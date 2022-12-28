Turn heads at your next soiree in these stunning little black dresses

Nothing screams “iconic” quite like a little black dress (LBD). Celebrities have been wearing the garment for decades, each adding their own touch on the timeless piece. The little black dress may be dressed up or down for any occasion and goes with any jewellery and accessory mix. Scroll down to view our edit of the best LBDs available.
History of the little black dress
Although Coco Chanel created the first Little Black Dress, women had been wearing black clothing for decades before the French designer made her impact. Black dresses were quite popular throughout the Victorian era and were worn on a regular basis. Widowed ladies were required to grieve their spouses by wearing black for years after their husbands died. When Queen Victoria’s husband Albert died in 1861, she allegedly wore black dresses for the next forty years to express her grief. During the nineteenth century, black garments were also commonly worn by the working class. Because the dark hue hides dirt and other unpleasant stains, maids, housekeepers, and cleaning ladies commonly wore black dresses as uniforms. While the black dresses worn during this era were not “little,” it is reasonable to conclude that historically, the black dress was connected with grief, poverty, and other generally unpleasant connotations.
Aside from being exceptionally beautiful, the Little Black Dress became a global craze for other historical reasons. Chanel’s Little Black Dress debuted just as the Great Depression was kicking off. Even elite women were now looking for a style that was both attractive and sophisticated, but also inexpensive. A basic black evening dress would be the perfect fit, allowing ladies of all classes and incomes to have a beautiful outfit in their wardrobe. Following the Great Depression, the globe was plunged into World War II. Everyone’s purse strings were tightened at this period, as any spare money and food were contributed to the war effort. Silk and other luxurious fabrics were extremely uncommon and were luxury products that were not accessible (or appropriate) for regular ladies to wear. Simple black fabrics, on the other hand, were abundant. Little Black Dresses permitted ladies to dress up without being overly showy or detracting from the war effort. Black dresses were popular in the years that followed for a number of reasons. The film business had a tremendous influence on popular design trends, and when technicolour films became the standard, directors relied on women wearing black dresses to avoid colour distortion on screen. Eventually, Hollywood’s cinematic “Femme Fatales” wore Little Black Dresses to represent their enigmatic allure.
Our edit of the best Little Black Dresses
- Kate Spade Black Solid Slim Fit Dress
- H&M Women Black Fringed Satin Dress
- House of CB Toira Satin Corset Minidress
- Mango Women Black Sequined Dress
- 16Arlington Cynthia feather-trim halterneck mini dress
- Forever New One Shoulder Sheath Mini Dress
- English Factory Gridded Puff Sleeve Dress
- Esther Mini Dress
- Jacquemus Saudade asymmetric gathered mini dress
- Bebe Black AM-PM Future Glam Solid Sheath Dress
Create a lasting impression on the onlookers by wearing this black shirt from Kate Spade. It is tailored to sartorial perfection from top grade cloth and guarantees a soft and soothing touch on the skin. Its charm is enhanced by the shirt collar. It exudes three-quarter and is likely to get you compliments from everyone.
This H&M Fringed satin dress is a must-have for those who want to go above and beyond with their wardrobe, even with classics like the basic LBD. Move around at your next soiree with a cocktail in your hand, and you’ll feel like an old Hollywood celebrity.
The sequin accents on this dress will have you set for a night out.
This dress strikes the ideal mix between statement-making and wearability. This sequinned nylon mix halterneck dress with feather accent is like dressing up with an elegant but extravagant touch.
Elena Petite Bow Mini Dress from Forever New is perfect for any event, with a one-shoulder neckline and a petite structured dress with a massive bow and slight ruched look.
8 /10
This flirty Esther Mini Dress with front tie knot, frill tiered detailing is ideal for a date night
Jacquemus’ black Saudade dress is crafted from twill that’s gathered to an asymmetric hem, then accented with slender straps and a low-cut back.
A sultry look that will catch everyone’s attention. This cross-neck dress has a chic style that shows just the right amount of skin.
Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/janhvikapoor
Answer: The little black dress gained popularity when actress Audrey Hepburn wore it with pearls in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961). People have been wearing it for all occasions since then, with a diverse range of accessories.
Answer: Black dresses are so versatile that they can be worn with anything from a white tee to a blazer to a leather jacket and more.
Answer: Black dresses can be worn for all occasions like girls night out, graduation, cocktail, date night, etc.