Sonam Kapoor’s look for King Charles III’s Coronation concert represents the two countries she calls home

The ‘It’ girl of B-town, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja delivered a spoken word performance at the Coronation concert held to celebrate King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s crowning. Kapoor wore a gorgeous bespoke gown co-designed by Indian designer Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

Indian celebrities and designers are on a spree to make it big on the global stage, and it seems like they’re successfully achieving the target one milestone at a time. After MET Gala 2023 swept us all off our feet, little did we know that we had yet another surprise waiting for us in London. Yes, you guessed that right, we are talking about King Charles III’s Coronation ceremony declaring him as the 40th monarch of Britain. Followed by the Coronation concert at Windsor Castle. Apart from the iconic list of Coronation invitees, one name that caught our eye was that of B-town’s ‘It’ girl aka Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Adding yet another feather of achievement to her hat, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja delivered a spoken word piece at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja at King Charles III’s Coronation concert

The actress has taken over our Gram feed ever since her speech went viral. Kapoor’s spoken word performance sure is a milestone for the industry, but it was her regal ensemble that became the talk of the fashion town. After several speculations about what will Sonam wear for the special ceremony, the revelation was nothing short of a pleasant surprise. Kapoor donned a bespoke floor-length gown co-designed by Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead. As Kapoor says ‘Historic moments calls for fashion moments’ Her ethereal gown is more than just an ensemble, instead it represents her love for the two countries she calls home. Sonam’s relationship with Anamika Khanna and her designs goes way back and Emilia Wickstead is also one of her go-to designers.

Styled by Nikhil Mansata – London-based, Indian creative director, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s look was more than what just met the eye. The custom gown featured a sweeping band detail around the shoulders and a full skirt lined with architectural godet pleats credited to Emilia Wickstead. Whereas the calico-inspired print was created by Anamika Khanna, a print that originated in India during the 17th and 18th centuries and was traded between India and Europe. Each and every aspect of Sonam’s attire was the amalgamation of her relationship with London and her roots that go back to India. With this Sonam Kapoor Ahuja adds another iconic look to her style files and gave India yet another moment to bag the spotlight on the global stage.

Hero Image: Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy Sonamkapoor/IG