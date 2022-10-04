Check out the best Sparx sneakers for men for a diverse shoe collection

If you’re a shoe enthusiast, you must be familiar with Sparx. A renowned brand known for crafting a wide variety of designs, Sparx is managed by Relaxo Footwears Ltd. in India. Whether you want shoes for running or a casual night out, there is nothing that Sparx sneakers for men can’t provide you with. The brand curates footwear in various styles — from canvas to colourblocked and from velcro fastening or lace-up detailing to sliders or slip-on.
Given the wide variety, it could be a hassle to choose the right pair of sneakers for yourself. So, take a look at the criteria, sure to help you choose your perfect pair.
Things to consider while buying Sparx sneakers for men
While buying sneakers, you need to ask yourself these three basic questions:
- What is your size?
- Do you like the slip-on style or lace-up detailing?
- Will you wear the shoes for a casual or formal occasion?
The first thing to consider while looking for shoes is the right size. If you’re not sure of your size, get a measuring tape and follow the instructions in the size chart. Once you have figured out the measurements, you can pick the accurate size.
The next aspect is the style you prefer. If you are a busy person, you might want to get slip-on sneakers that provide both comfort and style. It’ll save your time from tying laces and fastening knots. However, if you like traditional sneakers, the absence of lace-up detailing could be a deal breaker for you. Choose your style as per your taste and preference.
You can go for a classic look with the Sparx Men Black Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 1,281 on Myntra) or something more sporty like the Sparx Men White Colourblocked Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 899 on Myntra).
Lastly, you need to decide whether you want to pair your shoes with casual attire or formal attire. A classic black, all-white or brown pair of shoes can go well with any outfit. But you can also experiment with unique colours if you can carry them confidently.
Here are some of the most popular Sparx sneakers
Guide to buying the right sneakers as per your style!
(Main image: Courtesy Relaxo; Featured image: Courtesy Flipkart)
If you’re looking for sneakers that are affordable and durable, you’re at the right place. Featuring a canvas upper and a cushioned sole, these shoes from Sparx can work as trainers while being paired well with casual outfits too. It’s advised not to soak them in water while washing, instead wiping the dirt off with a damp rag is better.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
If you live life on the edge and have a dare devil spirit, the Men’s Sd0734g Sneakers from Sparx are a must-have. This trendy pair comes with lace-up detailing and a sturdy rubber sole which provides optimum support to your feet when you’re on the move. The product is also available in navy blue and classic black.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Here’s a pair of canvas sneakers in dusty black with a textured outsole and regular lace-up styling on the upper. It’s recommended that you clean the dust with a dry piece of cloth and not wash it. The cushioned footbed comfortably hugs your feet while letting them breathe.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
These red and black chequered sneakers from Sparx are sure to instantly take you back to the good old days. The round toe design lends it a casual vibe while the canvas upper keeps your feet warm and dry. What’s more, the extra cushioned footbed delivers maximum flexibility and traction.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
If you are looking for something casual yet stylish, this pair is for you. A cushioned footbed along with rounded toes, gives utmost comfort. It comes in a camel brown colour with textured and patterned outsole which goes with every outfit.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Want a stylish pair of sneakers that can stick through during bad weather? Well, here’s one. Check out these White Colourblocked Sneakers from Sparx with a synthetic upper and patterned outsole. Instead of harsh chemicals, use a branded conditioner to clean the shoes or wipe them off with a clean cloth.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Slide your feet into these navy blue casual sneakers and let your feet shine. A major highlight of the shoes is the sole made from high-quality thermoplastic rubber. The comfort insole is what keeps your feet secured and the patterned outsole delivers a strong grip, whether you’re walking or running.
Image: Courtesy Myntra