Spruce up your honeymoon dresses with these chic picks

Planning a honeymoon is one of the best parts of the wedding planning process. Though planning can be fun, packing is a different story altogether. You don’t want to overpack, do you?. From chic to quirky, we’ve listed some honeymoon dresses so you don’t have to spend extra time looking for the perfect fit.

How to choose what to wear at your honeymoon?

To begin, and before you start packing, consider the location, season, and length of your stay.

Location

The most important part of planning your honeymoon is deciding where you want to go, and you should pack accordingly. Leave your everyday clothes at home and try to imagine yourself in the destination as you’re putting together outfits.

If you’re the type of girl who likes to dress in the vibe of wherever she’s going, we recommend that you do a little bit of research on where you’re going so that you have a better understanding of the local style.

We recommend looking up the location tags of places or restaurants you plan to visit to get a sense of what others are wearing and the most common level of formality, colours, and styles. It’s nice to wear pieces that resonate with that place. You want to wear clothes that feel like they belong where you’re going.

Season and Weather

Once you’ve decided where you’re going and what to wear, you should consider the time of year and the weather forecast for your visit.

We recommend packing many layers that correspond to the location. This means packing plenty of swimsuits, cover-ups, and tank tops for a beach trip. Bring a light jacket for the chilly mornings and evenings.

Pack extra base layers such as outdoor and athletic pants, short and long-sleeve tops, and extra undergarments for a more adventurous mountain or safari trip. Because they are lightweight, these extra layers won’t take up much room in your suitcase, but trust us when we say you’ll be glad you have them.

Duration of Stay

Most honeymoons last about a week on average, but some can last up to two to three weeks. In most cases, a carry-on will not suffice, so plan to check a bag.

A longer honeymoon generally means you’ll have more freedom in how you spend your days, which may make packing for each day more difficult. So, how do you avoid overpacking for a lengthy honeymoon trip? Packing and dressing for what you think you’d wear on your ‘best days’ will help keep you from over-packing or bringing items you’ll inevitably never wear.

Scroll down to shop the chicest honeymoon dresses