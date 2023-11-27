Dress to impress in these stylish haldi outfits for men

Indian weddings unfold as spectacular celebrations. Amidst the pre-wedding rituals, the challenge lies in discovering that perfect outfit with a balance of tradition and a dash of modern flair. This demands careful consideration and attention to detail. Preceding festivities, such as haldi and mehendi ceremonies, serve as a chance for not just women but also men to don their most impeccable ensembles. Here is a captivating collection of the most stylish haldi outfits for men to shop.
Although the haldi ceremony is commonly associated with vibrant shades of yellow, your choices can go beyond this singular colour. Our selection includes variations in yellow as well as other eye-catching hues, considering the latest wedding fashion trends and inspiration from celebrities.
From silk kurtas to Nehru jackets, these stylish choices are currently capturing all the attention. Get your haldi attire to make a statement amidst the golden glow of the ceremony.
Celebrity-inspired haldi ceremony looks for men
The conventional yellow for the groom at celebrity haldi ceremonies seems to be taking a back seat as some now opt for more understated yet equally stylish choices in cream, white and beige. From actor Vikrant Massey to Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar, grooms are embracing the subtle charm of light beige and pristine white kurta sets.
However, if you’re attending as a groomsman, yellow remains the classic favourite and continues to be the most preferred colour for the spirited celebration.
Here are the most stylish haldi outfits for men
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Manyavar Men Kurta Pyjama
- Masaba Men Floral Printed Raw Silk Kurta set
- Sanwara Men Woven Designer Art Silk Ethnic Kurta Pyjama
- Manyavar Self Design Kurta and Churidar Set
- Sanwara Men Thread Work Chikankari Cotton Kurta Set
- SFW by Seema Mehta Men's Rayon Silk Nehru Jacket
- HILO DESIGN Ombre Regular Kurta With Trousers
Designed to be an extension of your personality, Manyavar is one of the most sought-after ethnic wear brands for men in India. This set of a kurta, churidar and a jacket comes in an elegant cream colour with pastel pink undertones.
The traditional motif makes it perfect for a groom to wear at a haldi function. Thanks to the brand’s design, the whole garment is made by a single artisan, making it unique. The kurta has a mandarin collar, the pyjamas have an airy fit, and the jacket is secured with shiny buttons that uplift the look.
Style this ensemble with matching juttis, a luxury watch and bracelet to complete the look.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Whether it is you who’s getting hitched or attending a wedding as a groomsman, the haldi function is one of the places to get on the trend train. Designed by Masaba Gupta, this floral-printed kurta set is a good example of monotone fashion, a recent phenomenon.
This kurta, with a pair of trousers and an organza dupatta, is crafted in raw silk and is guaranteed to put you in the spotlight. The knee-length kurta has a mandarin collar, long sleeves, a straight fit and two pockets, while the trousers have a slip-on closure with an elasticated waistband.
Pair your loafers with this ethnic outfit and see how that improves the look.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
If your personal style calls for a heavily traditional outfit, this Sanwara kurta set is the right fit. The set comes with an art silk kurta featuring full sleeves, a Chinese collar, a button-down neckline and a floral embroidery pattern all over. Also included is the pair of white pyjamas with a drawstring closure.
All these intricate details of the beige and white kurta set for men make it a suitable haldi ceremony outfit. Style your look with a gold watch and matching Kolhapuri-style shoes.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A modern silhouette with an ethnic touch, this kurta set from Manyavar will be your go-to for haldi and other traditional functions. Don’t worry about repeating this silk set, as it comes with a sheen that reflects charm each time you wear it.
The kurta is crafted from self-textured fabric, which uplifts the ensemble. It features an embroidered round neck and knee-length design. Enhancing both its casual and ethnic appeal, the churidar features a straight fit, ensuring comfort for you throughout the function.
Pair your vintage timepiece with brown leather sandals to complete the look.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Elevate your ethnic style with the perfect blend of fashion and comfort embodied in this Sanwara kurta set. Crafted from pure breathable cotton, the dazzling lemon yellow Lucknowi chikankari kurta is paired with a comfortable set of pyjamas.
The kurta has a fabric button closure, is super light and has two pockets. This outfit’s white, pants-style pyjama has a drawstring closure. Step into this lightweight ensemble to ensure you make a statement while staying cool and comfortable.
Elevate the look by pairing it with moccasins, a minimalist watch and a few carefully chosen rings.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Elevate your wardrobe to a new level by adding this designer bandi from SFW by Seema Mehta. Despite being lightweight, it exudes elegance through its classic and traditional design. Crafted in rayon silk, this Nehru jacket not only has a premium finish but also ensures optimal comfort, thanks to its breathable fabric.
To ensure that you stand out in this piece, style it with an off-white, beige or cream-coloured kurta set. Wear your leather watch and leather chukka boots to further enhance your look.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A traditional style with a dash of modernity, this ombre-printed set is the epitome of elegance. As it is crafted from a silk blend, knitted and woven fabric, this yellow and white kurta with trousers from Hilo Design radiates sophistication.
While the knee-length kurta comes with a mandarin collar, long sleeves, two pockets and a straight hem, the white trousers have a zip closure.
Style your look with a minimal gold watch, leather loafers and a bracelet.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy CAMERA TREASURE/ Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
• Why do people wear yellow at a haldi function?
The haldi function is the tradition of applying turmeric paste to the bride and groom. Packed with skin-brightening properties, haldi is also considered auspicious. It signifies protection and its colour is known to bring prosperity to the couple starting their new life together. This is why the bride, groom and other attendees preferably wear yellow.
• What are some of the best men’s outfit ideas for the haldi ceremony?
Some of the best outfits to wear at the haldi ceremony for men are kurta-pyjama sets teamed with Nehru jackets.
• Which fabric kurta is comfortable to wear?
Although cotton is the safest option, the final choice ultimately comes down to personal preference. Because of its breathability, cotton kurtas are skin-friendly and offer the highest level of comfort.
• What can I wear to a haldi ceremony?
At a haldi function, kurta and pyjama sets, Nehru jacket sets, and kurta and pants sets are among the most popular outfit choices.
• Is it okay to not wear yellow to haldi ceremonies?
While yellow is a popular choice for a haldi ceremony, wearing any other colour is entirely acceptable. There is no compulsion to wear a yellow outfit; rather, it’s a matter of personal preference.