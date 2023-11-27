Dress to impress in these stylish haldi outfits for men

Indian weddings unfold as spectacular celebrations. Amidst the pre-wedding rituals, the challenge lies in discovering that perfect outfit with a balance of tradition and a dash of modern flair. This demands careful consideration and attention to detail. Preceding festivities, such as haldi and mehendi ceremonies, serve as a chance for not just women but also men to don their most impeccable ensembles. Here is a captivating collection of the most stylish haldi outfits for men to shop.

Although the haldi ceremony is commonly associated with vibrant shades of yellow, your choices can go beyond this singular colour. Our selection includes variations in yellow as well as other eye-catching hues, considering the latest wedding fashion trends and inspiration from celebrities.

From silk kurtas to Nehru jackets, these stylish choices are currently capturing all the attention. Get your haldi attire to make a statement amidst the golden glow of the ceremony.

Celebrity-inspired haldi ceremony looks for men

The conventional yellow for the groom at celebrity haldi ceremonies seems to be taking a back seat as some now opt for more understated yet equally stylish choices in cream, white and beige. From actor Vikrant Massey to Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar, grooms are embracing the subtle charm of light beige and pristine white kurta sets.

However, if you’re attending as a groomsman, yellow remains the classic favourite and continues to be the most preferred colour for the spirited celebration.

Here are the most stylish haldi outfits for men