Stunning mehendi outfits for women to rock this wedding season

Mehendi is one of the important ceremonies at a wedding in India and is celebrated to wish the bride good health and prosperity. Not only are the bride’s hands and feet adorned with beautiful designs drawn with henna, but guests, too, join in on this occasion to get mehendi done on their hands. Besides this ancient artwork stealing the show at these functions, it is also the vibrant, ethnic and embellished mehendi outfits that take centre stage. The right mehendi dress can turn heads and make you a star.

Usually a close-knit traditional ceremony, you can experiment with various styles and create a distinctive look on this occasion.

Bollywood-inspired designer mehendi outfits

One easy way to perfect your mehendi outfit look is to follow Bollywood celebrities for inspiration. Mehendi functions generally demand guests to sit for a long time, so it is important to consider outfits that are comfortable and light.

Take actor Anushka Sharma, for instance, who looked stunning in her mehendi ceremony in 2017. She donned a vivid crop top featuring floral motifs along with a flowy skirt in pink and yellow tones showcasing golden strips. Another celebrity who opted for a simple and breezy outfit was Priyanka Chopra. The multicoloured Jaipuri lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla suited the occasion at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan in 2018.

If you prefer your outfit to be ornate, you can try heavy lehengas, too. Deepika Padukone chose a pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her ceremony. Sonam Kapoor, too, opted for an elegant look, choosing a peach and purple heavy lehenga with gold detailing. You can also try a salwar suit in sunny colours like actors Yami Gautam and Dia Mirza did if you wish to place comfort over high-end fashion.

Styling guide for the mehendi ceremony

Indo-Western mehendi dresses are also a novel option to elevate your look. Accessorise these outfits with statement belts and ethnic footwear. Only a perfect balance of your clothes, makeup, a lovely necklace and a pair of earrings can create an impressive look. Keep these pointers in mind:

Keep your makeup subtle if your mehendi outfit is colourful and loud. Avoid heavy makeup in this case, as it might make you look too flashy and overdone.

Go for complementing hairstyles. Waves or curls with floral embellishments are a great choice. If you want to flaunt straight hair, then decorate it with unique headbands.

Opt for kundan or other stone-studded jewellery contrasting to the shade of your outfit.

Experiment with unconventional colours. You can ditch conventional options like yellow and orange and go for options in navy blue, purple and even light shades.

Best mehendi dresses for women online