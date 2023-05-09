Awe-inspiring moments: A look at Sonam Kapoor’s iconic fashion journey

Sonam Kapoor, a prominent Indian actress and a fashion icon, has earned her name through her exceptional fashion sense both on and off the silver screen. Her fashion choices have always been on point, whether she’s gracing fashion weeks or the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Kapoor’s fearless sense of style and her love for luxury fashion have been the driving force behind her outstanding fashion sense.

When she debuted as an actor in 2007, Kapoor’s style was playful and colourful, which perfectly complemented her youthful personality. Her wardrobe was filled with fun prints, ultra-feminine silhouettes, and bright hues in both traditional Indian and western outfits. However, as she attended more significant events, she evolved and showcased her versatility and ability to pull off various styles.

Sonam Kapoor: The ultimate fashion maverick

One of Kapoor’s memorable fashion moments was at the Cannes Film Festival, where she made a statement on the red carpet in a white, structured dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, setting the tone for her future appearances. Over the years, she has donned numerous ballgowns and girly dresses but has also shown her prowess in rocking masculine-leaning pieces, such as suits and culottes with shirts and blazers.

What sets her apart is her ability to incorporate subtle elements into her outfits, making them more compelling. She effortlessly carries off floor-sweeping capes, statement necklines, and sharp shoulders. Her stylist and sister, Rhea Kapoor, plays a crucial role in helping her create her signature looks.e

Kapoor holds a deep appreciation for traditional Indian wear, and her wardrobe boasts a vast array of saris, head-to-toe ethnic outfits, and styles that blend traditional and contemporary aesthetics. She has a preference for Indian designers such as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Masaba Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Bhaane. When dressing in international labels, she favours Middle Eastern designers and has stunned the fashion world in many stunning gowns by Elie Saab. She has also worn designs by Ashi Studio, Maison Yeya, Atelier Zuhra, Georges Hobeika, and more.

From colourful prints to stunning ballgowns and bold suits, Sonam Kapoor’s fashion journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Explore her most iconic looks in our gallery.

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion finesse: 10 looks that made a statement

Explore our gallery as we delve deeper into Sonam Kapoor’s awe-inspiring fashion moments.