Stunning mehendi outfits for women to rock this wedding season

Mehendi is one of the important ceremonies at a wedding in India and is celebrated to wish the bride good health and prosperity. Not only are the bride’s hands and feet adorned with beautiful designs drawn with henna, but guests, too, join in on this occasion to get mehendi done on their hands. Besides this ancient artwork stealing the show at these functions, it is also the vibrant, ethnic and embellished mehendi outfits that take centre stage. The right mehendi dress can turn heads and make you a star.
Usually a close-knit traditional ceremony, you can experiment with various styles and create a distinctive look on this occasion.
Bollywood-inspired designer mehendi outfits
One easy way to perfect your mehendi outfit look is to follow Bollywood celebrities for inspiration. Mehendi functions generally demand guests to sit for a long time, so it is important to consider outfits that are comfortable and light.
Take actor Anushka Sharma, for instance, who looked stunning in her mehendi ceremony in 2017. She donned a vivid crop top featuring floral motifs along with a flowy skirt in pink and yellow tones showcasing golden strips. Another celebrity who opted for a simple and breezy outfit was Priyanka Chopra. The multicoloured Jaipuri lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla suited the occasion at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan in 2018.
If you prefer your outfit to be ornate, you can try heavy lehengas, too. Deepika Padukone chose a pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her ceremony. Sonam Kapoor, too, opted for an elegant look, choosing a peach and purple heavy lehenga with gold detailing. You can also try a salwar suit in sunny colours like actors Yami Gautam and Dia Mirza did if you wish to place comfort over high-end fashion.
Styling guide for the mehendi ceremony
Indo-Western mehendi dresses are also a novel option to elevate your look. Accessorise these outfits with statement belts and ethnic footwear. Only a perfect balance of your clothes, makeup, a lovely necklace and a pair of earrings can create an impressive look. Keep these pointers in mind:
- Keep your makeup subtle if your mehendi outfit is colourful and loud. Avoid heavy makeup in this case, as it might make you look too flashy and overdone.
- Go for complementing hairstyles. Waves or curls with floral embellishments are a great choice. If you want to flaunt straight hair, then decorate it with unique headbands.
- Opt for kundan or other stone-studded jewellery contrasting to the shade of your outfit.
- Experiment with unconventional colours. You can ditch conventional options like yellow and orange and go for options in navy blue, purple and even light shades.
Best mehendi dresses for women online
Dazzle in this raw silk panelled A-line kurta from Masaba. With fine gotta patti detailing and a scalloped top hemline, this is a simple yet stylish option for a mehendi function. Made from machine-weaved raw silk, this sleeveless kurta also comes with solid silk trousers with slip-on closure and an organza dupatta.
This multicolour anarkali from BIBA is the best option to consider if you love flared outfits. This regular-fit suit is made of polyester and will be light on your body.
This flowy Kaftan in a pleasant teal blue colour from Ritu Kumar is a great option if you love one-piece ensembles. It features a V-neck and a bustier style yolk that ensures both comfort and style.
Turn heads in this stunning floral lehenga choli from Soch. With rich embroidery, this lehenga in a green and pink combination features a round neck and sleeveless detailing. The dupatta, too, is in the same pattern with beautiful tassel detailing.
A sure-shot winner, this vibrant printed raw silk floral lehenga choli from Masaba can win anyone’s heart. It features an off-shoulder, ready-to-wear blouse with long puffed sleeves, zip closure and flared hem.
Saree lovers, look no further. This Ombre-dyed poly chiffon mukaish saree from Geroo Jaipur is perfect if you love elegant style statements. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse poly crepe piece and can be stitched to suit your personal style statement.
This foil-print crop top with palazzo and jacket will impress you if you are a fan of Indo-Western looks. The crop top and palazzo are made of poly silk fabric, while the jacket is polyester. Style it with silver, oxidised or metallic finish jewellery for an extra oomph.
A convenient option to get ready in a jiffy, this teal blue pre-stitched saree is ideal if you want to try an outfit in usually picked colours for a mehendi function. The attached sequin peplum blouse adds the right glamour quotient to the plain saree.
This green embroidered kurta from Ritu Kumar features a heavily embellished neck design. The flared and relaxed fit makes the dress comfortable for long wear. The set also features a pant and a dupatta.
This high-low kaftan set is the best pick if you want to try a pastel shade for the event. This is perfect to be styled in an Indo-Western look.
A kaftan with three-fourth sleeves and beadwork, this one from Soch is the best pick if you want a breezy costume with a dash of colour and embellishments.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
–What to wear for your mehendi function?
You can choose sarees, crop tops paired with skirts, lehengas, anarkali salwar suits, fusion styles and indo-western dresses.
–Which colour dress should I wear on mehendi?
Opt for warm, sunny colours if you love a conventional look. You can also experiment with fusion styles, combining unusual bright colours or pastel shades and styling them with statement jewellery pieces.
–General tips to style on mehendi occasion?
Style yourself in comfortable yet stylish outfits, as the occasion will demand sitting for hours. Comfort is one aspect that you should not compromise while attempting to stand out.
–What to wear as a mehendi guest?
From frocks to sarees to embellished suits in flowy fabrics, you can choose any ethnic outfit that suits the function. If there is a colour theme decided, experiment with different hues of the colour. Bright colours like orange, pink and yellow look great.