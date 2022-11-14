Stay toasty in these classy winter coats for women

We don’t intend to startle you, but November has officially begun. That brings us to the search for the best winter coats for women. Despite the fact that it was a warm last week, the weather has changed and cold spells are on their way. So we’ve compiled a list of the most trendy and warm winter coats for women.
View this post on Instagram
When looking for the best women’s coats, you have two options. Choose an investment piece, such as a camel coat, or go trend-led all the way – this season, we’re all about trench coats, leather jackets, teddy bear and faux fur coats, and anything quilted. If you can’t decide which style is best for you, why not get more than one? You absolutely can, because our list of the best winter coats includes both affordable and luxury options, as well as everything in between.
Which winter coat is the warmest?
Have you ever wondered what is the warmest type of winter coat? While trench coats, practical parkas, and leather jackets are staples for every season, duvet coat designs will keep you warm when temperatures drop. You should look for anything from shearling styles to faux fur coats, puffer jackets, and teddy coats.
Don’t forget that a winter coat is the personalised finishing touch to your carefully curated look, whether it’s leggings and a blazer or a hoodie and loungewear set. Have fun with it, but buy something that will go with more than one outfit.
How much should a winter coat cost?
Don’t be afraid to splurge if you can afford it. The best winter coats for women are an investment that will last for years, and warmth-inducing staples will be what we all rely on soon enough. Anything to avoid turning on the heater, right? We understand that not everyone can afford the celebrity-favoured designers, so browse our edit list for something more affordable yet chic.
Scroll through to see the chicest winter coats for women
Jump To / Table of Contents
- RSVP Beige Notched Lapel Over Coat
- Steve Madden Sadie Sherpa Coat
- DressBerry Pink Suede Finish Longline Overcoat
- Topshop Chunky Faux Shearling Coat
- H&M Green Solid Over Coats
- Mango Black Solid Longline Overcoat
- Missguided Off White Double Breasted Longline Trench Coat with Belt
- Vero Moda Brown Regular Fit Trench Coat
- Zara Long Premium Wool Blend Coat
- Freakins Trombone Yellow Detachable Trench Coat
Highlights
- Fabric: Polyester
- Dry clean
- Notched lapel
You can never go wrong with a classic tailored coat, especially when it’s a neutral colour that will go with everything. An overcoat gives your outfit a stylish look while keeping you warm, this coat is designed with a self-fabric belt, front side pockets, and a lapel collar giving it an exquisite look.
Highlights
- Fabric: Polyester
- Hand wash
- Faux fur fabric
- Front button closure
Steve Madden is currently killing it in the winter coat department. This coat has a fabulously trendy look.
Highlights
- Fabric: Polyester
- Machine wash
- Notched Lapel
Make a statement in this bright suede coat this winter. It’s sure to brighten those grey days to no end.
Highlights
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash, line dry
- Spread collar
Extra-fluffy faux shearling brings irresistible warmth to this glam longline coat.
Highlights
- 100% Polyester
- Shawl Collar
- Dry Clean
#Groovy! The coat’s solid green and shaggy shearling trims are simply stunning.
Trench coats, in our opinion, are a winning formula. They are a staple because they are light enough to wear on warm winter days but windproof enough to wear on cold ones.
Highlights
- 58% viscose and 42% polyester
- Dry clean
- Notched Lapel
Looking for something as simple and warm as a dressing gown but appropriate to wear outside? We’ve found it.
Highlights
- Polyester
- Dry clean
- Turtle neck
Fetch compliments by wearing this brown trench coat from Vero Moda. It features a turtle neck that makes it look stylish, while the full sleeves add to its design. Furthermore, the use of a premium quality high quality fabric ensures that you remain warm and comfortable throughout the day.
Highlights
- Wool blend
- Detachable faux fur trim
- Use of recyclable fabric
- Dry clean
The combination of great tailoring and even better fabric lends to the price of this coat. But it’s worth it.
Highlights
- 100% Cotton
- Spread collars
- Machine wash
Wrap yourself up in this beautiful trombone yellow trench. Featuring detachable cropped jacket, spread collars and buttoned cuffs. With waist belt detailing and front button closure, this cool long-line trench coat is a timeless essential. Finished with front patch pockets.
Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/kimkardashian
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: An overcoat is a type of long coat designed to be worn as the outermost garment, usually extending below the knee. Overcoats are most commonly worn during the winter months when warmth is more important.
Answer: Here are a few types: Wool-blend coats, teddy coats, trench coats, leather coats, etc.
Answer: Leopard Print Coats, Bomber Jackets, Leather Coats, Faux Fur Coats, Shearling Coats, etc.
Answer: Wool is warmer than leather. However, the natural heat absorption property of leather makes it an excellent outdoor companion, especially in wind and snow. Wool, on the other hand, is naturally insulating.