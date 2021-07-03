From traditional handloom saris to unconventional drapes, we jot down sari influencers that have us wrapped around their stylish fingers.

Looking to immerse yourself in the beauty that six yards offer, let us introduce you to a new breed of sari influencers or content creators that are focusing solely on the same. From educating you about handlooms from different parts of the country, offering hacks on how to tie a tight drape and introducing you to new labels, these sari influencers are here to help and inspire. Traditional drapes or fusion ideas, whatever your sartorial requirements maybe it’s time for say sari, not sorry.

Natasha Thasan

Identifying herself as the ‘saree architect’, Natasha Thasan is a sari blogger and drapist is your go-to gal for sculpted tutorials. This dusky beauty can create a sexy blouse-less drape using a satin sari and replace petticoat with shorts, simply in order to generate interest in the six yards. The Toronto-based content creator also holds sari tying classes for amateurs and enthusiasts under the name of Drape Therapy, where she takes you through various drapes from her signature slinky drape to a lazy pallu.

Tia Bhuva

If you’ve ever worn a cancan skirt or lehenga underneath your sari, you can thank Canadian sari stylist, Tia Bhuva for making this trend go viral. While she didn’t invent the style, her easy-to-follow DIY videos and reiteration of this trend launched a new era of sari draping. With helpful hacks, secure pleats and multiple ways to a sari, Tia is your go-to Youtuber for a good drape. She has also launched a line of petticoats that are made of stretchable material with a strong elastic to ensure you get a sleek and smooth shape without it getting undone. The ‘saree silhouette’ with its drawstring waist and yoga-like elasticity are just what the modern sari wearer requires.

Pooja Jagadeesh

Forgo your daily #ootd posts in favour of #sotd (sari of the day), as designer and handloom enthusiast, Pooja Jagadeesh serves as your inspiration. An Instagram account born out of love for art, textile and design, Pooja documents everything from her mother’s classic saris as well as eccentric fusion creations. A traditional jamdani sari draped as a bandage dress or a double ikat knee-length drape, the options are always eclectic and complemented with Jagadeesh’s in-depth knowledge of Indian handlooms.

Ashwini Narayan

In a bid to boycott mass-marketed, Chinese goods, Ashwini Narayan saw herself turning to the traditional Indian drape as a better alternative. Soon Winny, as she is popularly known on her Instagram handle, became a strong advocate of sari drapes with character. As a draping stylist, she’s worked with fashion magazines, shows and even weddings. Skip the basic petticoat and blouse, and give her an alternative (sneakers, jackets, shorts, et all) and she will style it beautifully with a sari. Making saris an everyday wear item for the modern woman.

Mamta Sharma Das

In an alternate universe, if Frida Kahlo was born in India, her wardrobe would closely match that of sari blogger and speaker, Mamta Sharma Das or ‘That Boho Baalika’. Kaleidoscope saris camouflaged with bright backdrops, her feed is a celebration of colour and handlooms. Mixing Indian block prints with modern polka and stripes, she creates a bevvy of bright, happy looks that are easy to replicate.

Ankita Katuri

Much like bread and butter, the beauty of a sari is often enhanced by some bling. Capturing this dynamic combination is sari blogger, Ankita Katuri or kitakaturi, who adds a little extra to her drapes with dazzling jewels. Antique silver jewellery or layered ethnic pieces each is contrasted against a neutral palette of white, black and beige. The use of jewels on simple cotton, khadi and organza saris definitely take it to another level.