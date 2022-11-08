Spruce up your honeymoon dresses with these chic picks

Planning a honeymoon is one of the best parts of the wedding planning process. Though planning can be fun, packing is a different story altogether. You don’t want to overpack, do you?. From chic to quirky, we’ve listed some honeymoon dresses so you don’t have to spend extra time looking for the perfect fit.
How to choose what to wear at your honeymoon?
To begin, and before you start packing, consider the location, season, and length of your stay.
Location
The most important part of planning your honeymoon is deciding where you want to go, and you should pack accordingly. Leave your everyday clothes at home and try to imagine yourself in the destination as you’re putting together outfits.
If you’re the type of girl who likes to dress in the vibe of wherever she’s going, we recommend that you do a little bit of research on where you’re going so that you have a better understanding of the local style.
We recommend looking up the location tags of places or restaurants you plan to visit to get a sense of what others are wearing and the most common level of formality, colours, and styles. It’s nice to wear pieces that resonate with that place. You want to wear clothes that feel like they belong where you’re going.
Season and Weather
Once you’ve decided where you’re going and what to wear, you should consider the time of year and the weather forecast for your visit.
We recommend packing many layers that correspond to the location. This means packing plenty of swimsuits, cover-ups, and tank tops for a beach trip. Bring a light jacket for the chilly mornings and evenings.
Pack extra base layers such as outdoor and athletic pants, short and long-sleeve tops, and extra undergarments for a more adventurous mountain or safari trip. Because they are lightweight, these extra layers won’t take up much room in your suitcase, but trust us when we say you’ll be glad you have them.
Duration of Stay
Most honeymoons last about a week on average, but some can last up to two to three weeks. In most cases, a carry-on will not suffice, so plan to check a bag.
A longer honeymoon generally means you’ll have more freedom in how you spend your days, which may make packing for each day more difficult. So, how do you avoid overpacking for a lengthy honeymoon trip? Packing and dressing for what you think you’d wear on your ‘best days’ will help keep you from over-packing or bringing items you’ll inevitably never wear.
Scroll down to shop the chicest honeymoon dresses
Jump To / Table of Contents
- More To Come Shannan Mini Dress
- Superdown Ryleigh Strapless Maxi Dress
- H&M Gold-Toned Fringe-Hem Sequined Dress
- LULUS Looking Radiant Metallic Evening Gown
- Valtta Pistachio Mini Dress
- Cover Story Multicolor Floral Print Skater Dress
- THEREALB Black Viscose Off-Shoulder Midi Dress
- Guapa Delilah Layered Short Dress
- Kazo Pink Printed Midi Wrap Dress
- Pankaj and Nidhi Cher Ruffle Organza Dress
If you’re looking for something truly unique for your honeymoon, this lace Shannan mini dress from More to Come could be it.
Don’t be afraid to go bold; after all, it is your honeymoon! Choose from neon pink or coral and you’ll be sure to stand out in this stunning ensemble.
This fringe-hem sequinned dress is perfect for a romantic dinner and drinks on your honeymoon.
Valtta never fails to impress; their pieces are on-trend, affordable, and luxurious. A simple pistachio mini dress is a must-have for your honeymoon, whether you wear it for shopping or to dinner.
Florals are a must-pack for your honeymoon, and this dress is perfect for a special brunch.
Wear black on days you’re not sure what to wear.
Playful and fun; wear this layered shirt dress with scalloping details in flower of life print to a brunch or a special lunch date.
Be your fashion forward self with this elegant pink wrap dress from the house of Kazo. Its beautiful print pattern and regular fit design give it a unique fashion edge, and it’s crafted in premium satin for superb sheen and drape. Wear it with heels to make a statement.
Could you think of a more adorable piece to bring on your honeymoon? Spruce up your honeymoon fit game with this super chic ruffled dress that is sure to turn heads.
Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Pankaj and Nidhi
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Don't be afraid to wear bright, tropical colours to complement your new sun-kissed tan; however, keep at least one white outfit on hand for a romantic beach dinner.
Answer: From flowery long gowns to pastel dresses; off shoulder dresses to perfect evening gowns for dinner dates. Imagine walking around a beautiful resort; you want to look chic and stylish while remaining hassle-free and comfortable. Consider flowy fabrics, comfort lengths, and simple cuts and styles.