Sippin’ coffee in the lap of luxury: Sabyasachi x Starbucks!!

It’s time to get high on grandeur with the latest luxury collaboration between Sabyasachi x Starbucks. Look out for all the tea for the same.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the #It designer has always been the one-stop solution for bridal couture. Mukherjee raised the bars of traditional and ethnic fashion to a renowned global level. From intricate and detailed collections, the designer is all about giving you a plush experience with his panache designs. But this time he infuses his roots with something even more interesting- Sabyasachi x Starbucks

Experience opulence at every sip with Sabyasachi x Starbucks

Sabyasachi Couture is thronged with exotic energies to the brim. The designer is in no mood to settle for just his clothing line. Detailed accessories from belts to handbags, his couture is on top of its game. Speaking of which, Sabya is definitely no stranger to collaborating with leading fashion houses. Previously the ace designer initiated his breezy clothing line in alliance with the leading fashion house H&M.

A cross-cultural fiesta

Taking things a notch higher, this time the designer decided to go high on caffeine! Yes, you guessed right, Sabyasachi x Starbucks is the new concept to eye on. The Sabyasachi x Starbucks is all the tea, or shall we say all the ‘coffee’ that you need. Starbucks is all set to present an exclusive range of lifestyle drinkware including ceramic mugs to stainless steel tumblers, showcasing Indian art and culture. Sabyasachi’s signature elucidation of Toile de Jouy depicts the highlight for the same. The digital prints of the limited edition are hand-rendered by the Sabyasachi art foundation, filled to the brim with gifted artisans.

Moreover, as a part of this artistic collaboration, Tata Starbucks and Sabyasachi offer their support to ‘Educate Girls’ a nonprofit organization. Catering towards the empowerment and betterment of girls and young women belonging to the rural areas. This initiative marks the advent of development with a thought of advancement at its core.

A word from the man himself and other deets

“I am honored to collaborate with an iconic global brand like Starbucks to help amplify a cause so dear to my heart. I hope this collaboration sparks hope, creates change and helps give back to a most worthy cause,” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the ace designer. So, fill up your pockets as you won’t be able to resist yourself from hoarding this plush range of artistic drinkware. The collection is priced from INR 1600 to INR 2500, so keep your carts ready while the supplies last.

Set your reminders for April 12 to find out what’s exactly brewing amidst the leading coffee house and our prime Indian designer. Stay tuned and catch the limited edition in the stores nearby.

All images courtesy: Instagram @starbucksindia @sabyasachiofficial

