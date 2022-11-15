Step inside Mehrauli’s most stylish designer boutiques

Let’s take a stroll into the beautiful and culturally rich heritage of India all stacked up on just one street, courtesy of some of these designer stores in Mehrauli narrating a dreamy tale one store at a time.

Since the wedding season is around the corner it’s time to address the role Delhi plays in taking our wedding festivities a notch above. Weddings in Delhi are anything but a small affair, it is all about grand gestures, massive themes, and of course over the top OOTDs and OOTNs. Let’s just say if you’ve both decided to put a ring on it, well then it’s time to get rid of the thinking cap and plan a stroll on the historical streets of Mehrauli for some regal inspiration. Roaming around the designer stores in Mehrauli to build a wedding closet, is almost as if we’re visiting some of the country’s most celebrated heritage sites. If it were for me I’d not just take the outfits home, but also stack up on the surrounding antiquity.

Peeping through those high arches and traditional themes, the designer stores in Mehrauli sure know how to meet all your requirements ranging from contemporary Gen-Z desires to old-school traditional sartorial needs. So, to give you access to the magnificent charm of Mehrauli we decided to take a peep inside some of these themed stores so as to transport you to a dreamy Mughal-esque land.

Strolling through the best designer stores in Mehrauli

Dolly J

Filled to the brim with feathers, pastel palettes, and contemporary designs Dolly J’s designer abode is nothing short of walking in a dreamy land of soft subtle embroideries and bold bridal ensembles.

Manish Malhotra

Speaking of designer stores in Mehrauli how can one not mention the maestro, Manish Malhotra who’s taking the world of Indian design by storm one charming ensemble at a time? Traditional tapestries, aesthetic decor, and an exquisite showcase of some of his finest pieces are all that Manish Malhotra’s Mehrauli world consists of.

Ridhi Mehra

Defining its clear love for vintage, Ridhi Mehra’s store is all about striking yet free-spirited ensembles perfectly weaving western aesthetics along with traditional needs.

Anita Dongre

Well, this one sure is one of the highlights when it comes to all the designer stores in Mehrauli. Yes, you guessed it right, it is Anita Dongre’s intricately Pichwai style Mehrauli store. From telling a story, using antique elements for decor to taking us back in the aughts, this is all that the store aims at!

Shanti Banaras

Shanti Banaras’ store rightly spells out various elements of Indian culture and traditions. From a beautiful and intricate Pichwai art presentation within the store, colourful interiors to the handwoven pieces, all of this combined makes it one of the most thoughtfully curated stores on the street of Mehrauli.

Amit Aggarwal

For me, this was like stepping into a futuristic era personally curated with Amit Aggarwal’s creative wit and futuristic approach. The bifurcated colour palettes and the grey interiors make the store worth catching a thousand heads.

AM:PM

Minimalism and functional designs are not just what lie at the core of AM:PM’s designs, but their store too. The aesthetic warm beige interiors of Ankur and Priyanka Modi’s designer abode perfectly complement their brand’s aesthetic.

Shantanu & Nikhil

Print-on-print details, heavy embellishments, and contrasting palettes ranging from ivory shades to bold blacks are what rightly spell out Shantanu & Nikhil’s contemporary store. Let’s just say once you decide to step in, then you’re in for a beaming surprise courtesy of the decor plan. The rustic gold elements and the armor props were definitely the highlights of the store.

Pankaj & Nidhi

Celebrating the fresh and crisp sensibilities of the designers, Pankaj & Nidhi’s Mehrauli store resembles the subtlety and simplicity present in their designs along with a hint of bohemian and tropical vibe all along.

Hero image: courtesy Anita Dongre Featured image: courtesy @kila7stylemile/Ig