonam Kapoor turned heads at Cannes 2019 with a surprising twist on the red carpet. Opting for a tailored suit by Ralph & Russo, she showcased her sartorial prowess and added a touch of modernity and sexiness to her look. The white tuxedo featured a silk crepe tailleur with a dramatic overskirt and a two-meter long train, creating a unique combination of a gown and a tuxedo. Paired with a multi-tiered emerald necklace by Chopard, pointed-toe heels by Jimmy Choo, and a chic beauty look, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Cannes outfit was a perfect blend of elegance and boldness.
Cannes 2018
Sonam Kapoor made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival post her grand wedding. She exuded grace and elegance in a custom-made Ralph and Russo embellished lehenga. The off-white ensemble featured intricate detailing and a voluminous silhouette, with a choli adorned with a trail over her shoulder. Sonam’s neatly plaited hair, adorned with handcrafted jewellery, added to the ethereal look. With minimalistic accessories and flawless makeup, she effortlessly stole the show on the red carpet, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty and style.
Sonam Kapoor turned heads once again at the Cannes Film Festival with her second red carpet appearance. Stepping out in a nude corset bodice gown from Vera Wang’s 2019 bridal collection, she exuded elegance and sophistication. The voluminous tulle skirt with a contrast yellow train added a touch of drama to the ensemble. Sonam complemented her look with a messy updo, mauve-toned lips, highlighted eyes, and statement earrings from Chopard.
Cannes 2017
In her opening look, she chose a pastel pink Elie Saab gown that accentuated her figure perfectly. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam added an Indian touch to her ensemble with long danglers and haathphools. The gown featured a scooped neckline and on-trend exaggerated sleeves that added a touch of drama as they elegantly trailed the floor. Completing the look was Sonam’s flawless makeup, skilfully done by renowned makeup artist Namrata Soni for L’Oréal.
Sonam Kapoor took the Cannes red carpet by storm in 2017 with her ethereal goddess-like appearance. Wearing a shimmery golden Elie Saab gown, Sonam looked ethereal and absolutely radiant. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, she effortlessly showcased her fashion prowess, leaving everyone in awe. The Chopard baubles added the perfect touch of elegance to her overall look, while the belt on the gown added a playful element.
Cannes 2016
Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely ravishing in a white ensemble by Ralph and Russo for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The exclusive column gown from the British couture house accentuated her stunning silhouette, featuring a short train and a delicate floral netted long cape that added a touch of grace to the ensemble. She completed the look with a pair of Ferragamo stilettos and adorned her fingers with sparkling jewellery. Kapoor opted for a princess-like makeup look, including light pink blush, eyeshadow, and lips, while her hair was styled in a neat and stylish bun. The accessories were kept minimal with stud-rock earrings and a floral diamond neckpiece by Bvlgari, allowing the gown to take centre stage.
She wore a dramatic white gown with an embroidered cape, accompanied by a matching embroidered choker. The gown, reminiscent of Ralph & Russo’s Spring/Summer 2016 collection, featured a unique design with the cape flowing over one shoulder and a counter-train attached to the waist, possibly custom-made for Sonam. She kept the accessories minimal, wearing stud earrings and a white-rock ring. Her makeup perfectly complemented the look, with white highlights at the edges of her kohled eyes, a simple nude pink lip colour for balance, and straight hair that exuded an aura of sophisticated severity.
Cannes 2015
Sonam Kapoor made a bold fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival 2015 with her green outfit. She opted for a lime green Elie Saab gown that exuded a vibrant and eye-catching charm. The gown featured a frou frou style, with layers of voluminous fabric creating a dramatic effect. The colour choice itself was unconventional and daring, showcasing Sonam’s willingness to take fashion risks. The gown had a distinct silhouette, accentuating Sonam’s figure with its fitted bodice and flowing skirt. The lime green shade added a refreshing and energetic vibe to her overall look. The gown’s intricate detailing and craftsmanship by Elie Saab added an element of elegance to the ensemble. Although opinions were divided, Sonam confidently carried the outfit, embracing her individuality in the fashion world.
Sonam Kapoor made a ravishing entry on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in a stunning blue Ralph & Russo Couture gown. The gown perfectly accentuated her figure and was complemented by her choice of Chopard sapphire and diamond earrings. She completed her look with blue Zanotti sandals. Sonam’s side-swept hair styled with soft curls added to her overall gorgeous appearance.
Cannes 2014
In 2014, Sonam Kapoor made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet. Wearing a striking Elie Saab black lace gown, she exuded confidence and captivated everyone’s attention. The gown’s unconventional silhouette, featuring a voluminous feathered skirt, added a touch of drama and elegance to her look. The intricate lacework and glimpses of skin added a hint of sensuality, showcasing Sonam’s fearless and boundary-pushing style. Her impeccable fashion sense left everyone in awe, solidifying her status as a trendsetter.
Cannes 2013
Sonam Kapoor transported us to the golden age of Hollywood at the 2013 event with her mesmerising vintage-inspired look. Wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabbana ball gown adorned with intricate floral motifs, she exuded elegance and confidence. The strapless design highlighted her graceful neckline, while the voluminous skirt added a touch of grandeur. Completing the ensemble with a retro hairstyle and minimal accessories, Sonam captured the essence of old-world charm. Her captivating presence and seamless blend of classic and contemporary elements left onlookers enchanted, reminiscent of the allure of Hollywood’s glamorous eras.
Featured Image: Courtesy LOIC VENANCE / AFP
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Sonam Kapoor made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in the year 2011.