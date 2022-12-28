Turn heads at your next soiree in these stunning little black dresses

Nothing screams “iconic” quite like a little black dress (LBD). Celebrities have been wearing the garment for decades, each adding their own touch on the timeless piece. The little black dress may be dressed up or down for any occasion and goes with any jewellery and accessory mix. Scroll down to view our edit of the best LBDs available.

History of the little black dress

Although Coco Chanel created the first Little Black Dress, women had been wearing black clothing for decades before the French designer made her impact. Black dresses were quite popular throughout the Victorian era and were worn on a regular basis. Widowed ladies were required to grieve their spouses by wearing black for years after their husbands died. When Queen Victoria’s husband Albert died in 1861, she allegedly wore black dresses for the next forty years to express her grief. During the nineteenth century, black garments were also commonly worn by the working class. Because the dark hue hides dirt and other unpleasant stains, maids, housekeepers, and cleaning ladies commonly wore black dresses as uniforms. While the black dresses worn during this era were not “little,” it is reasonable to conclude that historically, the black dress was connected with grief, poverty, and other generally unpleasant connotations.

Aside from being exceptionally beautiful, the Little Black Dress became a global craze for other historical reasons. Chanel’s Little Black Dress debuted just as the Great Depression was kicking off. Even elite women were now looking for a style that was both attractive and sophisticated, but also inexpensive. A basic black evening dress would be the perfect fit, allowing ladies of all classes and incomes to have a beautiful outfit in their wardrobe. Following the Great Depression, the globe was plunged into World War II. Everyone’s purse strings were tightened at this period, as any spare money and food were contributed to the war effort. Silk and other luxurious fabrics were extremely uncommon and were luxury products that were not accessible (or appropriate) for regular ladies to wear. Simple black fabrics, on the other hand, were abundant. Little Black Dresses permitted ladies to dress up without being overly showy or detracting from the war effort. Black dresses were popular in the years that followed for a number of reasons. The film business had a tremendous influence on popular design trends, and when technicolour films became the standard, directors relied on women wearing black dresses to avoid colour distortion on screen. Eventually, Hollywood’s cinematic “Femme Fatales” wore Little Black Dresses to represent their enigmatic allure.

Our edit of the best Little Black Dresses